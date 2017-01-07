Paul Perkins | Running Back | #28 Team: New York Giants Age / DOB: (22) / 11/16/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 208 College: UCLA Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (149) / NYG Contract: view contract details [x] 5/4/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.59 million contract. The deal included a $252,548 signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Andy Vasquez of The Record reports Paul Perkins will "likely start" Sunday's Wild Card game against the Packers. OC Mike Sullivan has promised the team will continue to employ a committee at running back, but Perkins has seen the better side of that timeshare in recent weeks, capping his season with 102 yards on 21 carries against Washington. A good bet for 15 carries and reasonably priced in DFS, Perkins is a solid tournament play. Source: The Record

Speaking Thursday, Giants OC Mike Sullivan hinted the team will continue to employ a committee at running back for the playoffs. There's been speculation Paul Perkins will finally seize complete control of the Giants' backfield, but Sullivan thinks the duo "complements each other well." ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan predicted Wednesday there was a "good chance" Perkins would start against the Packers. Perkins has been the far more effective player in recent weeks. He would be our choice in DFS. Source: Jordan Raanan on Twitter

ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan believes there is a "good chance" Paul Perkins is the starting running back Sunday against the Packers. Perkins got the start in Week 17 against the Redskins with the Giants playing their starters and piled up 102 yards on 21 carries. It was the first 100-yard game for a Giants running back this season. Rashad Jennings produced just 52 yards on 18 carries and has been trending in the wrong direction for weeks. Perkins is averaging 4.1 YPC since the Week8 bye. Jennings is at 3.5. Source: ESPN.com