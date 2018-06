Jordan Jenkins | Linebacker | #48 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (23) / 7/1/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 259 College: Georgia Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (83) / NYJ Contract: view contract details [x] 5/13/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.12 million contract. The deal included a $723,920 signing bonus. 2018: $650,000, 2019: $740,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jets OLB Jordan Jenkins is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable for the start of training camp. Jenkins has been sitting out OTAs. Coach Todd Bowles said he was "nicked up." When asked if Jenkins would be ready for camp, Bowles replied "we'll see." The No. 83 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Jenkins started 15 games last season, playing 714 snaps. He tallied 49 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. Source: New York Daily News

Jets OLB Jordan Jenkins was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9. In the Thursday night win over the Bills, Jenkins registered a pair of sacks, two tackles for loss, a couple QB hits, and forced one fumble. A third-round pick last year, Jenkins has made little impact in the big leagues. He had just 2.5 sacks as a rookie and hadn't recorded a 2017 sack before Week 9.

Jets OLB Jordan Jenkins spent more than two months in Atlanta training with former NFL DE Chuck Smith this offseason. An All-Pro with the Falcons in 1997, Smith is known as the "sack whisperer." Jenkins entered the league as more of a run-stopper but is trying to broaden his horizons as a pass-rusher. "I was never really taught pass-rushing at any level, high school on up," said Jenkins. "I didn't realize how much I was missing until I started working with Chuck." Jenkins accumulated just 2.5 sacks as a rookie with all of them coming over his final four games. Source: ESPN.com