Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jacoby Brissett | Quarterback | #7

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/11/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 235
College: North Carolina State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (91) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Boston Herald's Jeff Howe reports the idea that second-year QB Jacoby Brissett's roster spot is in question has "gained enough traction" in recent weeks.
Some that cover the team have left Brissett off 53-man roster projections, while Howe believes it's "probable" Brissett will end up being safe at final cuts. However, it's clear Brissett is one of the final few at the bottom of the roster and could be sent packing if New England needs to cover ground elsewhere, particularly on special teams. Brissett was a third-round pick last year. He'd surely draw interest if cut if for no other reason than his Patriots connections. Aug 30 - 3:56 PM
Source: Boston Herald
More Jacoby Brissett Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016NE3345561.8400133.37.3000168327.75.2101
Jacoby Brissett's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jacoby Brissett's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jacoby Brissett's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Jacoby Brissett's player profile.
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
2Sep 18MIA6966.79210.2004123.000
3Sep 22HOU111957.91035.4008486.010
4Oct 2BUF172763.02057.6004235.801
 

 