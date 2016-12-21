Jacoby Brissett | Quarterback | #7

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tigers unlikely to trade SP Justin Verlander
Bryce Harper (knee) a 'long way from running'
Miguel Cabrera (back) out again Wednesday
CarGo (ankle) returns to Rockies lineup Wed.
Mariners finalize deal for starter Mike Leake
Shaw (foot) not in Brewers lineup Wednesday
Molina (abdomen) returns to Cardinals lineup
Flowers to have wrist examined back in ATL
Judge sitting out first game of doubleheader
C.J. Cron homers twice in rout over Athletics
Paul Goldschmidt powers D'Backs past LAD
Luke Weaver has second straight 10-K start
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jacoby Brissett's roster spot on shaky ground
FA Joe Haden to visit Steelers Wednesday PM
Packers ink OLB Ahmad Brooks to 1-year deal
Chiefs get 1st-round bust OL Erving from CLE
Eagles looking for an RB upgrade on Blount?
Tests confirm torn PCL, LCL for Spencer Ware
Update: Ravens-Saints will play as scheduled
CFL team says Manziel out of shape at workout
Meredith escapes with just ACL, MCL damage
Cowboys-Texans 4th preseason game cancelled
Victor Cruz unlikely to make Bears' final 53
Saints, Chiefs expected to call FA Joe Haden
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Isaiah Thomas says his hip is making progress
Report: CLE not sure Thomas can avoid surgery
Solomon Hill (hamstring) undergoes surgery
Woj: Cavs seeking more compensation in trade
Robert Covington plans to be ready for camp
Nerlens Noel to sign 1-year qualifying offer
Woj: Cavs and C's to discuss status of trade
Report: Iman Shumpert made trade request
Jahlil Okafor following a 'mostly vegan' diet
Manu Ginobili signs a 2-year deal with Spurs
Boston was concerned about Thomas' hip injury
Joel Embiid still not cleared for contact
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
Report: Andreas Athanasiou could sign in KHL
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Adam Martin Total Quartz 200 stats
Chase Purdy: Visit Hampton VA 150 stats
Cayden Lapcevich Total Quartz 200 stats
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Darlington
Todd Gilliland: Visit Hampton VA 150 stats
Kevin Lacroix Total Quartz 200 stats
Austin Dillon pulling Darlington Double Duty
Ruben Garcia Jr.: Visit Hampton VA 150 stats
Alex Labbe Total Quartz 200 stats
Dylan Lupton: Sport Clips VFW 200 advance
Chase Cabre: Visit Hampton VA 150 stats
D.J. Kennington Total Quartz 200 stats
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hoffman hopes to lock up roster spot at DTC
Jordan Smith Czeching out his Ryder chances
Pieters eyeing fast start in Ryder point race
A. Scott brings Nappy Factor to TPC Boston
Henrik Stenson takes a pass on TPC Boston
Rookie Cantlay T10 in FEC Playoffs debut
Spieth closing 69; loses The NT in playoff
Dustin Johnson steals The NT in sudden death
Rahm bags T3 in FedExCup Playoffs debut
Vegas posts 9-under after bogey-free 65
W. Simpson closing 65; climbs inside top 10
Suri hunts Horsey; wins the Made in Denmark
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Vols suspend starting LT Richmond for opener
WR Lamb seizes starting job in OU's offense
Terps turn to Pigrome as the starting QB
Feldman: Plenty of good buzz on TTU CB Morgan
Scarlett: UF can attack Michigan DL laterally
Sheridan: Steve Spurrier open to OC reboot?
Mattison (undisclosed) returns to practice
Flooding causes postponement of Houston-UTSA
Solomon upsets Smith to win Baylor QB job
NCAA rejects S Gilman's eligibility appeal
Davis released from hospital, is day-to-day
KU RB Matthews (heart) retires from football
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Souare steps up his recovery from injury
Mitrovic ban after latest misdemeanour
West Brom sign Krychowiak from PSG
Kieran Gibbs trades London for Midlands
Stoke City sign CB Wimmer from Spurs
England quartet sit out of training
Manuel Lanzini out for WC qualifiers
Injury rules Pickford out of WC qualifiers
Former England keeper joins Huddersfield
Oxlade-Chamberlain headed to Chelsea
Coutinho given the all-clear to play for BRA
Chelsea midfielder joins Birmingham on loan
Player Page
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Austin Carr
(WR)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Brandin Cooks
(WR)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Cody Hollister
(WR)
James O'Shaughnessy
(TE)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Sam Cotton
(TE)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Jacob Hollister
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Tom Brady
(QB)
LeShun Daniels Jr.
(RB)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
Tony Washington
(WR)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
James Develin
(RB)
Glenn Gronkowski
(RB)
Devin Lucien
(WR)
James White
(RB)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
K.J. Maye
(WR)
Jacoby Brissett | Quarterback | #7
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 12/11/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 235
College:
North Carolina State
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 3 (91) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
6/16/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.411 million contract. The deal included a $680,604 signing bonus. 2017: $580,038, 2018: $735,076, 2019: $890,114, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Boston Herald's Jeff Howe reports the idea that second-year QB Jacoby Brissett's roster spot is in question has "gained enough traction" in recent weeks.
Some that cover the team have left Brissett off 53-man roster projections, while Howe believes it's "probable" Brissett will end up being safe at final cuts. However, it's clear Brissett is one of the final few at the bottom of the roster and could be sent packing if New England needs to cover ground elsewhere, particularly on special teams. Brissett was a third-round pick last year. He'd surely draw interest if cut if for no other reason than his Patriots connections.
Aug 30 - 3:56 PM
Source:
Boston Herald
The Patriots are expected to keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.
Jacoby Brissett is considered a lock to make the team. Brissett started two games last season as a third-round rookie and completed 61.8 percent of his passes with 7.3 yards per attempt. He didn't throw a touchdown or interception, but scored once as a rusher. If Jimmy Garoppolo leaves as a free agent next year, Brissett could take over as Tom Brady's No. 2.
Jul 14 - 9:45 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Patriots activated Jacoby Brissett (thumb) from injured reserve.
The Pats made roster space for Brissett by cutting DL Woodrow Hamilton. Brissett was on the shelf for two months while recovering from thumb surgery. He'll serve as New England's third-string quarterback behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 05:32:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Howe on Twitter
Jacoby Brissett (thumb) is expected to be activated from injured reserve on Friday.
Brissett resumed practicing a couple weeks ago. He'll serve as New England's third-string quarterback behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. The third-round rookie made two starts during Brady's Deflategate suspension earlier this year.
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 04:46:00 PM
Source:
Ben Volin on Twitter
Jacoby Brissett's roster spot on shaky ground
Aug 30 - 3:56 PM
Jacoby Brissett considered a lock for roster
Jul 14 - 9:45 AM
Pats activated Jacoby Brissett from I.R.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 05:32:00 PM
Jacoby Brissett will be activated Friday
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 04:46:00 PM
More Jacoby Brissett Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Hunt
KC
(11878)
2
A. Luck
IND
(11376)
3
T. Rawls
SEA
(10919)
4
S. Ware
KC
(10913)
5
M. Bryant
PIT
(10110)
6
D. Woodhead
BAL
(9893)
7
D. Martin
TB
(9846)
8
D. Cook
MIN
(9508)
9
J. Mixon
CIN
(9357)
10
P. Perkins
NYG
(9151)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
NE
3
34
55
61.8
400
133.3
7.3
0
0
0
16
83
27.7
5.2
1
0
1
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
2
Sep 18
MIA
6
9
66.7
92
10.2
0
0
4
12
3.0
0
0
3
Sep 22
HOU
11
19
57.9
103
5.4
0
0
8
48
6.0
1
0
4
Oct 2
BUF
17
27
63.0
205
7.6
0
0
4
23
5.8
0
1
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
3
Jacoby Brissett
RB
1
Mike Gillislee
2
James White
3
Dion Lewis
4
Rex Burkhead
5
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
Mike Gillislee
2
Rex Burkhead
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
FB
1
James Develin
2
Glenn Gronkowski
WR1
1
Brandin Cooks
2
Danny Amendola
3
Devin Lucien
4
Matthew Slater
5
Cody Hollister
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Austin Carr
4
K.J. Maye
5
Tony Washington
WR3
1
Danny Amendola
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
2
Dwayne Allen
3
James O'Shaughnessy
4
Jacob Hollister
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
Antonio Garcia
3
LaAdrian Waddle
4
Andrew Jelks
5
Max Rich
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Jamil Douglas
C
1
David Andrews
2
Ted Karras
3
James Ferentz
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Jason King
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Cameron Fleming
3
Conor McDermott
4
Cole Croston
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
