Shon Coleman | Tackle Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (26) / 11/25/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 310 College: Auburn Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (76) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 6/7/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.27 million contract. The deal included a $787, 536 million signing bonus. 2018: $658,000, 2019: $755,280, 2020: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

49ers acquired OT Shon Coleman from the Browns for a 2019 seventh-round pick. Coleman started every game for the Browns last year, but graded as one of the worst tackles in the league. He had been playing with third-stringers this preseason and was expected to get cut, so this is a win for the Browns. Coleman will back up LT Joe Staley in San Francisco. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Browns OL coach Bob Wylie said Shon Coleman is penciled in at left tackle. The Browns do not have any great options as they look to replace Joe Thomas. Coleman is the early favorite for the job, but Wylie made it clear he has to improve to keep his spot, saying the tackle needs to work on his footwork and fundamentals. Second-round rookie Austin Corbett should also get a look in camp. Source: Scott Petrak on Twitter

Shon Coleman has continued to run as the Browns' starting left tackle in minicamp. A 2016 third-rounder, Coleman was an extreme liability as the Browns' right tackle last season, but they lack better options in Joe Thomas' (permanent) absence. UDFA Desmond Harrison has been running as Coleman's backup so far. The blindside is perhaps the recovering 1-31 Browns' biggest 2018 question mark. Source: Pat McManamon on Twitter