NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reports 49ers RG Josh Garnett (knee) will be out "at least the first month," and is a candidate to be a return player from injured reserve.

Garnett's surgery was reported as a scope, something he would typically be returning from about now. Perhaps the operation was more invasive, or he's suffered a setback. Garnett struggled as a first-round rookie last season, but the 49ers can't be pleased they're going with Zane Beadles and Brandon Fusco at guard for Week 1.