Player Page

Weather | Roster

Josh Garnett | Guard | #65

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/21/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 321
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (28) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reports 49ers RG Josh Garnett (knee) will be out "at least the first month," and is a candidate to be a return player from injured reserve.
Garnett's surgery was reported as a scope, something he would typically be returning from about now. Perhaps the operation was more invasive, or he's suffered a setback. Garnett struggled as a first-round rookie last season, but the 49ers can't be pleased they're going with Zane Beadles and Brandon Fusco at guard for Week 1. Aug 31 - 2:41 PM
Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter
More Josh Garnett Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016SF 150000.00.0000000000000
Josh Garnett's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Josh Garnett's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Josh Garnett's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Josh Garnett's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brian Hoyer
2Matt Barkley
3C.J. Beathard
4Nick Mullens
RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3Joe Williams
4Matt Breida
5Kapri Bibbs
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
2Tyler McCloskey
WR11Pierre Garcon
2Jeremy Kerley
3Trent Taylor
4Victor Bolden
5Louis Murphy
WR21Marquise Goodwin
2Aldrick Robinson
3DeAndre Smelter
4Aaron Burbridge
5Tim Patrick
WR31Jeremy Kerley
TE1George Kittle
2Garrett Celek
3Logan Paulsen
4Blake Bell
5Cole Hikutini
LT1Joe Staley
2John Theus
3Erik Magnuson
LG1Zane Beadles
2Laken Tomlinson
3JP Flynn
C1Daniel Kilgore
2Tim Barnes
RG1Brandon Fusco
2Josh Garnett
3Darrell Williams, Jr.
RT1Trent Brown
2Garry Gilliam
3Norman Price
4Andrew Lauderdale
K1Robbie Gould
2Nick Rose
 

 