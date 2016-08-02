Sean Davis | Defensive Back | #28

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 8
May 23
MLB Live Chat
May 23
Daily Dose: Hello, Joe
May 23
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 22
Top 10 Prospects: May 22
May 22
Dose: Perez Pounding
May 22
It's Happ-ening...
May 21
The Week Ahead: Cashner Money?
May 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Avisail Garcia out Tuesday night due to flu
Puig (back) returns to Dodgers lineup Tuesday
Keuchel (neck) planning to return on Saturday
Wong (elbow) out of Cardinals lineup Tuesday
MRI reveals no damage in Cahill's shoulder
Padres to promote Dinelson Lamet on Thurs.
Junior Guerra (calf) preparing to return Fri.
LAD activate 2B/3B Logan Forsythe from DL
Taillon (cancer) throws 25 pitches off mound
Nationals recall Joe Ross for Tuesday start
Story not in COL lineup for first game off DL
Brett Gardner not in Yankees lineup Tuesday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Sean Davis recovering from shoulder surgery
Teddy Bridgewater takes snaps, throws passes
Kevin White's (leg) progress a 'mystery'
Rob Gronkowski agrees to restructured deal
League moving 2021 SB to Tampa, LA gets 2022
Duane Brown skipping OTAs, wants new deal
Report: 2021 Super Bowl will be moved from LA
Mike Glennon: The Bears are my team in 2017
Jets OC: We're going with committee backfield
Fun returns: NFL loosens celebration rules
Jets OC: Quarterbacks will get equal reps
Martavis says he added 10 pounds of muscle
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Too, Too, Too Much Dejounte?
May 23
Dose: Done deal - GSW 12-0
May 23
Mailbag: Draft Lottery Fallout
May 22
Dose: No Longer Perfect
May 22
Dose: Warriors Remain Perfect
May 21
NBA Mock Draft
May 20
Risers & Fallers: SF Edition
May 20
Dose: Cavs Still Undefeated
May 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Amir Johnson (shoulder) a GTD for Game 4
The end? Ginobili scores 15 in Game 4 loss
Curry scores 36 as Warriors sweep Spurs
Ginobili starts Game 4, Anderson to bench
McCaw will start Game 4, McGee to bench
Zaza Pachulia (heel) ruled out Monday
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) ruled out Monday
Amir Johnson (shoulder) questionable for G4
Andre Iguodala (left knee) will play Monday
Guerschon Yabusele (foot) undergoes surgery
Paul Millsap opts out, will be a free agent
Marcus Smart posts 27/7/5 in Game 3 victory
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Music City Miracle Two
May 23
Bryan shakes off the Rust
May 22
Dose: Ducks are on the Brink
May 21
Penguins' Offense Wakes Up
May 19
Corey Perry Does It Again
May 19
Podcast: Sens are Just Fine
May 18
Sens Mightier than the Pens
May 18
Josi Puts Preds Ahead of Ducks
May 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sens' Burrows and Borowiecki out for Game 6
Patric Hornqvist (UBI) won't play Tuesday
Justin Schultz will remain out for Game 6
G Pekka Rinne magnificent as Preds oust Ducks
Colton Sissons leads Predators to Cup Final
Jonathan Bernier is starting in Game 6 Monday
John Gibson (LBI) practices on Monday
Hawks could add Ulf Samuelsson as assistant
Rickard Rakell will not play on Monday
Erik Karlsson is expected to play in Game 6
Henrik Lundqvist leads Sweden to gold medal
Erik Karlsson (foot/ankle) leaves Game 5
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Theriault keeps lead after sixth in Toledo
Sargeant: Runner-up in ARCA Racing points
Andrew Ranger: Runner-up in Pinty's points
Shane Lee: Menards 200 results
Gary Klutt: Can-Am 200 results
Gilliland keeps lead after Orange Show 150
Gus Dean: Menards 200 results
Cayden Lapcevich: Can-Am 200 results
Derek Kraus: DNF in Orange Show 150
Riley Herbst: Menards 200 results
Alex Labbe: Can-Am 200 results
Nicole Behar: DNF in Orange Show 150
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
The Rocco Forte Open Preview
May 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wood primed for title defense at Wentworth
Spieth leaking oil ahead of DDI title defense
Stenson returns to Europe for Wentworth start
Sadlowski set for TOUR debut at Colonial CC
Cauley bags his fourth straight top-10 finish
Past champ J. Day loses Byron Nelson playoff
Horschel wins Nelson playoff; 4th TOUR title
Overnight leader Hahn solo 3rd w/ 1-over 71
Nervy Quiros endures; wins Rocco Forte Open
Storms push back Nelson final; now threesomes
Stefani DQ at the Byron Nelson after 74 in R3
Horschel begins Nelson finale 1 back after 66
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rosen draws comparison to Giants' Manning
Leitao's drug charge reduced to misdemeanor
Jeremiah says Allen is better than Mahomes
Four-star RB Corbin commits to Seminoles
Miss State trying to 'steal' Vols CB transfer
Tyner unretires, transfers to rival Beavers
McIlwain skips to Cal for football/baseball
Former FSU C Stork joins USM's coaching staff
Appy St. locks Satterfield down through 2021
SDSU lands 6'8'' Oregon St. transfer Robinett
Trouble in paradise: Bama has two commitments
Anwar: Zaire down to two schools, Texas one
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
The Bargain Hunter-Week 38
May 17
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 37
May 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Eduardo seals Chelsea stay with new deal
Azpilicueta plays down Barcelona link
Laurent Koscielny red card appeal denied
Loanees Negredo and Chambers depart Boro
Midfield pair pens new one-year deals
Fellaini and Smalling train ahead of EL final
Lewis Cook attracts praise from Eddie Howe
Griezmann rates chance of United move at 6/10
Defoe on the verge of Bournemouth transfer
Claims Pogba is carrying a hamstring injury
Mustafi could miss the FA Cup final
Spurs take drastic measures to cure Dembele
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
Knile Davis
(RB)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
Phazahn Odom
(TE)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
(WR)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Josh Dobbs
(QB)
Jesse James
(TE)
Scott Orndoff
(TE)
Dez Stewart
(WR)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
David Johnson
(TE)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Marcus Tucker
(WR)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Ryan Malleck
(TE)
Nick Schuessler
(QB)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Bart Houston
(QB)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Rushel Shell III
(RB)
Trey Williams
(RB)
James Conner
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Sean Davis | Defensive Back | #28
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 10/23/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 202
College:
Maryland
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (58) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/20/2016: Signed a four-year, $4.08 million contract. The deal contains $1.8 million guaranteed, including a $1.17 signing bonus. 2017: $635,771, 2018: $821,543, 2019: $1 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Steelers S Sean Davis is recovering from shoulder surgery, but is expected to be "100 percent" for training camp.
The swiss-army knife defensive back played 742 snaps as a rookie, primarily at strong safety. He was an every-down player down the stretch, including the postseason. Strong safety should remain Davis' home for 2017.
May 23 - 6:22 PM
Source:
Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
Steelers second-round DB Sean Davis has initially taken Senquez Golson's (Lisfranc) spot in the slot.
The Steelers had insisted the college hybrid would be a strong safety, but they're getting desperate at cornerback. William Gay is another option if Davis isn't up to the challenge/needed too badly at safety.
Tue, Aug 2, 2016 05:08:00 PM
Source:
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Steelers signed second-round SS Sean Davis to a four-year contract.
Davis played both corner and safety in college, but the Steelers have already said he'll be at strong safety next to FS Mike Mitchell. He's a likely Week 1 starter.
Fri, May 20, 2016 09:57:00 AM
The Steelers will use second-round pick Sean Davis at strong safety.
Davis shuttled between safety and cornerback at Maryland. "Primarily, we should plug him in at strong safety as Mike Mitchell’s primarily our free safety," said DBs coach Carnell Lake. "That’s where we’ll start and I’m assuming that he’ll wind up playing both positions at some point." Davis is a likely Week 1 starter, replacing Will Allen. Davis has some IDP potential as a rookie.
Sun, May 1, 2016 11:34:00 PM
Source:
Steelers Depot
Sean Davis recovering from shoulder surgery
May 23 - 6:22 PM
Sean Davis manning the slot for now
Tue, Aug 2, 2016 05:08:00 PM
Steelers get 2nd-rounder Davis under contract
Fri, May 20, 2016 09:57:00 AM
Steelers to use Sean Davis at strong safety
Sun, May 1, 2016 11:34:00 PM
More Sean Davis Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Blount
PHI
(2361)
2
J. Williams
SF
(1933)
3
D. Freeman
ATL
(1911)
4
R. Jennings
FA
(1828)
5
L. Green
FA
(1807)
6
J. Charles
DEN
(1733)
7
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1724)
8
K. Cousins
WAS
(1699)
9
K. Hunt
KC
(1697)
10
J. Doctson
WAS
(1682)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PIT
16
55
15
70
1.5
10
6.7
1
0
0
1
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
Sean Davis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Sean Davis's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Sean Davis's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Sean Davis's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@WAS
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
CIN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@PHI
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
KC
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NYJ
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@MIA
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NE
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@BAL
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DAL
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CLE
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@IND
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
NYG
4
3
7
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@BUF
5
1
6
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@CIN
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
BAL
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CLE
8
1
9
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Josh Dobbs
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
Sidelined
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert declined to provide a timetable on Le'Veon Bell's (groin surgery) recovery.
"Our goal is to have him 100 percent for the 2017 season," is all Colbert would offer. Bell underwent surgery to repair a "core muscle injury" on March 13. Bell's recovery will almost certainly sideline him for all of OTAs, but he should be ready by or early in training camp. 25-year-old Bell has dealt with foot, groin, and multiple knee injuries entering his fifth NFL season.
Mar 26
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
3
James Conner
4
Knile Davis
5
Terrell Watson
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
James Conner
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Cobi Hamilton
3
JuJu Smith-Schuster
4
DeMarcus Ayers
Sidelined
Steelers WR DeMarcus Ayers underwent core-muscle surgery on Tuesday.
It's also known as sports-hernia surgery. Ayers was a seventh-round pick out of Houston last year and was promoted from the practice squad in December. He's looking at a recovery of about two months.
Feb 8
5
Marcus Tucker
WR2
1
Eli Rogers
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Sammie Coates
Sidelined
Following the reinstatement of Martavis Bryant, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Sammie Coates is "on notice" and competing for a job with Justin Hunter.
Antonio Brown, Bryant, Eli Rogers, and (likely) Darrius Heyward-Bey are locks to make the team. That leaves Coates, Hunter, Cobi Hamilton, and Demarcus Ayers as the current Nos. 5-8 wideouts in no particular order. Coates had a horrific 2016 season filled with drops, but he did suffer a mangled hand that severely limited him much of the second half of the year. Hunter is a similar player with big talent who hasn't been able to put it together, but Big Ben is best QB he's ever had.
Apr 26
4
Justin Hunter
5
Martavis Bryant
WR3
1
Cobi Hamilton
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Xavier Grimble
3
David Johnson
4
Ryan Malleck
5
Scott Orndoff
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Jerald Hawkins
3
Keavon Milton
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Chris Hubbard
3
Matt Feiler
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
2
Mike Matthews
3
Kyle Friend
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
B.J. Finney
3
Ethan Cooper
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Jake Rodgers
3
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
Headlines
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
Josh Norris chimes in on Evan Silva's initial fantasy rankings, including players who continue to climb the ADP charts.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
»
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
»
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
»
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
»
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
»
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
»
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
»
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
NFL Headlines
»
Sean Davis recovering from shoulder surgery
»
Teddy Bridgewater takes snaps, throws passes
»
Kevin White's (leg) progress a 'mystery'
»
Rob Gronkowski agrees to restructured deal
»
League moving 2021 SB to Tampa, LA gets 2022
»
Duane Brown skipping OTAs, wants new deal
»
Report: 2021 Super Bowl will be moved from LA
»
Mike Glennon: The Bears are my team in 2017
»
Jets OC: We're going with committee backfield
»
Fun returns: NFL loosens celebration rules
»
Jets OC: Quarterbacks will get equal reps
»
Martavis says he added 10 pounds of muscle
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved