Jordan Howard | Running Back | #24 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (22) / 11/2/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 222 College: Indiana Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (150) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 5/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.588 million contract. The deal includes a $248,024 signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent

Jordan Howard rushed 23 times for 135 yards in the Bears' Week 17 loss to the Vikings. Despite not even really getting an opportunity to play until late in Week 3, Howard set the Bears' rookie rushing record, finishing the year with 252 carries for 1,313 yards (5.21 YPC) and six touchdowns. He added 29 catches for 298 yards and another score. Howard opened the year as the No. 3 back behind Jeremy Langford and Ka'Deem Carey, but took over every-down, lead-back duties around Week 4 and never really looked back besides a minor Weeks 6-7 hiccup. Howard had seven 100-yard rushing games and another four with at least 77 yards. He was ultra consistent as an every-week RB1 the final two-plus months. Howard, the No. 150 pick in 2016, turned 22 in November and is one of the top young running backs in the league heading into the offseason.

Jordan Howard rushed 18 times for 119 yards in the Bears' Week 16 loss to the Redskins. Game script was working against Howard all afternoon with the Bears falling in a double-digit hole in the first quarter, but he was still able to get his stats. Howard continues to impress, as he's totaled 100 yards in 10 games as a rookie. Howard only caught one of his three targets for nine yards in this one, and he was vultured by Jeremy Langford for a one-yard touchdown on 1st-and-goal in the second quarter. Howard will be an RB1 next week against the Vikings in the finale. Howard totaled 202 yards and one touchdown against Minnesota in Week 8.

Jordan Howard rushed 17 times for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' Week 15 loss to the Packers, adding four receptions for 23 additional yards. Howard gave his owners a scare in the first half when he briefly checked out with an injury, but he was back on the field moments later. Howard has now rushed for at least 77 yards in seven straight games, averaging 4.5 yards per carry or more six times in the process. He's the engine of the Bears' offense, and establishing himself as 2017 starter. Howard has an attackable Week 16 matchup in the Redskins. He'll be an RB1.