Roberto Aguayo | Place Kicker | #19 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (22) / 5/17/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 207 College: Florida State Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (59) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 6/7/2016: Signed a four-year, $4.053 million contract. The deal included a $1.147 million signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $634,208, 2018: $818,415, 2019: $1 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter expects K Roberto Aguayo to face competition in 2017. That's No. 59 overall pick Roberto Aguayo. It's an easily-mockable situation, but probably ultimately just coachspeak. Aguayo really settled down as the year progressed before shanking two Week 17 kicks. Barring a camp meltdown, Aguayo will keep his job next year. Source: Jenna Laine on Twitter

Robert Aguayo made 3-of-5 field goals in the Bucs' 17-14, Week 5 win over the Panthers, including the game-winning 38-yarder as time expired. This was truly a horrific football game. Jameis Winston couldn't make any difficult throws, missed easy ones on top of it, and forced balls to Mike Evans in double-coverage. The Panthers turned the ball over four times. Aguayo had another nightmare game before getting what should be a confidence boost by nailing the winning kick. Before that, he banged one off the right upright from 33 yards out in the first quarter and missed wide left on a 46-yarder in the fourth frame. Aguayo is now 4-of-8 on field goals this season and 8-of-9 on extra points. If not for his draft status, he likely would have been cut last month.

Bucs second-round K Roberto Aguayo converted on field goals of 48 yards, 21 yards, and 27 yards Friday night against the Browns. He was also a perfect 3-for-3 on extra point attempts. Aguayo has had a rough go since the Bucs laughably traded up for him in the second round, so he needed this strong performance to get back on track. It is not Aguayo's fault the Bucs spent so much to get him, but he will likely have to cope with unrealistic expectations for at least the next several seasons. Source: ESPN