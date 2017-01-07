Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Paul Perkins | Running Back | #28
Team:
New York Giants
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 11/16/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 208
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 5 (149) / NYG
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/4/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.59 million contract. The deal included a $252,548 signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Andy Vasquez of The Record reports Paul Perkins will "likely start" Sunday's Wild Card game against the Packers.
OC Mike Sullivan has promised the team will continue to employ a committee at running back, but Perkins has seen the better side of that timeshare in recent weeks, capping his season with 102 yards on 21 carries against Washington. A good bet for 15 carries and reasonably priced in DFS, Perkins is a solid tournament play.
Jan 7 - 10:26 AM
Source:
The Record
Speaking Thursday, Giants OC Mike Sullivan hinted the team will continue to employ a committee at running back for the playoffs.
There's been speculation Paul Perkins will finally seize complete control of the Giants' backfield, but Sullivan thinks the duo "complements each other well." ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan predicted Wednesday there was a "good chance" Perkins would start against the Packers. Perkins has been the far more effective player in recent weeks. He would be our choice in DFS.
Jan 5 - 3:25 PM
Source:
Jordan Raanan on Twitter
ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan believes there is a "good chance" Paul Perkins is the starting running back Sunday against the Packers.
Perkins got the start in Week 17 against the Redskins with the Giants playing their starters and piled up 102 yards on 21 carries. It was the first 100-yard game for a Giants running back this season. Rashad Jennings produced just 52 yards on 18 carries and has been trending in the wrong direction for weeks. Perkins is averaging 4.1 YPC since the Week8 bye. Jennings is at 3.5.
Jan 4 - 10:16 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Paul Perkins rushed 21 times for 102 yards in the Giants' Week 17 win over the Redskins.
Seeing extended run in a game where the Giants were maybe/sort of/mostly trying, Perkins responded with the first 100-yard game of his rookie season. Rashad Jennings got 18 carries of his own, but produced just 52 yards. Perkins could be a big part of the Giants' Wild Card game plan.
Jan 1 - 8:25 PM
New York Giants Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NYG
14
112
456
32.6
4.1
1
0
15
162
11.6
10.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NYG
14
112
456
32.6
4.1
1
0
15
162
11.6
10.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
3
Sep 25
WAS
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 3
@MIN
2
8
4.0
0
2
72
36.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@GB
2
9
4.5
0
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
BAL
2
10
5.0
0
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@LAR
4
12
3.0
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PHI
11
32
2.9
0
3
15
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 14
CIN
9
31
3.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
CHI
4
16
4.0
0
2
19
9.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@CLE
9
29
3.2
0
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@PIT
7
38
5.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
DAL
15
45
3.0
0
1
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
DET
11
56
5.1
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 22
@PHI
15
68
4.5
0
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@WAS
21
102
4.9
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Eli Manning
2
Josh Johnson
RB
1
Rashad Jennings
2
Paul Perkins
3
Bobby Rainey
GLB
1
Rashad Jennings
2
Paul Perkins
3RB
1
Rashad Jennings
2
Paul Perkins
WR1
1
Odell Beckham
2
Dwayne Harris
3
Tavarres King
WR2
1
Sterling Shepard
2
Victor Cruz
3
Roger Lewis
Questionable
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Giants WR Roger Lewis (concussion, questionable) is "good to go" for Sunday's Week 12 game against the Browns.
He made the trip to Cleveland with his teammates. Lewis suffered a concussion in Week 11 but has been practicing on a limited basis since Thursday. He's the Giants' No. 4 wide receiver behind Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Victor Cruz. Obviously he carries no fantasy significance.
Nov 27
WR3
1
Victor Cruz
TE
1
Larry Donnell
2
Will Tye
3
Jerell Adams
LT
1
Ereck Flowers
2
Will Beatty
LG
1
Justin Pugh
2
Bobby Hart
C
1
Weston Richburg
2
Brett Jones
Sidelined
The Giants are in "wait-and-see mode" with LG Brett Jones (calf).
Jones needed an MRI after Monday's win. He's been filling in for Justin Pugh. Marshall Newhouse replaced Jones on Monday.
Nov 15
RG
1
John Jerry
RT
1
Marshall Newhouse
Sidelined
Giants RT Marshall Newhouse left Sunday's Week 2 game against the Saints with a strained calf and will not return.
Newhouse exited with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter. Bobby Hart replaced him at right tackle. The Giants should update his status after the game.
Sep 18
K
1
Robbie Gould
