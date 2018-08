T.J. Green | Defensive Back | #32 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (23) / 3/15/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 211 College: Clemson Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (57) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 5/23/2016: Signed a four-year, $4.16 million contract. The deal contains $1.87 million guaranteed, including $1.2 million signing bonus. 2018: $828,840, 2019: $1.01 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Colts waived/injured S T.J. Green. Green suffered a hamstring injury in the Colts' third preseason game against the Niners. He will revert to injured reserve if/when he clears waivers. There's a strong chance he will be released with an injury settlement once he's back to full health. The 23-year-old struggled in coverage last year but impressed as a run-stopper, earning PFF's No. 10 safety grade in that category. Source: T.J. Green on Twitter

Colts GM Chris Ballard said 2016 second-round pick T.J. Green will play safety. Green saw reps at cornerback last season, but it did not work out and he was quickly moved back to safety. "That was a little bit of my fault," Ballard said. "Right when I got here, I figured, ‘Let’s cut the field down for him.’ That was on me. And then he struggled in L.A. (in the season opener). He’s a safety." After playing well down the stretch last season, Green has a good shot to earn a starting job. Source: Indianapolis Star

Colts second-year S T.J. Green is getting snaps at cornerback. A towering 6-foot-3, Green has the speed and athleticism to man corner, but is a converted receiver, not converted corner. It's a new position for him, a difficult thing to learn at the NFL level. The No. 57 overall pick of last year's draft, Green was a rookie disaster at safety. Source: Mike Wells on Twitter