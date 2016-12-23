Player Page

Dak Prescott | Quarterback | #4

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/29/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 238
College: Mississippi State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (135) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Dak Prescott will get "some" work in Sunday's finale, and that Mark Sanchez will get "most" of the reps.
The Cowboys have been adamant they'll use their starters against the Eagles, but quick hooks with Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Dez Bryant make too much sense. The Cowboys have bigger fish to fry. Prescott won't be a recommended option in daily fantasy unless you think he can put up huge numbers as a contrarian play in what could be as little as one quarter of play. Per Rapsheet, the absence of LT Tyron Smith has contributed to the Cowboys' thinking on the matter. Dec 29 - 3:05 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016DAL1530745168.13630242.08.022345627318.24.9604
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11NYG254555.62275.0002126.000
2Sep 18@WAS223073.32929.700166.010
3Sep 25CHI192479.224810.3104369.010
4Oct 2@SF233271.92457.72053.600
5Oct 9CIN182475.02279.51074.611
6Oct 16@GB182766.72479.131166.001
8Oct 30PHI193948.72877.4217385.410
9Nov 6@CLE212777.82479.1304205.000
10Nov 13@PIT223268.831910.02000.001
11Nov 20BAL273675.03018.4302168.000
12Nov 24WAS172470.81958.1108394.910
13Dec 1@MIN121866.71397.7106376.201
14Dec 11@NYG173745.91654.512111.000
15Dec 18TB323688.92797.8004205.010
16Dec 26DET152075.021210.6304358.800
17Jan 1@PHIGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Tony Romo
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Lance Dunbar
4Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Keith Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Lucky Whitehead
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2Gavin Escobar
LT1Tyron Smith
LG1Ronald Leary
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
RT1Doug Free
2Chaz Green
K1Dan Bailey
 

 