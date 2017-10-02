Player Page

Tyler Ervin | Running Back | #21

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/7/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 182
College: San Jose State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (119) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Texans waived RB Tyler Ervin.
A fourth-rounder out of San Jose State in 2016, Ervin never cut it in the big leagues. The 5'10/182 back has appeared in 25 games, rushing five times for 15 yards and catching 14 passes for 91 yards. Ervin has mostly been a return man but has never scored a touchdown via any avenue in his career. Nov 7 - 5:32 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2018HOU900.0.0003353.911.700025301750
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016HOU1213.33.0003181.56.000226302610
2017HOU44123.03.0008389.54.8000930600
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 9@NE00.0011212.0001560200
2Sep 16@TEN00.0000.00000250
3Sep 23NYG00.0000.000410450
4Sep 30@IND00.0000.000560200
5Oct 7DAL00.0000.00000290
6Oct 14BUF00.0000.0000070
7Oct 21@JAC00.0011919.0000000
8Oct 25MIA00.00144.00000130
9Nov 4@DEN00.0000.00000160

