Sean Davis | Defensive Back | #28

Sidelined

Following the reinstatement of Martavis Bryant, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Sammie Coates is "on notice" and competing for a job with Justin Hunter.

Antonio Brown, Bryant, Eli Rogers, and (likely) Darrius Heyward-Bey are locks to make the team. That leaves Coates, Hunter, Cobi Hamilton, and Demarcus Ayers as the current Nos. 5-8 wideouts in no particular order. Coates had a horrific 2016 season filled with drops, but he did suffer a mangled hand that severely limited him much of the second half of the year. Hunter is a similar player with big talent who hasn't been able to put it together, but Big Ben is best QB he's ever had.