Jordan Howard | Running Back | #24

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/2/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 222
College: Indiana
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (150) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Jordan Howard rushed 23 times for 135 yards in the Bears' Week 17 loss to the Vikings.
Despite not even really getting an opportunity to play until late in Week 3, Howard set the Bears' rookie rushing record, finishing the year with 252 carries for 1,313 yards (5.21 YPC) and six touchdowns. He added 29 catches for 298 yards and another score. Howard opened the year as the No. 3 back behind Jeremy Langford and Ka'Deem Carey, but took over every-down, lead-back duties around Week 4 and never really looked back besides a minor Weeks 6-7 hiccup. Howard had seven 100-yard rushing games and another four with at least 77 yards. He was ultra consistent as an every-week RB1 the final two-plus months. Howard, the No. 150 pick in 2016, turned 22 in November and is one of the top young running backs in the league heading into the offseason. Jan 1 - 4:39 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CHI14229117884.15.1662929821.310.30110000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 19PHI3227.30294.5000000
3Sep 25@DAL9455.0044711.8000000
4Oct 2DET231114.803217.0000000
5Oct 9@IND161187.4034515.0100000
6Oct 16JAC15342.31263.0000000
7Oct 20@GB7223.1000.0000000
8Oct 31MIN261535.9144912.3000000
10Nov 13@TB151006.7000.0010000
11Nov 20@NYG17774.5012222.0000000
12Nov 27TEN18844.7034314.3000000
13Dec 4SF321173.7300.0000000
14Dec 11@DET13866.6022412.0000000
15Dec 18GB17905.314235.8000000
16Dec 24WAS181196.60199.0000000
17Jan 1@MIN231355.9000.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Barkley
2David Fales
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Ka'Deem Carey
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Paul Lasike
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Deonte Thompson
3Bralon Addison
WR21Cameron Meredith
2Daniel Braverman
WR31Deonte Thompson
TE1Logan Paulsen
2Daniel Brown
LT1Charles Leno
2Matt McCants
LG1Josh Sitton
C1Cody Whitehair
2Ted Larsen
RG1Eric Kush
2Cornelius Edison
RT1Bobby Massie
K1Connor Barth
 

 