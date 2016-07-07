Player Page

Max Tuerk | Guard | #62

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/27/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 298
College: USC
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (66) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
Chargers waived C Max Tuerk.
The No. 66 overall pick of last year's draft, Tuerk didn't play a snap as a rookie as he returned from a college ACL tear. He then served a four-game PED ban to begin 2017. Perhaps the Bolts will try to stash him on the practice squad, but waiting this hight of a draft pick is usually cutting ties for good. Oct 3 - 4:01 PM
