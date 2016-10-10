Player Page

Roberto Aguayo | Place Kicker | #19

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/17/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 207
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (59) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Bucs coach Dirk Koetter expects K Roberto Aguayo to face competition in 2017.
That's No. 59 overall pick Roberto Aguayo. It's an easily-mockable situation, but probably ultimately just coachspeak. Aguayo really settled down as the year progressed before shanking two Week 17 kicks. Barring a camp meltdown, Aguayo will keep his job next year. Jan 2 - 1:35 PM
Source: Jenna Laine on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2016TB165 - 513 - 154 - 100 - 1223171.0323494.152
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2016TB155 - 512 - 144 - 80 - 1212875.0303293.850
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 11@ATL0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 011100.044100.03
2Sep 18@ARZ0 - 00 - 00 - 10 - 001.011100.02
3Sep 25LAR0 - 00 - 00 - 10 - 001.02366.74
4Oct 2DEN0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.011100.02
5Oct 10@CAR0 - 03 - 40 - 10 - 03560.000.03
7Oct 23@SF0 - 02 - 20 - 00 - 12366.744100.06
8Oct 30OAK0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 011100.01250.05
9Nov 3ATL0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.022100.01
10Nov 13CHI1 - 11 - 10 - 00 - 022100.044100.04
11Nov 20@KC1 - 12 - 21 - 10 - 044100.011100.01
12Nov 27SEA0 - 00 - 00 - 10 - 001.022100.03
13Dec 4@SD1 - 11 - 20 - 00 - 02366.722100.06
14Dec 11NO1 - 11 - 11 - 10 - 033100.011100.04
15Dec 18@DAL1 - 11 - 10 - 00 - 022100.022100.02
16Dec 24@NO0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.033100.04
17Jan 1CAR0 - 01 - 10 - 20 - 01333.322100.02

