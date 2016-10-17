Player Page

Deiondre' Hall | Defensive Back | #32

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/31/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 201
College: Northern Iowa
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (127) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Bears CB Deiondre' Hall and Packers CB Makinton Dorleant were arrested in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Saturday night.
Both played college football at Northern Iowa. Hall was cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and interference, while Dorleant was booked for interference. Witnesses told KWWL in Iowa that they believed Hall was hit with a taser by Cedar Falls police. The incident reportedly happened at a bar called "Sharky's" near or on the University of Northern Iowa campus. Mar 26 - 7:56 PM
Source: KWWL Iowa
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CHI87290.00.0100000300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CHI87290.00.0100000300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@HOU2130.00.0000000100000
2Sep 19PHI1010.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25@DAL0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2DET0000.00.0100000100000
14Dec 11@DET1120.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18GB0000.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24WAS1010.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@MIN2020.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Mark Sanchez
3Connor Shaw
4David Fales
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Ka'Deem Carey
4Benny Cunningham
5David Cobb
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Paul Lasike
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Markus Wheaton
3Eddie Royal
4Deonte Thompson
5Daniel Braverman
WR21Kevin White
2Kendall Wright
3Josh Bellamy
4Rueben Randle
5Dres Anderson
WR31Kendall Wright
TE1Zach Miller
2Dion Sims
3Daniel Brown
4Ben Braunecker
5MyCole Pruitt
LT1Charles Leno
2William Poehls
LG1Josh Sitton
2Eric Kush
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Kyle Long
2Cornelius Edison
3Cyril Richardson
RT1Bobby Massie
2Tom Compton
K1Connor Barth
 

 