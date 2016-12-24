Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Tajae Sharpe | Wide Receiver | #19
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 12/23/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 194
College:
Massachusetts
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 5 (140) / TEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/14/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.61 million contract. The deal included a $274,884 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
In a civil suit, a Nashville man is accusing Tajae Sharpe of beating him while teammate OG Sebastian Tretola "served as a lookout."
It's important to note that no criminal charges have been brought against Sharpe, which makes this look like a money grab by alleged victim Dante R. Satterfield. Satterfield's attorney insists his client is "also working with Nashville police." "The claims are ridiculous," Sharpe's agent unsurprisingly replied. "Tajae unequivocally denies any and all involvement and he looks forward to vindicating his name, clearing his name of any and all wrongdoing here."
May 10 - 8:40 PM
Source:
Nashville Tennessean
Tajae Sharpe was held without a catch on two targets in Tennessee's Week 17 win over the Texans.
Buzzed about all summer, Sharpe got off to a fast start this season, but couldn't have finished any quieter. He caught seven total passes in five games after Thanksgiving. It was a major accomplishment for Sharpe to gain the coaching staff's trust as quickly as he did, but he's an average athlete who fell way behind Rishard Matthews. Still only 22, Sharpe has room to grow, but should be considered a WR5 in Dynasty leagues.
Jan 1 - 6:17 PM
Tajae Sharpe caught 3-of-8 targets for 48 yards in the Titans' Week 16 loss to the Jaguars.
Sharpe made a fantastic sideline catch for a gain of 24, but otherwise he was quiet as he has been for most of the season. In a game where Marcus Mariota got injured and the Titans played a stout Jaguars pass defense, no Tennessee pass catcher was able to clear 50 yards. Sharpe may have a bright NFL future, but he was of very little fantasy assistance during his rookie campaign.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:36:00 PM
Tajae Sharpe caught 2-of-4 targets for 10 yards in the Titans' Week 15 win over the Chiefs.
He's nothing more than a WR5 heading into Week 16 against the Jaguars.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 05:30:00 PM
Tajae Sharpe accused of assault in civil suit
May 10 - 8:40 PM
Tajae Sharpe goes catchless in rookie finale
Jan 1 - 6:17 PM
Sharpe goes 3-48 against Jags
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:36:00 PM
Tajae Sharpe catches two passes in Week 15
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 05:30:00 PM
More Tajae Sharpe Player News
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
TEN
16
41
522
32.6
12.7
0
2
1
1
.1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
MIN
7
76
10.9
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@DET
4
33
8.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
OAK
3
48
16.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@HOU
2
15
7.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIA
2
17
8.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CLE
0
0
.0
0
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
IND
4
59
14.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 27
JAC
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@LAC
4
58
14.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
GB
3
68
22.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@IND
4
68
17.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@CHI
2
11
5.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
DEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@KC
2
10
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@JAC
3
48
16.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
Sidelined
Speaking on 104.5 The Zone, Marcus Mariota (broken leg) said he is "probably a week or two away from full on running."
Mariota has been very open about his rehab to this point, and it appears to be going as planned. The quarterback is unlikely to get in any work during the offseason program, but he could be fully ready to go by training camp. After the Titans added several weapons in the draft, Mariota could be in for a career year.
May 4
2
Matt Cassel
3
Alex Tanney
RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3
David Fluellen
4
Khalfani Muhammad
GLB
1
Derrick Henry
2
DeMarco Murray
3RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
FB
1
Jalston Fowler
WR1
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Harry Douglas
3
Eric Weems
4
Jonathan Krause
WR2
1
Corey Davis
Sidelined
Titans selected Western Michigan WR Corey Davis with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
Davis (6’3/209) graduated as the NCAA’s all-time leader in receiving yards (5,278), tallying 331 career receptions (15.9 YPR) and 52 touchdowns and earning 2016 MAC Offensive Player of the Year. Also smart, Davis scored 31 on the Wonderlic Test. Post-season ankle surgery prevented Davis from testing before the draft, and he did drop 11 passes as a senior. A plus-sized wideout who moves like a smaller man, Davis showed impressive quickness for his size on tape and dominated after the catch a la early-career Brandon Marshall. Davis drew pre-draft comparisons to Michael Thomas and Keenan Allen. Tennessee is a strong fit for Davis' immediate fantasy outlook with high-level quarterback play and non-dominant talent in the rest of the Titans' pass-catcher corps.
Apr 27
2
Tajae Sharpe
3
Taywan Taylor
4
Tre McBride
5
K.J. Maye
WR3
1
Tajae Sharpe
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Phillip Supernaw
3
Jonnu Smith
4
Jace Amaro
5
Jerome Cunningham
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Dennis Kelly
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Sebastian Tretola
3
Corey Levin
C
1
Ben Jones
2
Tim Lelito
3
Karim Barton
RG
1
Josh Kline
2
Josue Matias
3
Tyler Marz
RT
1
Jack Conklin
2
Brad Seaton
K
1
Ryan Succop
