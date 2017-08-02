Player Page

Carl Nassib | Defensive Lineman | #94

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/12/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 275
College: Penn State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (65) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Browns waived DE Carl Nassib.
Browns also waived Jamie Meder, C Austin Reiter, LB Jermaine Grace and CB Jeremiah McKinnon. Nassib, the No. 65 overall pick in the 2016 draft, was graded poorly across the board by Pro Football Focus in his rookie year and struggled last season, too. With numerous others available to play competently on the opposite side of Myles Garrett, Nassib was expendable. There's still a chance he lands on Cleveland's practice squad. Sep 2 - 3:25 PM
Source: Nate Ulrich on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CLE14155202.5145.6000000400000
2017CLE161913323.0144.7000000500000
Carl Nassib's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10PIT1121.088.0000000000000
2Sep 17@BAL1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@IND2240.00.0000000100000
4Oct 1CIN2020.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8NYJ0000.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15@HOU1230.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22TEN0000.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29MIN4041.011.0000000200000
10Nov 12@DET1010.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19JAC2130.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@CIN0330.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@LAC2020.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10GB0220.00.0000000100000
15Dec 17BAL1120.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24@CHI1010.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@PIT1121.055.0000000000000

