Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
K.J. Brent
(WR)
Michael Crabtree
(WR)
Sebastian Janikowski
(K)
Ryan O'Malley
(TE)
Giorgio Tavecchio
(K)
Pharaoh Brown
(TE)
Keon Hatcher
(WR)
Taiwan Jones
(RB)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Clive Walford
(TE)
Derek Carr
(QB)
Cooper Helfet
(TE)
Anthony Kukwa
(TE)
Cordarrelle Patterson
(WR)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
Marshawn Lynch
(RB)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
Isaac Whitney
(WR)
Jared Cook
(TE)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
Ishmael Zamora
(WR)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
Elijah Hood
(RB)
Jaydon Mickens
(WR)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jihad Ward | Defensive Lineman | #95
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 5/11/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 297
College:
Illinois
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (44) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/18/2016: Signed a four-year, $5.539 million contract. The deal includes $3.328 million guaranteed. 2017: $701,809, 2018: $953,618, 2019: $1.2 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Raiders DL Jihad Ward is recovering from "minor" left foot surgery.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Ward will be ready for camp, but then says perhaps "mid-August on a cautious timetable." There was speculation about Ward's health after he posted a picture of himself in a scooter. It's hardly good news, as Ward had surgery on the same foot in 2015. He also had a knee operation in 2016, though he did appear in all 16 games, making 13 starts. Ward was not effective as a rookie.
Jul 6 - 4:24 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Raiders DL Jihad Ward is dealing with a left leg injury.
Ward posted a photo of himself in a cast on Snapchat. It's likely related to the foot issue that sidelined him at OTAs. Ward's training camp status is up in the air.
Jul 5 - 8:00 PM
Source:
Profootballtalk on NBC Sports
Raiders second-round DL Jihad Ward saw snaps with the first-team defense during the offseason program.
He also earned praise from coach Jack Del Rio, who said Ward was "a little quicker" than he anticipated. Ward probably will not beat out Mario Edwards Jr. or Denico Autry for a starting job at end, but he should be an important part of the defensive line rotation as a rookie.
Mon, Jul 4, 2016 08:32:00 AM
Source:
CSN Bay Area
Raiders second-round DT Jihad Ward has flashed at OTAs.
"He’s probably a little quicker than I anticipated," coach Jack Del Rio said. "He’s natural when it comes to finding the quarterback. That’s been a pleasant surprise." Ward has practiced fully despite pre-draft concerns over his knee. He’s expected to see regular snaps in Oakland’s defensive line rotation.
Sat, Jun 4, 2016 05:21:00 PM
Source:
raiders.com
Jihad Ward recovering from 'minor' surgery
Jul 6 - 4:24 PM
Raiders DL Jihad Ward dealing with leg injury
Jul 5 - 8:00 PM
Jihad Ward saw first-team snaps this spring
Mon, Jul 4, 2016 08:32:00 AM
Jihad Ward (knee) has flashed at OTAs
Sat, Jun 4, 2016 05:21:00 PM
More Jihad Ward Player News
Player Page
Oakland Raiders Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
OAK
16
16
14
30
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@NO
0
3
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
ATL
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@TEN
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@BAL
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
LAC
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
KC
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@JAC
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@TB
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DEN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
HOU
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CAR
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
BUF
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 8
@KC
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@LAC
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
IND
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@DEN
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Derek Carr
2
Connor Cook
3
E.J. Manuel
RB
1
Marshawn Lynch
2
DeAndre Washington
3
Jalen Richard
4
Taiwan Jones
5
Elijah Hood
GLB
1
Marshawn Lynch
2
Jamize Olawale
3RB
1
DeAndre Washington
2
Jalen Richard
FB
1
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Amari Cooper
2
Cordarrelle Patterson
3
Johnny Holton
4
Jaydon Mickens
5
Ishmael Zamora
WR2
1
Michael Crabtree
2
Seth Roberts
3
K.J. Brent
4
Keon Hatcher
5
Isaac Whitney
WR3
1
Seth Roberts
TE
1
Jared Cook
2
Clive Walford
3
Lee Smith
4
Gabe Holmes
5
Cooper Helfet
LT
1
Donald Penn
2
Marshall Newhouse
3
Denver Kirkland
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
2
Vadal Alexander
C
1
Rodney Hudson
2
Jon Feliciano
3
Oni Omoile
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
2
Ian Silberman
RT
1
Austin Howard
Sidelined
Raiders RT Austin Howard (shoulder) is questionable for training camp.
Howard is recovering from January surgery to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff. There was hope he would get in some minicamp work, but he'll miss the entire offseason. Marshall Newhouse, Vadal Alexander, and rookie David Sharpe have been splitting right tackle reps.
Jun 14
2
David Sharpe
3
Jylan Ware
K
1
Sebastian Janikowski
2
Giorgio Tavecchio
