Malcolm Mitchell | Wide Receiver | #19 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (23) / 7/20/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 200 College: Georgia Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (112) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 5/5/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.917 million contract. The deal included a $577,992 signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent

Malcolm Mitchell (knee) did not practice Thursday. Mitchell also sat out Wednesday's session. The two missed practices put him in serious danger of missing the season finale. Michael Floyd will see a big increase in snaps if Mitchell sits. Source: Phil Perry on Twitter

Malcolm Mitchell (knee) didn't practice Wednesday. It's a new injury for Mitchell. There's likely not going to be any updates on his status, but he'll need to get in at least one limited practice to play this week. Michael Floyd would see more snaps if Mitchell sits.

Malcolm Mitchell grabbed three-of-five targets for 29 yards Saturday in the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Jets. Four of his five targets came in the first half including a 16-yarder on Tom Brady’s first pass of the game. He only managed 13 more yards after that as the Patriots coasted against a Jets team that had no interest in playing football on Saturday. Mitchell has cooled off over his last two games, securing just four catches for 43 yards with no touchdowns during that span. He’ll be in play as a WR3/4 next week against Miami.