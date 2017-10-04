Player Page

Charles Tapper | Defensive Lineman | #99

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/7/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 270
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (101) / DAL
Cowboys waived DE Charles Tapper.
Tapper was the 101st overall pick in the 2016 draft. He has appeared in two career games due to numerous injuries. The Cowboys continue to struggle to identify, hold onto, or develop pass-rushing talent. Sep 1 - 1:37 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017DAL22131.099.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10NYG1121.099.0000000000000
2Sep 17@DEN1010.00.0000000000000

