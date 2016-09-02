Rashard Higgins | Wide Receiver | #81

With Corey Coleman sidelined by what's thought to be a broken hand and Kenny Britt Dwayne Bowe-ing, Higgins stepped forward as Cleveland's leading receiver in all categories. A favorite of Reception Perception guru Matt Harmon coming out in the 2016 draft, Higgins was just called up from the practice squad on Saturday. He now looks like a potential fantasy starter ahead of a Week 3 date with the Colts' leaky secondary.

The No. 172 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Higgins was active for all 16 games as a rookie, but caught just six passes. He failed to make an impression this preseason, catching three passes for 26 yards. The fact that he survived the Browns' first wave of cuts suggests he'll be stashed on the practice squad.

Browns coach Hue Jackson says the team will try to keep each of fifth-round WR Rashard Higgins, fifth-round WR Jordan Payton and fourth-round WR Ricardo Louis.

None of the three made an impact in the preseason, with the trio combining for 46 yards on six catches. Four of those grabs belonged to Higgins. Louis missed three games with injury. Higgins had been bandied about for No. 3 duties, but it will likely end up being one of the Browns' veterans between Corey Coleman and Terrelle Pryor.