Sterling Shepard | Wide Receiver | #87 Team: New York Giants Age / DOB: (24) / 2/10/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 194 College: Oklahoma Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (40) / NYG Contract: view contract details [x] 5/6/2016: Signed a four-year, $5.944 million contract. The deal contains $3.693 million guaranteed, including a $2.523 million signing bonus. 2017: $720,208, 2018: $990,416, 2019: $1.26 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN New York's Jordan Raanan notes the Giants are working on more two-tight end sets at OTAs. The Giants lined up in 12 personnel only 5% of the time last season, which was the lowest in the NFL. They led the league in three-receiver sets at a 92% rate. If the Giants use two-tight end sets more frequently, Sterling Shepard will see fewer snaps. The addition of Brandon Marshall and more two-tight end sets will make it hard for Shepard to repeat his 65-683-8 rookie season. Source: ESPN New York

Sterling Shepard said he wants to improve after the catch as a sophomore. "I feel like I could have gotten a lot more YAC last year," he said. "That's something that I looked at on film and I want to get better on." Shepard was second on the team with 105 targets, but he averaged just 10.5 yards per catch. With Brandon Marshall taking over the No. 2 spot, Shepard will have to be more efficient to better the 683 yards he managed as a rookie. Source: Newark Star-Ledger

Sterling Shepard caught 4-of-8 targets for 63 yards in the Giants' Wild Card loss to the Packers. Shepard's rookie-year game lacked big plays, but he came close to tallying 700 yards (683) and caught eight touchdowns as a first-year NFL wide receiver, a solid foundation from which to build. He did disappoint in yards per target (6.50) and was used almost strictly in the slot, lowering Shepard's aDOT. Shepard's interior role is secure, but his 2016 TD rate was abnormally high and Shepard's upside will be limited as long as Odell Beckham is hogging targets and 36-year-old Eli Manning is declining. Shepard is a candidate to be overvalued in 2017 fantasy drafts.