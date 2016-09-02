Player Page

Rashard Higgins | Wide Receiver | #81

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/7/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 198
College: Colorado State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (172) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Browns WR Rashard Higgins caught 7-of-11 targets for 95 yards in the team's Week 2 loss to the Ravens.
With Corey Coleman sidelined by what's thought to be a broken hand and Kenny Britt Dwayne Bowe-ing, Higgins stepped forward as Cleveland's leading receiver in all categories. A favorite of Reception Perception guru Matt Harmon coming out in the 2016 draft, Higgins was just called up from the practice squad on Saturday. He now looks like a potential fantasy starter ahead of a Week 3 date with the Colts' leaky secondary. Sep 17 - 6:49 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CLE166774.812.80000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 17@BAL79513.60144.0000000
3Sep 24@INDGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Oct 1CINGame scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5Oct 8NYJGame scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6Oct 15@HOUGame scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7Oct 22TENGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29MINGame scheduled for 10/29 9:30 AM ET
10Nov 12@DETGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 19JACGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 26@CINGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3@LACGame scheduled for 12/3 4:05 PM ET
14Dec 10GBGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 17BALGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 24@CHIGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31@PITGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
 

 