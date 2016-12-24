Tajae Sharpe | Wide Receiver | #19 Team: Tennessee Titans Age / DOB: (22) / 12/23/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 194 College: Massachusetts Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (140) / TEN Contract: view contract details [x] 6/14/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.61 million contract. The deal included a $274,884 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

In a civil suit, a Nashville man is accusing Tajae Sharpe of beating him while teammate OG Sebastian Tretola "served as a lookout." It's important to note that no criminal charges have been brought against Sharpe, which makes this look like a money grab by alleged victim Dante R. Satterfield. Satterfield's attorney insists his client is "also working with Nashville police." "The claims are ridiculous," Sharpe's agent unsurprisingly replied. "Tajae unequivocally denies any and all involvement and he looks forward to vindicating his name, clearing his name of any and all wrongdoing here." Source: Nashville Tennessean

Tajae Sharpe was held without a catch on two targets in Tennessee's Week 17 win over the Texans. Buzzed about all summer, Sharpe got off to a fast start this season, but couldn't have finished any quieter. He caught seven total passes in five games after Thanksgiving. It was a major accomplishment for Sharpe to gain the coaching staff's trust as quickly as he did, but he's an average athlete who fell way behind Rishard Matthews. Still only 22, Sharpe has room to grow, but should be considered a WR5 in Dynasty leagues.

Tajae Sharpe caught 3-of-8 targets for 48 yards in the Titans' Week 16 loss to the Jaguars. Sharpe made a fantastic sideline catch for a gain of 24, but otherwise he was quiet as he has been for most of the season. In a game where Marcus Mariota got injured and the Titans played a stout Jaguars pass defense, no Tennessee pass catcher was able to clear 50 yards. Sharpe may have a bright NFL future, but he was of very little fantasy assistance during his rookie campaign.