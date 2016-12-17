Jaylon Smith | Linebacker | #54 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (21) / 6/14/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 240 College: Notre Dame Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (34) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 5/20/2016: Signed a four-year, $6.94 million contract. The deal contains $4.4 million guaranteed, including a $2.92 million signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $745,226, 2018: $1.04 million, 2019: $1.33 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports "all signs point" to Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith "being on the field and participating" in offseason practices. Smith suffered nerve damage when he tore his ACL and LCL just over a year ago, but he said he is getting closer to normal. "Yeah, it's regenerating," Smith said of the damaged nerve. "There are things I didn't have before that I'm definitely getting now." The Cowboys have consistently been optimistic about Smith's recovery, but perhaps it was warranted. A second-round pick in April, Smith would have been a top-ten selection if not for the injury. Source: Dallas Morning News

Jerry Jones "would be very shocked and surprised" if LB Jaylon Smith (knee, injured reserve) was not "a key part" of the Cowboys' defense in 2017. "We're very familiar with his situation, medically," Jones said. "He has shown inordinate, extraordinary aptitude willingness in his rehab process." Earlier this week, Jones said Smith has "rejuvenated feeling" in the nerve he damaged when he tore both his ACL and LCL just under a year ago. Overly optimistic about Smith since the day the Cowboys drafted him, Jones' comments need to be taken with a large grain of salt, but optimism is better than the alternative. Source: Dallas Morning News

Jerry Jones said LB Jaylon Smith (knee, injured reserve) has "rejuvenated feeling" in his damaged nerve. Smith suffered serious nerve damage when he tore his ACL and LCL less than a year ago. Despite the nerve issues, the Cowboys drafted Smith at the top of the second round and have remained extremely optimistic about his recovery. Smith still has a long way to go to contribute on an NFL field, but any improvement to his damaged nerves are a step in the correct direction. Source: Jon Machota on Twitter