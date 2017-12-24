Player Page

Eli Apple | Defensive Back | #24

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/9/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 201
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (10) / NYG
Contract: view contract details
Giants S Landon Collins has called teammate Eli Apple a "cancer."
"There's only just one corner that ... needs to grow, and we all know who that is," Collins said in a Tuesday radio interview. "(That) first pick ... he's a cancer." Collins' harsh words came as he spoke glowingly about the Giants' other corners. In the doghouse essentially all season, Apple played zero snaps in the Giants' Christmas Eve loss to the Cardinals. New York's new general manager is going to have a decision on his hands with the No. 10 overall pick of the 2016 draft. Dec 26 - 7:34 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017NYG11418490.00.0000200800000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYG144110510.00.0100101700000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@DAL5270.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18DET5050.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@PHI3250.00.0000100000000
4Oct 1@TB4040.00.0000000200000
5Oct 8LAC5050.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15@DEN5050.00.0000100300000
7Oct 22SEA5160.00.0000000200000
9Nov 5LAR1010.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12@SF1120.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17PHI7290.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@ARZ0000.00.0000000000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Geno Smith
3Davis Webb
RB1Paul Perkins
2Shane Vereen
3Orleans Darkwa
4Wayne Gallman
GLB1Paul Perkins
2Orleans Darkwa
3RB1Shane Vereen
2Paul Perkins
WR11Sterling Shepard
2Tavarres King
3Hunter Sharp
WR21Roger Lewis
2Travis Rudolph
3Kalif Raymond
WR31Tavarres King
TE1Evan Engram
2Rhett Ellison
3Jerell Adams
LT1Ereck Flowers
LG1John Jerry
C1Brett Jones
RG1Bobby Hart
2John Greco
3Damien Mama
RT1Chad Wheeler
K1Aldrick Rosas
 

 