Kolby Listenbee | Wide Receiver | #18

Sidelined

The Buffalo News' Vic Carucci "has doubts" the Bills are motivated to extend contract-year WR Sammy Watkins, even after the season.

Buffalo declined Watkins' fifth-year team option for 2018 earlier this week, which will set him up for free agency next March. Watkins has yet to play a full season in the NFL, and that's obviously playing a big part in the Bills' long-term plans for him. Carucci gets the sense that even if Watkins stays healthy in 2017, this new regime doesn't feel like one that will commit big money to him. Not turning 24 until next month, Watkins could be the top free agent in next year's class.