According to ESPN's Adam Caplan, C.J. Prosise (shoulder) needs to get cleared for contact to play in the Divisional Round.

The Falcons have been gashed by receiving backs all season, so Prosise's return would be a huge lift to the big-play potential of Seattle's offense. Prosise is trying to come back from a fractured scapula suffered on November 19. We don't anticipate knowing whether Prosise will play until late in the week.