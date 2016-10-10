Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Roberto Aguayo
(K)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Vincent Jackson
(WR)
Bernard Reedy
(WR)
Charles Sims
(RB)
Peyton Barber
(RB)
Ryan Griffin
(QB)
Austin Johnson
(RB)
Jacquizz Rodgers
(RB)
Antone Smith
(RB)
Cameron Brate
(TE)
Russell Hansbrough
(RB)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Luke Stocker
(TE)
Alan Cross
(RB)
Josh Huff
(WR)
Freddie Martino
(WR)
Cecil Shorts
(WR)
Tevin Westbrook
(TE)
Donteea Dye
(WR)
Adam Humphries
(WR)
Brandon Myers
(TE)
Blake Sims
(RB)
Jameis Winston
(QB)
Mike Evans
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Roberto Aguayo | Place Kicker | #19
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 5/17/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 207
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (59) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/7/2016: Signed a four-year, $4.053 million contract. The deal included a $1.147 million signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $634,208, 2018: $818,415, 2019: $1 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bucs coach Dirk Koetter expects K Roberto Aguayo to face competition in 2017.
That's No. 59 overall pick Roberto Aguayo. It's an easily-mockable situation, but probably ultimately just coachspeak. Aguayo really settled down as the year progressed before shanking two Week 17 kicks. Barring a camp meltdown, Aguayo will keep his job next year.
Jan 2 - 1:35 PM
Source:
Jenna Laine on Twitter
Robert Aguayo made 3-of-5 field goals in the Bucs' 17-14, Week 5 win over the Panthers, including the game-winning 38-yarder as time expired.
This was truly a horrific football game. Jameis Winston couldn't make any difficult throws, missed easy ones on top of it, and forced balls to Mike Evans in double-coverage. The Panthers turned the ball over four times. Aguayo had another nightmare game before getting what should be a confidence boost by nailing the winning kick. Before that, he banged one off the right upright from 33 yards out in the first quarter and missed wide left on a 46-yarder in the fourth frame. Aguayo is now 4-of-8 on field goals this season and 8-of-9 on extra points. If not for his draft status, he likely would have been cut last month.
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 11:31:00 PM
Bucs second-round K Roberto Aguayo converted on field goals of 48 yards, 21 yards, and 27 yards Friday night against the Browns.
He was also a perfect 3-for-3 on extra point attempts. Aguayo has had a rough go since the Bucs laughably traded up for him in the second round, so he needed this strong performance to get back on track. It is not Aguayo's fault the Bucs spent so much to get him, but he will likely have to cope with unrealistic expectations for at least the next several seasons.
Sat, Aug 27, 2016 09:04:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Bucs coach Dirk Koetter believes second-round K Roberto Aguayo's struggles are mental.
"I think [the struggles are mental] and I think he believes that," Koetter said. "We've talked to him. He knows what he has to do." The best kicker in the nation throughout his college career, a mental block is the only reason for Aguayo to be struggling as much as he is. The embattled kicker missed three more kicks in practice Tuesday, but Koetter said the team is not yet looking to bring in competition.
Tue, Aug 23, 2016 12:36:00 PM
Source:
Rick Stroud on Twitter
Second-round K Aguayo will face competition
Jan 2 - 1:35 PM
MNF mercifully ends, Bucs win on Aguayo's FG
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 11:31:00 PM
Roberto Aguayo goes 6-for-6 Friday night
Sat, Aug 27, 2016 09:04:00 AM
Koetter thinks Aguayo's struggles are mental
Tue, Aug 23, 2016 12:36:00 PM
More Roberto Aguayo Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
2016
TB
16
5 - 5
13 - 15
4 - 10
0 - 1
22
31
71.0
32
34
94.1
52
Career Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
2016
TB
15
5 - 5
12 - 14
4 - 8
0 - 1
21
28
75.0
30
32
93.8
50
Game Log
Game
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Week
Date
Opp
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
1
Sep 11
@ATL
0 - 0
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
4
4
100.0
3
2
Sep 18
@ARZ
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 1
0 - 0
0
1
.0
1
1
100.0
2
3
Sep 25
LAR
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 1
0 - 0
0
1
.0
2
3
66.7
4
4
Oct 2
DEN
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0
0
.0
1
1
100.0
2
5
Oct 10
@CAR
0 - 0
3 - 4
0 - 1
0 - 0
3
5
60.0
0
0
.0
3
7
Oct 23
@SF
0 - 0
2 - 2
0 - 0
0 - 1
2
3
66.7
4
4
100.0
6
8
Oct 30
OAK
0 - 0
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
1
2
50.0
5
9
Nov 3
ATL
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0
0
.0
2
2
100.0
1
10
Nov 13
CHI
1 - 1
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
2
2
100.0
4
4
100.0
4
11
Nov 20
@KC
1 - 1
2 - 2
1 - 1
0 - 0
4
4
100.0
1
1
100.0
1
12
Nov 27
SEA
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 1
0 - 0
0
1
.0
2
2
100.0
3
13
Dec 4
@SD
1 - 1
1 - 2
0 - 0
0 - 0
2
3
66.7
2
2
100.0
6
14
Dec 11
NO
1 - 1
1 - 1
1 - 1
0 - 0
3
3
100.0
1
1
100.0
4
15
Dec 18
@DAL
1 - 1
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
2
2
100.0
2
2
100.0
2
16
Dec 24
@NO
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
3
3
100.0
4
17
Jan 1
CAR
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 2
0 - 0
1
3
33.3
2
2
100.0
2
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Mike Glennon
3
Ryan Griffin
RB
1
Jacquizz Rodgers
2
Peyton Barber
3
Russell Hansbrough
4
Austin Johnson
GLB
1
Jacquizz Rodgers
2
Peyton Barber
3RB
1
Jacquizz Rodgers
2
Peyton Barber
FB
1
Alan Cross
WR1
1
Mike Evans
2
Russell Shepard
3
Freddie Martino
WR2
1
Adam Humphries
2
Josh Huff
WR3
1
Russell Shepard
TE
1
Luke Stocker
2
Brandon Myers
Sidelined
The Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman believes TE Brandon Myers is competing for the Bucs' final tight-end spot.
Myers has one year left on his contract at a $1.75 million salary. He's behind Austin Seferian-Jenkins, youngster Cameron Brate, and Luke Stocker on the depth chart. Myers posted a 12-127-0 line on 321 snaps last season.
May 1
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
Kevin Pamphile
C
1
Joe Hawley
Questionable
Buccaneers C Joe Hawley left Thursday's Week 9 game against the Falcons with a left knee injury and is questionable to return.
He went down in the second quarter. Evan Smith will assume center duties with Hawley sidelined.
Nov 3
2
Evan Smith
Sidelined
Bucs G/C Evan Smith (knee) is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.
Early reports gave Smith a three-week timetable from his MCL sprain. He'll miss at least the next two games. Bucs C Joe Hawley (questionable, knee) is expected to return this week.
Nov 18
RG
1
Ali Marpet
2
Caleb Benenoch
RT
1
Demar Dotson
2
Gosder Cherilus
K
1
Roberto Aguayo
