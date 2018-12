Robert Nkemdiche | Defensive Lineman | #90 Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (24) / 9/19/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 296 College: Mississippi Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (29) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 4/29/2016: Signed a four-year, $7.6 million contract. The deal contains $6.977 million guaranteed, including a $4.454 million signing bonus. 2018: $1,231,872, 2019: $1,122,808 (+ $400,000 roster bonus + $100,000 workout bonus), 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Cardinals placed DT Robert Nkemdiche on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending his season. The 2016 first-rounder needs surgery. It's the latest in a biblical wave of injuries for a team that has been running an expansion-level roster out there in recent weeks. Long struggling to make an impact, Nkemdiche made his first six career starts this season while also tallying his first 4.5 sacks. As usual, he earned negative marks from Pro Football Focus. Going on 25 and headed into the final year of his rookie contract, Nkemdiche will be on the spot in 2019. Injuries have been an ongoing issue.

Cardinals DT Robert Nkemdiche (foot) didn't practice on Sunday. He exited Friday night's preseason game against the Saints with a foot injury, though coach Steve Wilks doesn't see it as a major concern. The 2016 first-rounder is hoping for a fresh start this year after falling out of favor with the Cardinals' previous coaching regime. Source: Bob McManaman on Twitter

Cardinals DT Robert Nkemdiche is getting a "clean slate" with the new coaching staff. "We are going to start from scratch so he’s got a clean slate," DL coach and Nash Bridges star Don Johnson said. "But, he’s got to stay on track." A first-round pick in 2016, Nkemdiche has played just 335 snaps on defense while falling in and out of the old coaching staff's doghouse over two seasons. He did flash last preseason before suffering a calf injury, however, and has the talent to be a contributor. Source: Arizona Sports