C.J. Prosise | Running Back | #22

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 220
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (90) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
According to ESPN's Adam Caplan, C.J. Prosise (shoulder) needs to get cleared for contact to play in the Divisional Round.
The Falcons have been gashed by receiving backs all season, so Prosise's return would be a huge lift to the big-play potential of Seattle's offense. Prosise is trying to come back from a fractured scapula suffered on November 19. We don't anticipate knowing whether Prosise will play until late in the week. Jan 9 - 1:32 PM
Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SEA63017228.75.7011720834.712.20000000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SEA63017228.75.7011720834.712.20000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIA1-2-2.0011313.0000000
7Oct 23@ARZ10.002178.5000000
8Oct 30@NO4235.8048020.0000000
9Nov 7BUF393.00166.0000000
10Nov 13@NE17663.9078712.4000000
11Nov 20PHI47619.01252.5000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
RB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3Alex Collins
4Terrence Magee
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Thomas Rawls
FB1Marcel Reece
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Paul Richardson
3Tanner McEvoy
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2J.D. McKissic
3Devin Hester
WR31Paul Richardson
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Brandon Williams
LT1Bradley Sowell
2George Fant
LG1Mark Glowinski
2Rees Odhiambo
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Germain Ifedi
RT1Garry Gilliam
K1Steven Hauschka
 

 