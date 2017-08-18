Player Page

Reggie Ragland | Linebacker

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/23/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 252
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (41) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Chiefs acquired ILB Reggie Ragland from the Bills in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick.
The No. 41 overall pick of last year's draft, Ragland had been practicing with the third-string defense. He missed his entire rookie year with an ACL injury. It's rather impressive the Bills managed to snag a fourth-round pick, though the Chiefs don't have much to call home about at inside linebacker with 34-year-old Derrick Johnson coming off another Achilles' tear. The price suggests the Chiefs plan for Ragland to see meaningful 2017 snaps. Aug 28 - 1:14 PM
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Patrick Mahomes
3Tyler Bray
4Joel Stave
RB1Spencer Ware
2Kareem Hunt
3Charcandrick West
4C.J. Spiller
5Devine Redding
GLB1Spencer Ware
2Kareem Hunt
3RB1Kareem Hunt
2Spencer Ware
FB1Anthony Sherman
WR11Tyreek Hill
2Demarcus Robinson
3De'Anthony Thomas
4Tevin Jones
5Robert Wheelwright
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3Jehu Chesson
4Seantavius Jones
5Marcus Kemp
WR31Albert Wilson
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3Gavin Escobar
4Ross Travis
5Orson Charles
LT1Eric Fisher
2Joseph Cheek
3Jordan Devey
4Donald Hawkins
LG1Bryan Witzmann
2Parker Ehinger
3Mike Person
C1Mitch Morse
2Zach Fulton
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2Andrew Tiller
3Damien Mama
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Jah Reid
3Isaiah Battle
4Josh James
K1Cairo Santos
 

 