Jack Conklin | Tackle | #78

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/17/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 308
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (8) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Titans RT Jack Conklin suffered a knee injury in Saturday night's Divisional Round game against the Patriots and will not return.
Conklin got his leg rolled up on a first-quarter play. He walked to the locker room with only a slight limp, but tests indoors indicated Conklin wasn't fit to return. The full extent of the injury is unknown. A second-year pro, Conklin has quickly become one of the league's premier right tackles. Jan 13 - 10:18 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017TEN161010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016TEN160000.00.0000000000000
2017TEN161010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Matt Cassel
3Brandon Weeden
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
4Khalfani Muhammad
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
WR11Rishard Matthews
2Eric Decker
3Taywan Taylor
WR21Corey Davis
2Eric Weems
3Harry Douglas
WR31Eric Decker
TE1Delanie Walker
2Jonnu Smith
3Luke Stocker
4Phillip Supernaw
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
LG1Quinton Spain
2Corey Levin
C1Ben Jones
2Brian Schwenke
RG1Josh Kline
2Corey Levin
RT1Jack Conklin
K1Ryan Succop
 

 