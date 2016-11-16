Player Page

Kolby Listenbee | Wide Receiver | #18

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/25/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 183
College: TCU
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 6 (192) / BUF
Bills waived WR Kolby Listenbee with a non-football injury designation.
WR Rashad Ross was signed in a corresponding move. A sixth-round pick last year, Listenbee missed his entire rookie season due to complications from double hernia surgery and has yet to be cleared to return to practice. He will revert to the non-football injury list if he clears waivers, but the Bills could release him with an injury settlement. Looking likely to miss two full seasons to "start" his career, Listenbee's long-term prospects are faint. Jun 6 - 8:55 AM
Source: BuffaloBills.com
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2Nathan Peterman
3Cardale Jones
4T.J. Yates
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3Joe Banyard
4Cedric O'Neal
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
FB1Patrick DiMarco
2Mike Tolbert
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Corey Brown
3Walter Powell
4Dezmin Lewis
5Rashad Ross
6Rod Streater
WR21Zay Jones
2Andre Holmes
3Brandon Tate
4Kolby Listenbee
5Jeremy Butler
WR31Corey Brown
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Blake Annen
4Logan Thomas
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Cameron Jefferson
LG1Richie Incognito
2Michael Ola
3Jordan Mudge
C1Eric Wood
2Ryan Groy
3Patrick Lewis
RG1John Miller
2Vlad Ducasse
RT1Dion Dawkins
2Jordan Mills
3Seantrel Henderson
K1Stephen Hauschka
 

 