Maliek Collins | Defensive Lineman | #96

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/8/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 308
College: Nebraska
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (67) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Cowboys DT Maliek Collins suffered a broken left foot in Thursday's OTAs session.
It's terrible news, as Collins had surgery on the same foot in January. A 16-game starter last year, Collins is looking shaky for Week 1, though the team is reportedly optimistic he will be ready some time in August. There's likely now an added sense of urgency for the Cowboys to get free agent Terrell McClain under contract. May 10 - 8:11 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Maliek Collins Player News

Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DAL16176235.0367.2000101000000
2017DAL161011212.0126.0000200000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10NYG1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@DEN0110.00.0000100000000
3Sep 25@ARZ4152.0126.0000000000000
4Oct 1LAR2020.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8GB0220.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22@SF1120.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29@WAS0110.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5KC0000.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12@ATL0000.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19PHI0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 23LAC0220.00.0000000000000
13Nov 30WAS0000.00.0000100000000
14Dec 10@NYG0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17@OAK1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24SEA1230.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@PHI0110.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1DeMarcus Lawrence
2Tyrone Crawford
3Taco Charlton
4Kony Ealy
5Dorance Armstrong
DT1David Irving
2Maliek Collins
3Jihad Ward
4Richard Ash
5Daniel Ross
MLB1Leighton Vander Esch
2Joe Thomas
3Justin March-Lillard
WLB1Sean Lee
2Tre'von Johnson
SLB1Jaylon Smith
2Damien Wilson
3Chris Covington
CB1Jourdan Lewis
2Chidobe Awuzie
3Anthony Brown
4Byron Jones
5Marquez White
FS1Jeff Heath
2Kavon Frazier
3Marqueston Huff
SS1Xavier Woods
2Jameill Showers
3Jason Thompson
P1Chris Jones
 

 