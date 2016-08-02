Player Page

Sean Davis | Defensive Back | #28

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/23/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 202
College: Maryland
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (58) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Steelers S Sean Davis is recovering from shoulder surgery, but is expected to be "100 percent" for training camp.
The swiss-army knife defensive back played 742 snaps as a rookie, primarily at strong safety. He was an every-down player down the stretch, including the postseason. Strong safety should remain Davis' home for 2017. May 23 - 6:22 PM
Source: Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016PIT165515701.5106.7100100500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@WAS3140.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18CIN1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@PHI6170.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2KC0000.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9NYJ4260.00.0000000100000
6Oct 16@MIA0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23NE0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@BAL3030.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13DAL5160.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@CLE2130.00.0000000100000
12Nov 24@IND5050.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4NYG4370.00.0100000100000
14Dec 11@BUF5160.536.0000000000000
15Dec 18@CIN4260.00.0000000000000
16Dec 25BAL5270.00.0000000200000
17Jan 1CLE8191.077.0000100000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Josh Dobbs
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
3James Conner
4Knile Davis
5Terrell Watson
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Cobi Hamilton
3JuJu Smith-Schuster
4DeMarcus Ayers
5Marcus Tucker
WR21Eli Rogers
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Sammie Coates
4Justin Hunter
5Martavis Bryant
WR31Cobi Hamilton
TE1Jesse James
2Xavier Grimble
3David Johnson
4Ryan Malleck
5Scott Orndoff
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Jerald Hawkins
3Keavon Milton
LG1Ramon Foster
2Chris Hubbard
3Matt Feiler
C1Maurkice Pouncey
2Mike Matthews
3Kyle Friend
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
3Ethan Cooper
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Jake Rodgers
3Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 