Reggie Ragland | Linebacker

The No. 41 overall pick of last year's draft, Ragland had been practicing with the third-string defense. He missed his entire rookie year with an ACL injury. It's rather impressive the Bills managed to snag a fourth-round pick, though the Chiefs don't have much to call home about at inside linebacker with 34-year-old Derrick Johnson coming off another Achilles' tear. The price suggests the Chiefs plan for Ragland to see meaningful 2017 snaps.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said sophomore MLB Reggie Ragland's "best football is in front of him."

Ragland sat out his entire rookie season with a knee injury and was demoted to the third-team defense early in camp. Ragland has been getting in extra work after practice to try to catch up, but he may just not be a fit in Buffalo's new scheme. A trade could be the best outcome for both sides.