Sheldon Rankins | Defensive Lineman | #98 Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (24) / 4/2/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 305 College: Louisville Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (12) / NO Contract: view contract details [x] 5/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $12.8 million contract. 2018: $1.61 million, 2019: $2.19 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN's Mike Triplett reports the Saints believe DT Sheldon Rankins suffered a torn Achilles' on Sunday. Rankins was carted off the field during the first quarter of New Orleans' win over the Eagles. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm, but it looks like Rankins is staring down a lengthy recovery which could stretch into next season. A first-round pick in 2016, Rankins had his best season as a pro this year, recording eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits. The Saints will have to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option this spring. Source: ESPN

Saints activated DT Sheldon Rankins from injured reserve. Rankins has been practicing the last few weeks and is fully healthy. The No. 12 overall pick, he should make an immediate impact on the defensive line. Rankins upgrades a pass rush that's near the bottom of the league in sacks (10). The Saints placed MLB James Laurinaitis (quad) on IR in a corresponding move. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

Saints coach Sean Payton said "this is the week" for first-round DT Sheldon Rankins to return. He began practicing when first eligible a couple weeks ago, and now he will hit the target on his return to the field. With CB Delvin Breaux (fibula) looking likely to return as well, the Saints are suddenly getting healthy on defense. With the offense flying, even a slight improvement on the other side of the ball could propel New Orleans to a playoff run. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter