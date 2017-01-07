Player Page

Paul Perkins | Running Back | #28

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/16/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 208
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (149) / NYG
Contract: view contract details
Andy Vasquez of The Record reports Paul Perkins will "likely start" Sunday's Wild Card game against the Packers.
OC Mike Sullivan has promised the team will continue to employ a committee at running back, but Perkins has seen the better side of that timeshare in recent weeks, capping his season with 102 yards on 21 carries against Washington. A good bet for 15 carries and reasonably priced in DFS, Perkins is a solid tournament play. Jan 7 - 10:26 AM
Source: The Record
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYG1411245632.64.1101516211.610.80000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
3Sep 25WAS00.0000.0000000
4Oct 3@MIN284.0027236.0000000
5Oct 9@GB294.5011313.0000000
6Oct 16BAL2105.002168.0000000
7Oct 23@LAR4123.00144.0000000
9Nov 6PHI11322.903155.0000000
10Nov 14CIN9313.4000.0000000
11Nov 20CHI4164.002199.5000000
12Nov 27@CLE9293.202147.0000000
13Dec 4@PIT7385.4000.0000000
14Dec 11DAL15453.0010.0000000
15Dec 18DET11565.1000.0000000
16Dec 22@PHI15684.50199.0000000
17Jan 1@WAS211024.9000.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Josh Johnson
RB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
3Bobby Rainey
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
3RB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
WR11Odell Beckham
2Dwayne Harris
3Tavarres King
WR21Sterling Shepard
2Victor Cruz
3Roger Lewis
WR31Victor Cruz
TE1Larry Donnell
2Will Tye
3Jerell Adams
LT1Ereck Flowers
2Will Beatty
LG1Justin Pugh
2Bobby Hart
C1Weston Richburg
2Brett Jones
RG1John Jerry
RT1Marshall Newhouse
K1Robbie Gould
 

 