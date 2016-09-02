Rashard Higgins | Wide Receiver | #81

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Calling All Athletics
Sep 17
Dose: Bellinger Ties Record
Sep 17
Week That Was: Going Streaking
Sep 16
Dose: All Good Things Must End
Sep 16
The Week Ahead: Speed Chase
Sep 15
Podcast: Down the Stretch
Sep 15
Dose: Lord Byron Walks Off
Sep 15
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Sep 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
J.D. Martinez swats 40th homer in loss Sunday
Schwarber homers as Cubs sweep Cardinals
Olson homers again in Oakland win over Phils
Eddie Rosario homers twice versus Blue Jays
Shaw goes 3-for-4 as Brewers rout the Marlins
Verlander dominates, Astros clinch AL West
Jimenez stuns Yankees lineup with 10 K in win
Gsellman sharp for seven in win over Braves
Kluber dominant again in 3-2 win over Royals
Price throws two shutout innings in relief
Odorizzi quiets Red Sox bats in 3-2 victory
Boyd comes within out of no-no in 12-0 win
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Matchups: SNF & MNF
Sep 17
Week 2 Live Blog
Sep 17
Week 2 Rankings
Sep 17
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Sep 17
Silva's Week 2 Matchups
Sep 17
Injury Report: Week 2
Sep 17
Week 2 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 16
Weather: Week 2 Forecasts
Sep 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Gates breaks Gonzalez's TD record among TEs
Jalen Richard posts 109 total yards, one TD
Landry goes 13-78 on 15 targets vs. Chargers
Michael Crabtree scores three times vs. Jets
Packers without both starting tackles for SNF
Koo misses another 2 FGs, Chargers lose again
Ajayi runs for 122 yards in win over Chargers
Rashard Higgins leads Browns in receiving
Kizer commits four turnovers in Browns loss
Jordan Reed exits Week 2 with chest injury
Browns fear Corey Coleman has broken hand
Ageless TE Watson leads Ravens in receiving
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sept. 15 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 15
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Goran Dragic brings home the gold for SLO
Jason Terry returns to Bucks on one-year deal
Boban Marjanovic scores 18 in his 20 minutes
Bogdan Bogdanovic drops 24 points in win
Zach Randolph avoids jail with plea bargain
Kristaps Porzingis drops 34 points in loss
Goran Dragic scores 26 points w/ eight dimes
Marc Gasol double-doubles in win over GER
Shabazz Muhammad will re-sign with Minnesota
Tony Allen signing with the Pelicans
SVG: Reggie Jackson will be ready for camp
Clifford confirms Dwight Howard will start
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Predators Preview
Sep 17
Podcast: Canadiens Preview
Sep 16
Pod: Minnesota Wild Preview
Sep 15
Pod: Los Angeles Kings Preview
Sep 14
Undervalued ADPs
Sep 14
Pod: Florida Panthers Preview
Sep 13
Podcast: Oilers Preview
Sep 12
Podcast: Red Wings Preview
Sep 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Coyotes get Jason Demers from the Panthers
Radulov practising with Seguin and Benn
Flyers hire Dean Lombardi to work under GM
Zach Aston-Reese skates with Malkin, Kessel
Coach lists Zach Parise (back) as day-to-day
Avalanche, Zadorov agree to two-year contract
Ducks GM hopes to have Kesler back by Xmas
Sami Vatanen might be ready in November
Hornqvist (hand) out for beginning of camp
James Neal (hand) set to miss start of camp
Ovechkin accepts NHLers won't be at Olympics
Martin Hanzal (ankle) will miss start of camp
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Chicagoland
Sep 16
Chasing Chicagoland
Sep 13
Caps After Richmond (Fall)
Sep 12
Wrapup: Richmond Raceway
Sep 10
Update: Richmond (Fall)
Sep 9
DFS: Richmond (Summer)
Sep 7
Chasing Richmond (Fall)
Sep 6
Caps After Darlington (Summer)
Sep 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Keselowski: 6th in Chicagoland
Kyle Larson take last top-five spot
Denny Hamlin drops two spots to 4th
Kevin Harvick third at Chicagoland
Chase Elliott finishes second at Chicagoland
Martin Truex Jr. Chicagoland playoff race
Bell: Top Seed in NCWTS Chase field
Sauter wins in Joliet; in 2017 NCWTS playoffs
Pole and DNF for Cabre in JustDrive.com 125
Craig Lutz: Miller Lite 200 results
Ryan Sieg: TheHouse.com 300 results
John Hunter Nemechek in 2017 NCWTS playoffs
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Sep 12
BMW Championship Preview
Sep 12
KLM Open Preview
Sep 11
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Fowler T2 @ Conway Farms; remains 6th in FEC
Rose closing 65 for co-runner-up at BMW
Leishman wire-to-wire winner by five at BMW
Rookie Cantlay bags T9; earns East Lake berth
Finau plays his way into TOUR Championship
Spieth heads to East Lake with FedExCup lead
Wattel claims 1st ET title, the 2017 KLM Open
J. Day sleepwalks to R3 70; falls five adrift
Fowler drifts to five back at BMW; R3 70
Leishman moves five clear at BMW; R3 68
Aphibarnrat leads after Round 3 at KLM Open
Lagergren joins Stalter at top in KLM Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Clemson roars way to No. 2 in AP Top-25
TCU RB Kyle Hicks 'dinged again' in win
VT, TCU, Mississippi State rise in Amway poll
Report: UTEP opts to fire OC Brent Pease
Ito Smith rolls over ULM for 219 yards, score
USC DE Porter Gustin (biceps) undergoing MRI
Texas T Connor Williams injures knee vs. USC
Sean White arrested for public intoxication
Carrington once again dominant with three TDs
Shimonek throws for six touchdowns in win
Pettis ties NCAA record, scores four times
Darnold makes enough plays for overtime win
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 5
Sep 16
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 5
Sep 15
Stag's Take - Gameweek 5
Sep 14
Late Fitness Check GW5
Sep 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW5
Sep 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 5
Sep 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 5
Sep 13
The Bargain Hunter - Week 5
Sep 13
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lukaku piles it on former club in United win
Koeman on the hot seat after another loss
Chelsea grind out goalless derby with Arsenal
Gunners pick up big road point v Chelsea, 0-0
Kane and Spurs held by Swansea
Arsenal pair face a late fitness test
Burnley manage road result with Arfield goal
Vardy pen saves Foxes at Huddersfield
Barry equals Giggs' record as WBA draw
Salah scores third, but Reds can only draw
Newcastle wins third consecutive match
Shaqiri scores for Stoke, but to no avail
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Matt Dayes
(RB)
Rashard Higgins
(WR)
Cody Kessler
(QB)
Randall Telfer
(TE)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Seth DeValve
(TE)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
DeShone Kizer
(QB)
Dan Vitale
(RB)
Corey Coleman
(WR)
Zane Gonzalez
(K)
Darius Jackson
(RB)
Ricardo Louis
(WR)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
Isaiah Crowell
(RB)
Josh Gordon
(WR)
Duke Johnson
(RB)
David Njoku
(TE)
James Wright
(WR)
Reggie Davis
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rashard Higgins | Wide Receiver | #81
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 10/7/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 198
College:
Colorado State
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 5 (172) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/13/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.584 million contract. The deal included a $184,384 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Browns WR Rashard Higgins caught 7-of-11 targets for 95 yards in the team's Week 2 loss to the Ravens.
With Corey Coleman sidelined by what's thought to be a broken hand and Kenny Britt Dwayne Bowe-ing, Higgins stepped forward as Cleveland's leading receiver in all categories. A favorite of Reception Perception guru Matt Harmon coming out in the 2016 draft, Higgins was just called up from the practice squad on Saturday. He now looks like a potential fantasy starter ahead of a Week 3 date with the Colts' leaky secondary.
Sep 17 - 6:49 PM
Browns signed WR Rashard Higgins off their practice squad.
Higgins is a former fifth-round pick in 2016. The Browns waived DL Tyrone Holmes to make room for Higgins.
Sep 16 - 1:42 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Browns waived WR Rashard Higgins, CB Darius Hillary, LB Tyrone Holmes, CB Kai Nacua and CB Marcus Burley.
The No. 172 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Higgins was active for all 16 games as a rookie, but caught just six passes. He failed to make an impression this preseason, catching three passes for 26 yards. The fact that he survived the Browns' first wave of cuts suggests he'll be stashed on the practice squad.
Sep 3 - 2:24 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Browns coach Hue Jackson says the team will try to keep each of fifth-round WR Rashard Higgins, fifth-round WR Jordan Payton and fourth-round WR Ricardo Louis.
None of the three made an impact in the preseason, with the trio combining for 46 yards on six catches. Four of those grabs belonged to Higgins. Louis missed three games with injury. Higgins had been bandied about for No. 3 duties, but it will likely end up being one of the Browns' veterans between Corey Coleman and Terrelle Pryor.
Fri, Sep 2, 2016 07:52:00 PM
Source:
Cleveland Plain Dealer
Rashard Higgins leads Browns in receiving
Sep 17 - 6:49 PM
Browns sign WR Higgins off practice squad
Sep 16 - 1:42 PM
Browns make second wave of cuts after claims
Sep 3 - 2:24 PM
Browns want to keep their rookie receivers
Fri, Sep 2, 2016 07:52:00 PM
More Rashard Higgins Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Johnson
ARZ
(11500)
2
K. Williams
ARZ
(11257)
3
B. Allen
BAL
(10830)
4
O. Beckham
NYG
(10784)
5
T. Cohen
CHI
(10010)
6
D. Amendola
NE
(8819)
7
J. Howard
CHI
(8479)
8
T. Rawls
SEA
(8426)
9
A. Luck
IND
(8268)
10
D. Woodhead
BAL
(8138)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Browns Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CLE
16
6
77
4.8
12.8
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Rashard Higgins's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Rashard Higgins's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Rashard Higgins's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Rashard Higgins's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2
Sep 17
@BAL
7
95
13.6
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@IND
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Oct 1
CIN
Game scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5
Oct 8
NYJ
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 15
@HOU
Game scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7
Oct 22
TEN
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
MIN
Game scheduled for 10/29 9:30 AM ET
10
Nov 12
@DET
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 19
JAC
Game scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@CIN
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
@LAC
Game scheduled for 12/3 4:05 PM ET
14
Dec 10
GB
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 17
BAL
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@CHI
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@PIT
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
DeShone Kizer
2
Kevin Hogan
3
Cody Kessler
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Matt Dayes
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Matt Dayes
3RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Matt Dayes
FB
1
Dan Vitale
WR1
1
Corey Coleman
2
Ricardo Louis
3
Sammie Coates
4
Rashard Higgins
WR2
1
Kenny Britt
2
Duke Johnson
3
Reggie Davis
WR3
1
Duke Johnson
TE
1
David Njoku
2
Seth DeValve
3
Randall Telfer
LT
1
Joe Thomas
LG
1
Joel Bitonio
2
Marcus Martin
C
1
J.C. Tretter
RG
1
Kevin Zeitler
2
Spencer Drango
RT
1
Shon Coleman
2
Zach Banner
K
1
Zane Gonzalez
Headlines
Matchups: SNF & MNF
Sep 17
Evan Silva breaks down matchups for all fantasy-relevant players in the SNF and MNF games.
More NFL Columns
»
Matchups: SNF & MNF
Sep 17
»
Week 2 Live Blog
Sep 17
»
Week 2 Rankings
Sep 17
»
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Sep 17
»
Silva's Week 2 Matchups
Sep 17
»
Injury Report: Week 2
Sep 17
»
Week 2 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 16
»
Weather: Week 2 Forecasts
Sep 16
NFL Headlines
»
Gates breaks Gonzalez's TD record among TEs
»
Jalen Richard posts 109 total yards, one TD
»
Landry goes 13-78 on 15 targets vs. Chargers
»
Michael Crabtree scores three times vs. Jets
»
Packers without both starting tackles for SNF
»
Koo misses another 2 FGs, Chargers lose again
»
Ajayi runs for 122 yards in win over Chargers
»
Rashard Higgins leads Browns in receiving
»
Kizer commits four turnovers in Browns loss
»
Jordan Reed exits Week 2 with chest injury
»
Browns fear Corey Coleman has broken hand
»
Ageless TE Watson leads Ravens in receiving
NFL Links
»
Pay up for this player in Week 2 DFS!
»
Free NFL Season Pass for new FanDuel users
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved