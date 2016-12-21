Jacoby Brissett | Quarterback | #7

The Boston Herald's Jeff Howe reports the idea that second-year QB Jacoby Brissett's roster spot is in question has "gained enough traction" in recent weeks.

Some that cover the team have left Brissett off 53-man roster projections, while Howe believes it's "probable" Brissett will end up being safe at final cuts. However, it's clear Brissett is one of the final few at the bottom of the roster and could be sent packing if New England needs to cover ground elsewhere, particularly on special teams. Brissett was a third-round pick last year. He'd surely draw interest if cut if for no other reason than his Patriots connections.