Beat writers expected Vannett to play, but he couldn't get cleared after pre-game warmups. The Seahawks are also without top TE Will Dissly, who tore his patellar tendon. Darrell Daniels is their only remaining tight end to have played a 2018 snap. Seattle's other Week 6 inactives are DE Rasheem Green, OG Jordan Simmons, DE Dion Jordan, RB C.J. Prosise, S T.J. Green, and LB K.J. Wright.

Nick Vannett hauled in 3-of-4 targets for 43 yards in the Seahawks' Week 5 loss to the Rams.

Vannett is basically Seattle's only tight end with Ed Dickson still a game away and Will Dissly on injured reserve, and he operated as the lead in this one. Vannett's big play came on a 32-yard catch-and-run in the first half. He will be an unexciting streaming option next week against the Raiders.