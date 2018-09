Sidelined

Bears coach Matt Nagy said there's a "good chance" first-round LB Roquan Smith (hamstring) will be active against the Packers in Week 1.

Smith remained limited at Tuesday's practice but is in a "good place," according to Nagy. "If he's able to play and we feel good about it, trust me, we'll give him an opportunity to get in there," said the first-year head coach. Smith will likely be on a snap count if he plays after holding out for the first few weeks of training camp. He's a long shot for Thursday's preseason finale against the Bills.