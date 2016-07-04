Jack Conklin | Tackle | #78 Team: Tennessee Titans Age / DOB: (23) / 8/17/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 308 College: Michigan State Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (8) / TEN Contract: view contract details [x] 5/23/2016: Signed a four-year contract. The deal included a $9.76 million signing bonus. 2018: $630,000 (+ $1.27 million roster bonus), 2019: $720,000 (+ $1.9 million roster bonus), 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Titans RT Jack Conklin suffered a knee injury in Saturday night's Divisional Round game against the Patriots and will not return. Conklin got his leg rolled up on a first-quarter play. He walked to the locker room with only a slight limp, but tests indoors indicated Conklin wasn't fit to return. The full extent of the injury is unknown. A second-year pro, Conklin has quickly become one of the league's premier right tackles.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said No. 8 overall pick Jack Conklin's transition to right tackle is going "pretty smoothly." "You don't say a lot to Jack. You're not hearing his name called out a lot," Mularkey continued. "He's just very steady. He knows he's got some time, not a lot, but I think he's made the move over there pretty good." A left tackle in college, Taylor Lewan's presence will force Conklin to the right side as a rookie. The additions of Conklin and C Ben Jones along with potential improvements at guard should help Marcus Mariota stay on his feet more this season. Source: Nashville Tennessean

Titans signed No. 8 overall pick OT Jack Conklin to a four-year contract. The deal contains a fifth-year team option for 2020. Conklin has been working at both left and right tackle since the draft, but he figures to man the right side with the Titans keeping Taylor Lewan on Marcus Mariota's blind side. Conklin plays with a nasty streak and figures to at least be an immediate asset in the run game.