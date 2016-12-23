Dak Prescott | Quarterback | #4 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (23) / 7/29/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 238 College: Mississippi State Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (135) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 5/31/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.72 million contract. The deal includes a $383,393 signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Dak Prescott will get "some" work in Sunday's finale, and that Mark Sanchez will get "most" of the reps. The Cowboys have been adamant they'll use their starters against the Eagles, but quick hooks with Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Dez Bryant make too much sense. The Cowboys have bigger fish to fry. Prescott won't be a recommended option in daily fantasy unless you think he can put up huge numbers as a contrarian play in what could be as little as one quarter of play. Per Rapsheet, the absence of LT Tyron Smith has contributed to the Cowboys' thinking on the matter. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Dak Prescott completed 15-of-20 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns in the Cowboys' Week 16 win over the Lions. Prescott has now completed at least 75 percent of his passes six times this season. He threw some absolute dimes against the Lions, starting it off with a frozen rope to Brice Butler for a 21-yard touchdown to end the first possession. Prescott's ball placement was exceptional, much like it has been all season. His other two touchdowns went to Dez Bryant, the first being a one-handed grab in the back of the end zone and the second a back-shoulder bullet at the goal line. Prescott didn't have to throw the ball in the fourth quarter with the Cowboys leading by 21. Ezekiel Elliott and Bryant were rested the final 15 minutes or so, but Prescott remained in since it's probably too awkward and a slap in the face of Tony Romo to put him in for garbage time. Prescott could be rested for the meaningless Week 17 finale at the Eagles.

Owner/GM Jerry Jones reiterated Friday that the Cowboys won't be resting any starters in Week 16 against the Lions. The Cowboys have clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but Jones says he has learned from past experiences resting players and didn't like the results. "I know that in our (2007) season here with Wade Phillips, we had a great season and then we turned around and got into the playoffs and rested pretty good the last ballgame. And we ended up losing the first playoff game that we had with home-field bye all the way through," said Jones. "That's going to bear heavily our experience there with Wade in '07 will weigh heavily on any thoughts I have about who plays." Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, and Dez Bryant are all safe to use in fantasy title week. Source: Dallas Morning News