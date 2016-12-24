Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tajae Sharpe | Wide Receiver | #19

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/23/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 194
College: Massachusetts
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (140) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

In a civil suit, a Nashville man is accusing Tajae Sharpe of beating him while teammate OG Sebastian Tretola "served as a lookout."
It's important to note that no criminal charges have been brought against Sharpe, which makes this look like a money grab by alleged victim Dante R. Satterfield. Satterfield's attorney insists his client is "also working with Nashville police." "The claims are ridiculous," Sharpe's agent unsurprisingly replied. "Tajae unequivocally denies any and all involvement and he looks forward to vindicating his name, clearing his name of any and all wrongdoing here." May 10 - 8:40 PM
Source: Nashville Tennessean
More Tajae Sharpe Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016TEN164152232.612.70211.11.00000000
Tajae Sharpe's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Tajae Sharpe's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tajae Sharpe's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Tajae Sharpe's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIN77610.9000.0000000
2Sep 18@DET4338.3000.0000000
3Sep 25OAK34816.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@HOU2157.5000.0000000
5Oct 9@MIA2178.5000.0000000
6Oct 16CLE00.00111.0000000
7Oct 23IND45914.8000.0000000
8Oct 27JAC11111.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@LAC45814.5000.0000000
10Nov 13GB36822.7100.0000000
11Nov 20@IND46817.0100.0000000
12Nov 27@CHI2115.5000.0000000
14Dec 11DEN00.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@KC2105.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@JAC34816.0000.0000000
17Jan 1HOU00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Matt Cassel
3Alex Tanney
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
4Khalfani Muhammad
GLB1Derrick Henry
2DeMarco Murray
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
FB1Jalston Fowler
WR11Rishard Matthews
2Harry Douglas
3Eric Weems
4Jonathan Krause
WR21Corey Davis
2Tajae Sharpe
3Taywan Taylor
4Tre McBride
5K.J. Maye
WR31Tajae Sharpe
TE1Delanie Walker
2Phillip Supernaw
3Jonnu Smith
4Jace Amaro
5Jerome Cunningham
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
LG1Quinton Spain
2Sebastian Tretola
3Corey Levin
C1Ben Jones
2Tim Lelito
3Karim Barton
RG1Josh Kline
2Josue Matias
3Tyler Marz
RT1Jack Conklin
2Brad Seaton
K1Ryan Succop
 

 