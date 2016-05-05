Player Page

Malcolm Mitchell | Wide Receiver | #19

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/20/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (112) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Malcolm Mitchell (knee) did not practice Thursday.
Mitchell also sat out Wednesday's session. The two missed practices put him in serious danger of missing the season finale. Michael Floyd will see a big increase in snaps if Mitchell sits. Dec 29 - 11:23 AM
Source: Phil Perry on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE143240128.612.50400.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ23316.5000.0000000
2Sep 18MIA11515.0000.0000000
3Sep 22HOU12727.0000.0000000
4Oct 2BUF00.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@CLE273.5000.0000000
6Oct 16CIN00.0000.0000000
7Oct 23@PIT00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13SEA11313.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@SF49824.5100.0000000
12Nov 27@NYJ5428.4200.0000000
13Dec 4LAR88210.3000.0000000
14Dec 12BAL44110.3100.0000000
15Dec 18@DEN11414.0000.0000000
16Dec 24NYJ3299.7000.0000000
17Jan 1@MIAGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3Dion Lewis
4Brandon Bolden
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Michael Floyd
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Matt Lengel
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Ted Karras
C1David Andrews
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 