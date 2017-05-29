Player Page

Jonathan Williams | Running Back | #31

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/2/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 223
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (156) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Speaking at minicamp, coach Sean McDermott stated second-year RB Jonathan Williams' "development will be key to our success moving forward."
LeSean McCoy is entering his age-29 season with the highest-cost long-term contract for a running back in football, and no guaranteed money beyond this season. A 2016 fifth-round pick, 23-year-old Williams is currently soaking up first-team minicamp reps with McCoy battling a stomach virus. Fullback/short-yardage specialist Mike Tolbert is the biggest threat to Williams' No. 2 job. Jun 13 - 2:13 PM
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF1027949.43.50110.0.00020000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
3Sep 25ARZ32.7000.0000000
6Oct 16SF5214.2000.0010000
8Oct 30NE5122.4100.0000000
9Nov 7@SEA00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@CIN4266.5010.0000000
12Nov 27JAC3124.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@OAK00.0000.0000000
15Dec 18CLE3103.3000.0000000
16Dec 24MIA00.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@NYJ4112.8000.0010000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2T.J. Yates
3Nathan Peterman
4Cardale Jones
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3Joe Banyard
4Cedric O'Neal
5Jordan Johnson
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
FB1Patrick DiMarco
2Mike Tolbert
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Corey Brown
3Rod Streater
4Dezmin Lewis
5Brandon Reilly
WR21Zay Jones
2Andre Holmes
3Brandon Tate
4Jeremy Butler
5Rashad Ross
WR31Corey Brown
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Logan Thomas
4Wes Saxton
5Keith Towbridge
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Michael Ola
3Cameron Jefferson
LG1Richie Incognito
2Zach Voytek
3Jordan Mudge
C1Eric Wood
2Ryan Groy
3Patrick Lewis
RG1John Miller
2Vlad Ducasse
3Greg Pyke
RT1Dion Dawkins
2Jordan Mills
3Seantrel Henderson
K1Stephen Hauschka
 

 