Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Blake Annen
(TE)
Stephen Hauschka
(K)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
Logan Thomas
(TE)
Joe Banyard
(RB)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Wes Saxton
(TE)
Mike Tolbert
(RB)
Corey Brown
(WR)
Jordan Johnson
(RB)
Cedric O'Neal
(RB)
Daikiel Shorts Jr.
(WR)
Keith Towbridge
(TE)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nathan Peterman
(QB)
Rod Streater
(WR)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Zay Jones
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Jason Croom
(TE)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Brandon Reilly
(WR)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Kolby Listenbee
(WR)
Kolby Listenbee | Wide Receiver | #18
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/25/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 183
College:
TCU
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 6 (192) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/12/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.47 million contract. The deal included a $132,932 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bills waived WR Kolby Listenbee with a non-football injury designation.
WR Rashad Ross was signed in a corresponding move. A sixth-round pick last year, Listenbee missed his entire rookie season due to complications from double hernia surgery and has yet to be cleared to return to practice. He will revert to the non-football injury list if he clears waivers, but the Bills could release him with an injury settlement. Looking likely to miss two full seasons to "start" his career, Listenbee's long-term prospects are faint.
Jun 6 - 8:55 AM
Source:
BuffaloBills.com
Bills sophomore WR Kolby Listenbee (groin) is not participating in the rookie minicamp.
Listenbee is on the roster for the event and was spotted on the field, but he does not have a helmet, suggesting he has yet to be cleared from December surgery to address complications from the double hernia surgery he underwent last March. Listenbee expects to be ready for training camp, but his health cannot be taken for granted after he was forced to sit out his entire rookie season.
May 12 - 12:08 PM
Source:
ESPN
Bills rookie WR Kolby Listenbee (groin) has been shut down for the season.
Listenbee was slow to recover from double hernia surgery and is now shifting his focus to 2017. The sixth-round rookie out of TCU ran a 4.39 forty at the NFL Combine.
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 06:55:00 PM
Source:
Mike Rodak on Twitter
Bills placed rookie WR Kolby Listenbee on the reserve/NFI list.
He's eligible to return in Week 7. Listenbee underwent double sports hernia surgery and his recovery has been slowed by "pelvic inflammation." A burner with 4.39 wheels, Listenbee played college football for the TCU Horned Frogs.
Tue, Aug 30, 2016 04:17:00 PM
Bills waive/NFI 2016 6th-rounder Listenbee
Jun 6 - 8:55 AM
Kolby Listenbee not participating in minicamp
May 12 - 12:08 PM
Kolby Listenbee (groin) done for the year
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 06:55:00 PM
Bills place Listenbee on reserve/NFI
Tue, Aug 30, 2016 04:17:00 PM
More Kolby Listenbee Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Kolby Listenbee's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kolby Listenbee's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kolby Listenbee's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Kolby Listenbee's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
2
Nathan Peterman
3
Cardale Jones
4
T.J. Yates
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
3
Joe Banyard
4
Cedric O'Neal
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
2
Mike Tolbert
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
The Buffalo News' Vic Carucci "has doubts" the Bills are motivated to extend contract-year WR Sammy Watkins, even after the season.
Buffalo declined Watkins' fifth-year team option for 2018 earlier this week, which will set him up for free agency next March. Watkins has yet to play a full season in the NFL, and that's obviously playing a big part in the Bills' long-term plans for him. Carucci gets the sense that even if Watkins stays healthy in 2017, this new regime doesn't feel like one that will commit big money to him. Not turning 24 until next month, Watkins could be the top free agent in next year's class.
May 5
2
Corey Brown
3
Walter Powell
4
Dezmin Lewis
5
Rashad Ross
6
Rod Streater
WR2
1
Zay Jones
Sidelined
Bills signed second-round WR Zay Jones.
The Bills traded up to nab Jones with the No. 37 overall pick. Jones broke the FBS single-season (158) and career (399) reception records at ECU before tearing up the Combine, turning in a 94th-percentile performance. Jones should be one of the league's most involved rookie receivers thanks to the Bills' lack of depth behind Sammy Watkins. If Watkins' (foot) misses time during the season, Jones would be in the driver's seat to be the Bills' No. 1 target. He could make an immediate impact in PPR leagues.
May 18
2
Andre Holmes
3
Brandon Tate
4
Kolby Listenbee
I.L.
Bills waived WR Kolby Listenbee with a non-football injury designation.
WR Rashad Ross was signed in a corresponding move. A sixth-round pick last year, Listenbee missed his entire rookie season due to complications from double hernia surgery and has yet to be cleared to return to practice. He will revert to the non-football injury list if he clears waivers, but the Bills could release him with an injury settlement. Looking likely to miss two full seasons to "start" his career, Listenbee's long-term prospects are faint.
Jun 6
5
Jeremy Butler
WR3
1
Corey Brown
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Blake Annen
4
Logan Thomas
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
Sidelined
Bills LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) is questionable for OTAs.
Glenn is still rehabbing from the ankle injury that cost him four games and limited him throughout 2016. It's a surprise given he's had five months to recover, but the Bills don't look overly concerned. Glenn should be fully healthy for Week 1.
May 17
2
Cameron Jefferson
LG
1
Richie Incognito
2
Michael Ola
3
Jordan Mudge
C
1
Eric Wood
2
Ryan Groy
3
Patrick Lewis
RG
1
John Miller
2
Vlad Ducasse
RT
1
Dion Dawkins
2
Jordan Mills
3
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
K
1
Stephen Hauschka
NFL Headlines
