Jaylon Smith | Linebacker | #54

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (21) / 6/14/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 240
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (34) / DAL
Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports "all signs point" to Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith "being on the field and participating" in offseason practices.
Smith suffered nerve damage when he tore his ACL and LCL just over a year ago, but he said he is getting closer to normal. "Yeah, it's regenerating," Smith said of the damaged nerve. "There are things I didn't have before that I'm definitely getting now." The Cowboys have consistently been optimistic about Smith's recovery, but perhaps it was warranted. A second-round pick in April, Smith would have been a top-ten selection if not for the injury. Jan 5 - 1:27 PM
Source: Dallas Morning News
