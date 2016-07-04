Jihad Ward | Defensive Lineman | #95 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (23) / 5/11/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 297 College: Illinois Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (44) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 5/18/2016: Signed a four-year, $5.539 million contract. The deal includes $3.328 million guaranteed. 2017: $701,809, 2018: $953,618, 2019: $1.2 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Raiders DL Jihad Ward is recovering from "minor" left foot surgery. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Ward will be ready for camp, but then says perhaps "mid-August on a cautious timetable." There was speculation about Ward's health after he posted a picture of himself in a scooter. It's hardly good news, as Ward had surgery on the same foot in 2015. He also had a knee operation in 2016, though he did appear in all 16 games, making 13 starts. Ward was not effective as a rookie. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Raiders DL Jihad Ward is dealing with a left leg injury. Ward posted a photo of himself in a cast on Snapchat. It's likely related to the foot issue that sidelined him at OTAs. Ward's training camp status is up in the air. Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports

Raiders second-round DL Jihad Ward saw snaps with the first-team defense during the offseason program. He also earned praise from coach Jack Del Rio, who said Ward was "a little quicker" than he anticipated. Ward probably will not beat out Mario Edwards Jr. or Denico Autry for a starting job at end, but he should be an important part of the defensive line rotation as a rookie. Source: CSN Bay Area