Player Results
Article Results
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Deiondre' Hall | Defensive Back | #32
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 5/31/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 201
College:
Northern Iowa
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 4 (127) / CHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.851 million contract. The deal includes a $510,982 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bears CB Deiondre' Hall and Packers CB Makinton Dorleant were arrested in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Saturday night.
Both played college football at Northern Iowa. Hall was cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and interference, while Dorleant was booked for interference. Witnesses told KWWL in Iowa that they believed Hall was hit with a taser by Cedar Falls police. The incident reportedly happened at a bar called "Sharky's" near or on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
Mar 26 - 7:56 PM
Source:
KWWL Iowa
Bears CB Deiondre' Hall is week to week with an ankle injury.
The fourth-round rookie was spotted on a scooter with his right foot in a cast before Sunday's game against the Jaguars. His health has taken on increased importance with Tracy Porter battling a knee issue. Hall has played 52 snaps on defense this season.
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 01:37:00 PM
Source:
Rich Campbell on Twitter
Bears selected Northern Iowa DB Deiondre' Hall with the No. 127 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft.
Hall (6'2/199) was a four-year starter for the UNI Panthers, piling up 13 career INTs and earning 2015's Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Hall has incredible arm length for his size (34 3/4") and shined in both the broad (10'7") and vertical (37") jumps in Indy. Hall ran 4.68, however, and therefore his NFL future may be at safety. For what it is worth, he was announced as a defensive back. Hall dabbled at linebacker early in his college career and was an excellent tackler. Hall did improve his forty time to 4.52 at UNI's Pro Day, giving him a shot to stay at cornerback in a press-heavy role.
Sat, Apr 30, 2016 01:35:00 PM
Bears & Packers CBs arrested together in Iowa
Mar 26 - 7:56 PM
Deiondre' Hall out weeks with ankle injury
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 01:37:00 PM
Bears add DB Deiondre' Hall at No. 127
Sat, Apr 30, 2016 01:35:00 PM
More Deiondre' Hall Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
FA
(3148)
2
T. Romo
DAL
(3113)
3
C. Kaepernick
FA
(3092)
4
J. McCown
NYJ
(2133)
5
Z. Brown
FA
(2037)
6
D. Revis
FA
(1962)
7
R. Jean-Francois
GB
(1920)
8
J. Gordon
CLE
(1779)
9
R. Griffin III
FA
(1774)
10
J. Cutler
FA
(1764)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CHI
8
7
2
9
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CHI
8
7
2
9
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@HOU
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 19
PHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@DAL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
DET
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@DET
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
GB
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
WAS
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@MIN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mike Glennon
2
Mark Sanchez
3
Connor Shaw
4
David Fales
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3
Ka'Deem Carey
4
Benny Cunningham
5
David Cobb
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Paul Lasike
WR1
1
Cameron Meredith
2
Markus Wheaton
Sidelined
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports Markus Wheaton's contract with the Bears amounts to a one-year deal at $6 million.
The full contract is for two years at $11 million with $5 million guaranteed, and apparently $6 million in year one. It sounds like the second year on Wheaton's deal amounts to a team option. So the Bears gave Wheaton a deal similar to Brandon Marshall's, who landed a two-year, $11 million contract from the Giants with another $1 million available through incentives. Reports out of Chicago had the team struggling to woo free agents due to organizational instability coming off a 3-13 season. The Bears were forced to severely overpay backup-caliber players Wheaton, CB Marcus Cooper, TE Dion Sims, and QB Mike Glennon.
Mar 12
3
Eddie Royal
4
Deonte Thompson
5
Daniel Braverman
WR2
1
Kevin White
Sidelined
Kevin White (leg) expects to be ready for the offseason program.
The No. 7 overall pick of the 2015 draft, White has played in four games in two seasons and was not impressive in those limited snaps. A healthy offseason would be a step in the right direction, but White has a lot to prove in his third season. With Alshon Jeffery likely on the way out, White will compete with Cameron Meredith for the No. 1 role.
Jan 2
2
Kendall Wright
3
Josh Bellamy
4
Rueben Randle
5
Dres Anderson
WR3
1
Kendall Wright
TE
1
Zach Miller
Sidelined
Zach Miller (foot) anticipates being ready for OTAs.
Miller suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot back in November. It's a long recovery process, but Miller has been through it before after blowing out his left Lisfranc in 2014. Miller is entering his age-33 season. The Bears can't count on him staying healthy. Look for them to explore tight ends in the draft.
Feb 8
2
Dion Sims
3
Daniel Brown
4
Ben Braunecker
5
MyCole Pruitt
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
William Poehls
LG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Eric Kush
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
RG
1
Kyle Long
Sidelined
Bears RG Kyle Long will no longer undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder due to complications from November ankle surgery.
According to Kyle's father, FOX analyst Howie Long, Kyle has "struggled with medication" following his ankle operation and has lost 40 pounds. Losing some weight was by design to make the recovery faster, but 40 pounds is a ton of muscle mass. The ankle surgery was considered "minor" at first, but the rehab will now be an "extended process." Long could miss most of the offseason.
Mar 1
2
Cornelius Edison
3
Cyril Richardson
RT
1
Bobby Massie
2
Tom Compton
K
1
Connor Barth
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 24
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 24
»
Return of the Beast?
Mar 21
»
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
»
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
»
The Second Wave
Mar 14
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
»
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
»
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Headlines
»
Bears & Packers CBs arrested together in Iowa
»
Theo Riddick underwent double wrist surgery
»
'Matter of time' until Bills fire GM Whaley
»
Bengals cut MLB Rey Maualuga, save $3.75M
»
Peterson: 'I'm in no rush' to find a new team
»
Tony Romo's 2017 plans: Texans or retirement
»
Jets GM won't commit to McCown as starter
»
AP looking for $8 million on next contract
»
Panthers exercising Kelvin Benjamin's option
»
Report: Packers mulled Adrian Peterson visit
»
Colts release massive FA flop DT Arthur Jones
»
Skins take flier on former 2nd-round WR Quick
