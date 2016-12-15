Xavien Howard | Defensive Back | #25 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (23) / 7/4/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 198 College: Baylor Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (38) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 5/18/2016: Signed a four-year, $6.128 million contract. The deal includes $3.835 million guaranteed. 2017: $728,547, 2018: $1 million, 2019: $1.28 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins could look to the trade market for cornerback help. That, of course, is what the Dolphins did last year with Byron Maxwell. Maxwell performed well his first year in Miami, but second-rounder Xavien Howard wasn't ready for prime time as a rookie. With Maxwell going on 29, the 'Fins won't be shy about seeking help. Going on 33 and due $6 million in the final year of his contract, someone like Houston's Johnathan Joseph could be a target. The Texans have a host of young corners to work with, making Joseph expendable in theory. Source: Adam Beasley on Twitter

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard (knee) told reporters that he expects to play Saturday against the Jets. Howard has been working toward a return for quite some time but it looks like this is finally the week. He's about two months removed from knee surgery after suffering a torn meniscus at practice earlier this year. Source: Adam Beasley on Twitter

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard (knee) is doubtful for Week 13 against the Ravens. There was some hope earlier this week that Howard would return to action on Sunday but DC Vance Joseph said he's still a week or two away. Tony Lippett and Byron Maxwell will continue to start at cornerback for the Dolphins. Source: Barry Jackson on Twitter