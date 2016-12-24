Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Bralon Addison
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Connor Shaw
(QB)
Matt Barkley
(QB)
Ka'Deem Carey
(RB)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Connor Barth
(K)
Jay Cutler
(QB)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
MyCole Pruitt
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
David Fales
(QB)
Paul Lasike
(RB)
Eddie Royal
(WR)
Marquess Wilson
(WR)
Daniel Braverman
(WR)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Jordan Howard | Running Back | #24
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 11/2/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 222
College:
Indiana
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 5 (150) / CHI
Contract:
view contract details
Latest News
Recent News
Jordan Howard rushed 23 times for 135 yards in the Bears' Week 17 loss to the Vikings.
Despite not even really getting an opportunity to play until late in Week 3, Howard set the Bears' rookie rushing record, finishing the year with 252 carries for 1,313 yards (5.21 YPC) and six touchdowns. He added 29 catches for 298 yards and another score. Howard opened the year as the No. 3 back behind Jeremy Langford and Ka'Deem Carey, but took over every-down, lead-back duties around Week 4 and never really looked back besides a minor Weeks 6-7 hiccup. Howard had seven 100-yard rushing games and another four with at least 77 yards. He was ultra consistent as an every-week RB1 the final two-plus months. Howard, the No. 150 pick in 2016, turned 22 in November and is one of the top young running backs in the league heading into the offseason.
Jan 1 - 4:39 PM
Jordan Howard rushed 18 times for 119 yards in the Bears' Week 16 loss to the Redskins.
Game script was working against Howard all afternoon with the Bears falling in a double-digit hole in the first quarter, but he was still able to get his stats. Howard continues to impress, as he's totaled 100 yards in 10 games as a rookie. Howard only caught one of his three targets for nine yards in this one, and he was vultured by Jeremy Langford for a one-yard touchdown on 1st-and-goal in the second quarter. Howard will be an RB1 next week against the Vikings in the finale. Howard totaled 202 yards and one touchdown against Minnesota in Week 8.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 04:26:00 PM
Jordan Howard rushed 17 times for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' Week 15 loss to the Packers, adding four receptions for 23 additional yards.
Howard gave his owners a scare in the first half when he briefly checked out with an injury, but he was back on the field moments later. Howard has now rushed for at least 77 yards in seven straight games, averaging 4.5 yards per carry or more six times in the process. He's the engine of the Bears' offense, and establishing himself as 2017 starter. Howard has an attackable Week 16 matchup in the Redskins. He'll be an RB1.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 05:55:00 PM
Jordan Howard rushed 13 times for 86 yards and caught 2-of-5 targets for 24 yards in the Bears' Week 14 loss to the Lions.
Howard was the Bears' only consistent means of generating offense against the Lions with the exception of Cameron Meredith. Unfortunately, Howard's volume was limited because Chicago barely had the ball, managing 50 offensive plays to the Keepaway Lions' 66. Howard will get another favorable matchup in Week 15 against the Packers. The only obstacle Howard faces on a weekly basis is the ineptitude of his teammates. He's been spectacular as a runner.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 04:51:00 PM
Howard sets Bears' new rookie rushing record
Jan 1 - 4:39 PM
Jordan Howard goes over 100 yards again
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 04:26:00 PM
Jordan Howard totals 113 yards vs. Packers
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 05:55:00 PM
Jordon Howard totals 110 yards against Lions
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 04:51:00 PM
More Jordan Howard Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Williams
PIT
(4922)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(4279)
3
L. Bell
PIT
(4266)
4
T. Rawls
SEA
(4265)
5
S. Ware
KC
(4166)
6
T. Riddick
DET
(3828)
7
D. Martin
TB
(3708)
8
L. Miller
HOU
(3630)
9
B. Powell
NYJ
(3530)
10
J. Reed
WAS
(3498)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CHI
14
229
1178
84.1
5.1
6
6
29
298
21.3
10.3
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2
Sep 19
PHI
3
22
7.3
0
2
9
4.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@DAL
9
45
5.0
0
4
47
11.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
DET
23
111
4.8
0
3
21
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@IND
16
118
7.4
0
3
45
15.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
JAC
15
34
2.3
1
2
6
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 20
@GB
7
22
3.1
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 31
MIN
26
153
5.9
1
4
49
12.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@TB
15
100
6.7
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@NYG
17
77
4.5
0
1
22
22.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
TEN
18
84
4.7
0
3
43
14.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
SF
32
117
3.7
3
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@DET
13
86
6.6
0
2
24
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
GB
17
90
5.3
1
4
23
5.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
WAS
18
119
6.6
0
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@MIN
23
135
5.9
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Barkley
2
David Fales
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3
Ka'Deem Carey
Sidelined
Bears declared RB Ka'Deem Carey, S Deon Bush, CB Bryce Callahan, FB Paul Lasike, WR Daniel Braverman, OLB Pernell McPhee, and OLB Leonard Floyd inactive for Week 17 against the Vikings.
Carey appeared in 12 games this season, totaling 32 carries for 126 scoreless yards. He and Jeremy Langford split No. 2 duties most of the year, but Jordan Howard emerged as a true every-down back, leaving Carey and Langford mostly useless. Carey has one year left on his rookie deal for 2017.
Jan 1
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Paul Lasike
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
Questionable
Alshon Jeffery (illness) missed Thursday's practice.
Unlike Jeffery's usual mid-week injuries, this one shouldn't hold him out. Sunday is Jeffery's last opportunity to put something good on film ahead of free agency. It's been a lost year for the 26-year-old wideout.
Dec 29
2
Deonte Thompson
3
Bralon Addison
WR2
1
Cameron Meredith
2
Daniel Braverman
WR3
1
Deonte Thompson
TE
1
Logan Paulsen
2
Daniel Brown
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Matt McCants
LG
1
Josh Sitton
Doubtful
Bears LG Josh Sitton (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Week 12.
As RG Kyle Long (shoulder/ankle) was lost for the season two weeks ago, the Bears will be without both of their starting guards with Matt Barkley under center and Cameron Meredith as their No. 1 receiver and Logan Paulsen as their No. 1 tight end. This is an offense to target with Tennessee's fantasy defense.
Nov 25
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Ted Larsen
RG
1
Eric Kush
2
Cornelius Edison
RT
1
Bobby Massie
Doubtful
Bears RT Bobby Massie (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Week 11.
They're already without RG Kyle Long (ankle). The Bears will turn to ineffective journeymen Ted Larsen at guard and Mike Adams at right tackle to fill the voids. With Jay Cutler coming off a four-turnover game and Alshon Jeffery on suspension, the Giants are one of the top streamer D/ST plays of Week 11.
Nov 18
K
1
Connor Barth
