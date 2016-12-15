Player Page

Weather | Roster

Xavien Howard | Defensive Back | #25

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/4/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 198
College: Baylor
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (38) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins could look to the trade market for cornerback help.
That, of course, is what the Dolphins did last year with Byron Maxwell. Maxwell performed well his first year in Miami, but second-rounder Xavien Howard wasn't ready for prime time as a rookie. With Maxwell going on 29, the 'Fins won't be shy about seeking help. Going on 33 and due $6 million in the final year of his contract, someone like Houston's Johnathan Joseph could be a target. The Texans have a host of young corners to work with, making Joseph expendable in theory. Feb 16 - 3:24 PM
Source: Adam Beasley on Twitter
More Xavien Howard Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA72911400.00.0000001500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA72911400.00.0000001500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@SEA65110.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@NE2350.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25CLE6060.00.0000001100000
4Sep 29@CIN5160.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17@NYJ3030.00.0000000300000
16Dec 24@BUF4260.00.0000000100000
17Jan 1NE3030.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Matt Moore
3Brandon Doughty
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
4Storm Johnson
5Senorise Perry
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Jakeem Grant
WR21DeVante Parker
2Leonte Carroo
3Rashawn Scott
WR31Leonte Carroo
TE1MarQueis Gray
2Dominique Jones
3Thomas Duarte
4Chris Pantale
LT1Laremy Tunsil
2Terry Poole
LG1Anthony Steen
2Jake Brendel
C1Mike Pouncey
RG1Kraig Urbik
2Jesse Davis
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
K1Andrew Franks
 

 