Jones — who played 68-of-72 snaps in Week 1 — went from feeling soreness to requiring surgery. Coach Dan Quinn did leave open the possibility that Jones can return in 2018. He has to miss a minimum of eight weeks. Coupled with Keanu Neal's (ACL) loss for the season, the Falcons' missed-opportunity loss in Philadelphia ended up being extraordinarily costly. It's a cliff behind every-down playmaker Jones on the depth chart. Second-year third-rounder Duke Riley is probably the next man up.

Jones intercepted Drew Brees in the end zone with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter and the Falcons clinging to a 20-17 lead last Thursday night. Ultra-athletic at 6'1/230, Jones has been dynamite in coverage this season, checking in as Pro Football Focus' No. 3 inside linebacker in coverage out of 52 qualifiers. Sideline-to-sideline Jones is coach Dan Quinn's version of Bobby Wagner.

Falcons MLB Deion Jones said coach Dan Quinn wanted him to put on some weight this offseason.

Jones tipped the scales at 222 pounds at last year's Combine. He is already up to 230 pounds, and he said he could push 235 before the season. The added weight could help Jones stand up better against the run, but his athleticism will always be his calling card. In addition to the added weight, Jones has been tasked with becoming a more vocal leader as a sophomore.