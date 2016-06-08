Welcome,
date 2016-06-08
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Artie Burns | Defensive Back | #25
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 5/1/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 197
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (25) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/8/2016: Signed a four-year, $9.59 million contract. The deal included a $5.2 million signing bonus. 2017: $885,954, 2018: $1.32 million, 2019: $1.75 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Steelers CB Artie Burns was arrested overnight in Florida for driving with a suspended license.
It doesn't sound serious, though no other details are known at this point. Burns was the 25th overall pick in last year's draft and had a strong spring as he looks to take a step forward in Year 2. Burns didn't have off-field trouble at Miami.
Jun 30 - 9:10 AM
Source:
David Ovalie on Twitter
Steelers RCB Artie Burns is showing well in man coverage during minicamp.
After being roasted by the Patriots in the playoffs, the Steelers want to incorporate more man coverage. There was concern 2016 first-rounder Burns would struggle with the transition. "He’s being really physical. He’s challenging Antonio Brown, arguably one of the best receivers in the league, every day," DBs coach Carnell Lake said. "The more competent he is covering somebody like AB, he should be able to transfer that to our competitors." Solid as a rookie, Burns looks set to be even better and more versatile this season.
Jun 15 - 10:32 AM
Source:
Observer-Reporter
Steelers signed No. 25 overall pick CB Artie Burns to a four-year, $9.59 million contract.
It comes with a fifth-year option. One of the biggest reaches in this year's draft, Burns is a developmental prospect whose first-year contributions may be minor behind William Gay and Ross Cockrell. The Steelers are expected to give 2015 second-rounder Senquez Golson the first crack at slot corner work.
Wed, Jun 8, 2016 05:34:00 PM
Steelers selected Miami (FL) CB Artie Burns with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2016 draft.
Burns (6'0/193) made 23 starts in three seasons with the 'Canes, finishing on a high note with an ACC-best six interceptions in 2015. He ran 4.46 at the Combine, adding an explosive 10-foot-4 broad jump but marginal 33-inch vertical at Miami's Pro Day. Burns' strengths are his athleticism, ballhawking ability, and length (33 1/4-inch arms), while his primary weakness is frustrating game tape on which Burns has a tendency to get lazy and play undisciplined. Burns has No. 1-corner upside, but could also flame out quickly. Raw after spending so much time in track and field at The U, Burns is a boom-bust prospect.
Thu, Apr 28, 2016 10:57:00 PM
Steelers CB Burns arrested on minor charges
Jun 30 - 9:10 AM
Artie Burns working well as man corner
Jun 15 - 10:32 AM
Steelers get first-rounder Artie Burns signed
Wed, Jun 8, 2016 05:34:00 PM
Steelers draft Artie Burns
Thu, Apr 28, 2016 10:57:00 PM
More Artie Burns Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PIT
16
52
13
65
0.0
0
.0
3
13
0
0
0
0
13
0
0
0
0
0
Artie Burns's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Artie Burns's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Artie Burns's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Artie Burns's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@WAS
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
CIN
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@PHI
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
KC
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NYJ
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@MIA
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NE
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@BAL
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
1
9
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DAL
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CLE
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@IND
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
NYG
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@BUF
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
1
4
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@CIN
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
BAL
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CLE
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Josh Dobbs
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
Sidelined
Le'Veon Bell (groin surgery) was videoed playing basketball over the weekend.
It is noteworthy after Bell underwent core muscle surgery in March. Bell seemed to be moving well on the court, and the fact he was able to play at all suggests he is close to if not at full health. If his contract situation is worked out, he should be ready to go at the start of camp.
Jun 26
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
3
James Conner
4
Knile Davis
5
Terrell Watson
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
James Conner
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Eli Rogers
3
JuJu Smith-Schuster
4
Cobi Hamilton
5
Marcus Tucker
WR2
1
Martavis Bryant
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Sammie Coates
4
Justin Hunter
5
DeMarcus Ayers
Sidelined
Steelers WR DeMarcus Ayers underwent core-muscle surgery on Tuesday.
It's also known as sports-hernia surgery. Ayers was a seventh-round pick out of Houston last year and was promoted from the practice squad in December. He's looking at a recovery of about two months.
Feb 8
WR3
1
Eli Rogers
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Xavier Grimble
3
David Johnson
4
Ryan Malleck
5
Scott Orndoff
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Jerald Hawkins
3
Keavon Milton
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Chris Hubbard
3
Matt Feiler
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
2
Mike Matthews
3
Kyle Friend
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
B.J. Finney
3
Ethan Cooper
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Jake Rodgers
3
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
