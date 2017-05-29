Jonathan Williams | Running Back | #31

LeSean McCoy is entering his age-29 season with the highest-cost long-term contract for a running back in football, and no guaranteed money beyond this season. A 2016 fifth-round pick, 23-year-old Williams is currently soaking up first-team minicamp reps with McCoy battling a stomach virus. Fullback/short-yardage specialist Mike Tolbert is the biggest threat to Williams' No. 2 job.

Williams was arrested in Arkansas last July. It means there's a good chance he avoids suspension as he looks to nail down Mike Gillislee's old No. 2 job behind LeSean McCoy.

Jonathan Williams said he recognizes the opportunity Mike Gillislee's exit has created, but he is "trying to take it one day at a time and keep getting better."

The coaches will like these comments, but the No. 2 job is clearly Williams' to lose. Underdrafted in the fifth round last year because of an injury which cost him his final season in college, Williams is also talented enough to take advantage of the role which netted Gillislee 110 touches last season, albeit under a different coaching staff. Williams is a buy in Dynasty and could become a re-draft contributor as well in 2017.