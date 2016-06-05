Player Page

Sterling Shepard | Wide Receiver | #87

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/10/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 194
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (40) / NYG
Contract: view contract details
ESPN New York's Jordan Raanan notes the Giants are working on more two-tight end sets at OTAs.
The Giants lined up in 12 personnel only 5% of the time last season, which was the lowest in the NFL. They led the league in three-receiver sets at a 92% rate. If the Giants use two-tight end sets more frequently, Sterling Shepard will see fewer snaps. The addition of Brandon Marshall and more two-tight end sets will make it hard for Shepard to repeat his 65-683-8 rookie season. Jun 10 - 9:35 AM
Source: ESPN New York
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYG166568342.710.5183311.910.30000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@DAL34314.3100.0000000
2Sep 18NO811714.6000.0000000
3Sep 25WAS57314.6100.0000000
4Oct 3@MIN4307.5000.0000000
5Oct 9@GB2147.0000.0000000
6Oct 16BAL4256.3000.0000000
7Oct 23@LAR5326.4000.0000000
9Nov 6PHI35016.7100.0000000
10Nov 14CIN5428.4100.0000000
11Nov 20CHI55010.0100.0000000
12Nov 27@CLE00.0012222.0000000
13Dec 4@PIT4215.3100.0000000
14Dec 11DAL33913.0000.0000000
15Dec 18DET45614.0100.0000000
16Dec 22@PHI7618.71122.0000000
17Jan 1@WAS33010.00177.0000000
 

 