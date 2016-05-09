Player Page

Vadal Alexander | Guard | #74

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/23/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 325
College: LSU
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 7 (234) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Raiders waived G/T Vadal Alexander.
Alexander was cut with the "non-football injury" designation. Facing a four-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, Alexander did not report to camp. The No. 234 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Alexander made four starts last season but was a liability at right tackle. Alexander might not land a workout until he's served his four-game ban. Jul 31 - 5:23 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016OAK90000.00.0000000000000
2017OAK150000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

