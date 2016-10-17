Deiondre' Hall | Defensive Back | #32

Both played college football at Northern Iowa. Hall was cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and interference, while Dorleant was booked for interference. Witnesses told KWWL in Iowa that they believed Hall was hit with a taser by Cedar Falls police. The incident reportedly happened at a bar called "Sharky's" near or on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

The fourth-round rookie was spotted on a scooter with his right foot in a cast before Sunday's game against the Jaguars. His health has taken on increased importance with Tracy Porter battling a knee issue. Hall has played 52 snaps on defense this season.

Bears selected Northern Iowa DB Deiondre' Hall with the No. 127 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft.

Hall (6'2/199) was a four-year starter for the UNI Panthers, piling up 13 career INTs and earning 2015's Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Hall has incredible arm length for his size (34 3/4") and shined in both the broad (10'7") and vertical (37") jumps in Indy. Hall ran 4.68, however, and therefore his NFL future may be at safety. For what it is worth, he was announced as a defensive back. Hall dabbled at linebacker early in his college career and was an excellent tackler. Hall did improve his forty time to 4.52 at UNI's Pro Day, giving him a shot to stay at cornerback in a press-heavy role.