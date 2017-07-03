Maliek Collins | Defensive Lineman | #96

It's terrible news, as Collins had surgery on the same foot in January. A 16-game starter last year, Collins is looking shaky for Week 1, though the team is reportedly optimistic he will be ready some time in August. There's likely now an added sense of urgency for the Cowboys to get free agent Terrell McClain under contract.

Collins' return timeline is unclear, but ESPN's Todd Archer reports the Cowboys are not concerned. A 16-game starter as a sophomore, Collins played 684 snaps but wasn't particularly effective. He has 7.5 sacks in 32 career games.

Cowboys DT Maliek Collins thinks he can be more productive in his second season.

Despite missing almost the entire preseason, Collins earned a starting job early last season and finished second on the team with five sacks. Still, he knows he has more work to do. "I’m going to keep competing as if I was at the bottom of the roster," Collins said. "I’m doing things every day to make sure I’m the best." With questions at defensive end, the Cowboys will need Collins to remain disruptive inside.