Artie Burns | Defensive Back | #25 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (22) / 5/1/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 197 College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (25) / PIT Contract: view contract details 6/8/2016: Signed a four-year, $9.59 million contract. The deal included a $5.2 million signing bonus. 2017: $885,954, 2018: $1.32 million, 2019: $1.75 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent

Steelers CB Artie Burns was arrested overnight in Florida for driving with a suspended license. It doesn't sound serious, though no other details are known at this point. Burns was the 25th overall pick in last year's draft and had a strong spring as he looks to take a step forward in Year 2. Burns didn't have off-field trouble at Miami. Source: David Ovalie on Twitter

Steelers RCB Artie Burns is showing well in man coverage during minicamp. After being roasted by the Patriots in the playoffs, the Steelers want to incorporate more man coverage. There was concern 2016 first-rounder Burns would struggle with the transition. "He’s being really physical. He’s challenging Antonio Brown, arguably one of the best receivers in the league, every day," DBs coach Carnell Lake said. "The more competent he is covering somebody like AB, he should be able to transfer that to our competitors." Solid as a rookie, Burns looks set to be even better and more versatile this season. Source: Observer-Reporter

Steelers signed No. 25 overall pick CB Artie Burns to a four-year, $9.59 million contract. It comes with a fifth-year option. One of the biggest reaches in this year's draft, Burns is a developmental prospect whose first-year contributions may be minor behind William Gay and Ross Cockrell. The Steelers are expected to give 2015 second-rounder Senquez Golson the first crack at slot corner work.