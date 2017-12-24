Eli Apple | Defensive Back | #24 Team: New York Giants Age / DOB: (22) / 8/9/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 201 College: Ohio State Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (10) / NYG Contract: view contract details [x] 5/6/2016: Signed a four-year, $15.152 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $9.219 million signing bonus. 2017: $1.13 million, 2018: $1.82 million, 2019: $2.51 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Giants S Landon Collins has called teammate Eli Apple a "cancer." "There's only just one corner that ... needs to grow, and we all know who that is," Collins said in a Tuesday radio interview. "(That) first pick ... he's a cancer." Collins' harsh words came as he spoke glowingly about the Giants' other corners. In the doghouse essentially all season, Apple played zero snaps in the Giants' Christmas Eve loss to the Cardinals. New York's new general manager is going to have a decision on his hands with the No. 10 overall pick of the 2016 draft. Source: ESPN.com

Giants CB Eli Apple played zero snaps on defense Week 16 against the Cardinals. Apple has been in and out of the doghouse all season, but he looked to be getting back on the right track after playing 60-of-68 defensive snaps last week. After being benched yet again, it is worth wondering about his future with the organization. Of course, this interim coaching staff and front office are unlikely to be the ones making that decision. Source: New York Post

Giants interim coach Steve Spagnuolo said he "was disappointed" by CB Eli Apple tweeting during the Week 14 loss to the Cowboys. Apple was inactive for the fourth-straight game. He responded to a tweet asking why he was not playing with, "I'm too healthy," and retweeted a message praising Cowboys RB Rod Smith's 81-yard touchdown. "I had a conversation with Eli about that," Spagnuolo said. "I told him I was disappointed. We'll decide exactly what we do with it. He apologized. We move on from that." ESPN's Jordan Raanan has reported Apple is "disliked within the organization," and this incident is unlikely to help. It is possible the Giants look to move on during the offseason. Source: ESPN