Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jihad Ward | Defensive Lineman | #95

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/11/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 297
College: Illinois
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (44) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Raiders DL Jihad Ward is recovering from "minor" left foot surgery.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Ward will be ready for camp, but then says perhaps "mid-August on a cautious timetable." There was speculation about Ward's health after he posted a picture of himself in a scooter. It's hardly good news, as Ward had surgery on the same foot in 2015. He also had a knee operation in 2016, though he did appear in all 16 games, making 13 starts. Ward was not effective as a rookie. Jul 6 - 4:24 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Jihad Ward Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016OAK161614300.00.0000100100000
Jihad Ward's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jihad Ward's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jihad Ward's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Jihad Ward's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NO0330.00.0000100000000
2Sep 18ATL2020.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@TEN2240.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@BAL0220.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9LAC1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16KC0110.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@JAC0000.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30@TB2020.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6DEN0000.00.0000000000000
11Nov 21HOU0110.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27CAR1120.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4BUF1120.00.0000000000000
14Dec 8@KC5270.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@LAC1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24IND1010.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@DEN0110.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Derek Carr
2Connor Cook
3E.J. Manuel
RB1Marshawn Lynch
2DeAndre Washington
3Jalen Richard
4Taiwan Jones
5Elijah Hood
GLB1Marshawn Lynch
2Jamize Olawale
3RB1DeAndre Washington
2Jalen Richard
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Amari Cooper
2Cordarrelle Patterson
3Johnny Holton
4Jaydon Mickens
5Ishmael Zamora
WR21Michael Crabtree
2Seth Roberts
3K.J. Brent
4Keon Hatcher
5Isaac Whitney
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Jared Cook
2Clive Walford
3Lee Smith
4Gabe Holmes
5Cooper Helfet
LT1Donald Penn
2Marshall Newhouse
3Denver Kirkland
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Vadal Alexander
C1Rodney Hudson
2Jon Feliciano
3Oni Omoile
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Ian Silberman
RT1Austin Howard
2David Sharpe
3Jylan Ware
K1Sebastian Janikowski
2Giorgio Tavecchio
 

 