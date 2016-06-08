Player Page

Weather | Roster

Artie Burns | Defensive Back | #25

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/1/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 197
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (25) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Steelers CB Artie Burns was arrested overnight in Florida for driving with a suspended license.
It doesn't sound serious, though no other details are known at this point. Burns was the 25th overall pick in last year's draft and had a strong spring as he looks to take a step forward in Year 2. Burns didn't have off-field trouble at Miami. Jun 30 - 9:10 AM
Source: David Ovalie on Twitter
More Artie Burns Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016PIT165213650.00.031300001300000
Artie Burns's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Artie Burns's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Artie Burns's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Artie Burns's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@WAS0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18CIN1120.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25@PHI2020.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2KC3140.00.0000000200000
5Oct 9NYJ2020.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@MIA5050.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23NE4040.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@BAL3140.00.0190000200000
10Nov 13DAL4260.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@CLE3030.00.0100000300000
12Nov 24@IND4150.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4NYG6170.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@BUF3030.00.0140000100000
15Dec 18@CIN2130.00.0000000200000
16Dec 25BAL5270.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1CLE5380.00.0000000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Josh Dobbs
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
3James Conner
4Knile Davis
5Terrell Watson
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Eli Rogers
3JuJu Smith-Schuster
4Cobi Hamilton
5Marcus Tucker
WR21Martavis Bryant
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Sammie Coates
4Justin Hunter
5DeMarcus Ayers
WR31Eli Rogers
TE1Jesse James
2Xavier Grimble
3David Johnson
4Ryan Malleck
5Scott Orndoff
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Jerald Hawkins
3Keavon Milton
LG1Ramon Foster
2Chris Hubbard
3Matt Feiler
C1Maurkice Pouncey
2Mike Matthews
3Kyle Friend
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
3Ethan Cooper
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Jake Rodgers
3Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 