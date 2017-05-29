Welcome,
Joe Banyard
(RB)
Stephen Hauschka
(K)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
Logan Thomas
(TE)
Corey Brown
(WR)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Wes Saxton
(TE)
Mike Tolbert
(RB)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Jordan Johnson
(RB)
Cedric O'Neal
(RB)
Daikiel Shorts Jr.
(WR)
Keith Towbridge
(TE)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nathan Peterman
(QB)
Rod Streater
(WR)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Jason Croom
(TE)
Zay Jones
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Brandon Reilly
(WR)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Jonathan Williams | Running Back | #31
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/2/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 223
College:
Arkansas
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 5 (156) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
5/13/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.58 million contract. The deal including a $240,915 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Speaking at minicamp, coach Sean McDermott stated second-year RB Jonathan Williams' "development will be key to our success moving forward."
LeSean McCoy is entering his age-29 season with the highest-cost long-term contract for a running back in football, and no guaranteed money beyond this season. A 2016 fifth-round pick, 23-year-old Williams is currently soaking up first-team minicamp reps with McCoy battling a stomach virus. Fullback/short-yardage specialist Mike Tolbert is the biggest threat to Williams' No. 2 job.
Jun 13 - 2:13 PM
Source:
Joe Buscaglia on Twitter
Bills RB Jonathan Williams has been found not guilty in his 2016 DUI case.
Williams was arrested in Arkansas last July. It means there's a good chance he avoids suspension as he looks to nail down Mike Gillislee's old No. 2 job behind LeSean McCoy.
Jun 8 - 6:07 PM
Source:
Mike Rodak on Twitter
Jonathan Williams said he recognizes the opportunity Mike Gillislee's exit has created, but he is "trying to take it one day at a time and keep getting better."
The coaches will like these comments, but the No. 2 job is clearly Williams' to lose. Underdrafted in the fifth round last year because of an injury which cost him his final season in college, Williams is also talented enough to take advantage of the role which netted Gillislee 110 touches last season, albeit under a different coaching staff. Williams is a buy in Dynasty and could become a re-draft contributor as well in 2017.
May 30 - 8:43 AM
Source:
Buffalo News
ESPN Bills reporter Mike Rodak calls sophomore Jonathan Williams the team's "most likely" replacement for Mike Gillislee behind LeSean McCoy.
A fifth-round pick last year, Williams is in a quietly terrific spot at the moment. The Bills' offense is naturally rushing friendly, and McCoy has battled injuries to both of his hamstrings the past two seasons. McCoy turns 29 in July. The Bills may add a running back in this week's draft, although it seems unlikely to be with a high pick. Williams' Dynasty value is rising, and he has a chance to become a 2017 re-draft factor, as well.
Apr 24 - 5:33 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Bills HC: We're invested in Jonathan Williams
Jun 13 - 2:13 PM
Jonathan Williams found not guilty of DUI
Jun 8 - 6:07 PM
Jonathan Williams recognizes the opportunity
May 30 - 8:43 AM
Jonathan Williams in-house replacement at RB2
Apr 24 - 5:33 PM
More Jonathan Williams Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Maclin
BAL
(4625)
2
E. Decker
FA
(4321)
3
E. Lacy
SEA
(2461)
4
O. Beckham
NYG
(2208)
5
T. Hill
KC
(1902)
6
L. Bell
PIT
(1852)
7
J. Crowder
WAS
(1847)
8
A. Luck
IND
(1831)
9
J. Edelman
NE
(1766)
10
A. Peterson
NO
(1727)
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BUF
10
27
94
9.4
3.5
0
1
1
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
Jonathan Williams's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jonathan Williams's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jonathan Williams's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Jonathan Williams's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
3
Sep 25
ARZ
3
2
.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
SF
5
21
4.2
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
NE
5
12
2.4
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 7
@SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CIN
4
26
6.5
0
1
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
JAC
3
12
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@OAK
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
CLE
3
10
3.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@NYJ
4
11
2.8
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
2
T.J. Yates
3
Nathan Peterman
4
Cardale Jones
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
3
Joe Banyard
4
Cedric O'Neal
5
Jordan Johnson
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
2
Mike Tolbert
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
Sammy Watkins (foot) took reps in team drills during Tuesday's practice.
It is a surprise after coach Sean McDermott said the receiver would continue to be limited this week. While he may not be fully back yet, the reps are a great sign for his camp status, although the Bills would be wise to take it easy on their injury-prone No. 1. Watkins comes with massive injury risk, but he has the upside to be a high-end WR1.
Jun 13
2
Corey Brown
3
Rod Streater
4
Dezmin Lewis
5
Brandon Reilly
WR2
1
Zay Jones
2
Andre Holmes
3
Brandon Tate
4
Jeremy Butler
5
Rashad Ross
WR3
1
Corey Brown
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Logan Thomas
4
Wes Saxton
5
Keith Towbridge
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
Sidelined
Bills LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left leg during minicamp.
Glenn is still recovering from an ankle injury which cost him four games last season. He did not participate in OTAs, it does not look like he will get on the field for minicamp, and he appears to be at best questionable for the start of training camp. The lingering injury is concerning, but Glenn should still be ready for Week 1.
Jun 13
2
Michael Ola
3
Cameron Jefferson
LG
1
Richie Incognito
2
Zach Voytek
3
Jordan Mudge
C
1
Eric Wood
2
Ryan Groy
3
Patrick Lewis
RG
1
John Miller
2
Vlad Ducasse
3
Greg Pyke
RT
1
Dion Dawkins
2
Jordan Mills
3
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
K
1
Stephen Hauschka
Falcons Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Evan Silva breaks down the 2017 Atlanta Falcons from a fantasy perspective.
