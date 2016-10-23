Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Jordan Leggett
(TE)
Brian Parker
(TE)
Devin Street
(WR)
KD Cannon
(WR)
Deshon Foxx
(WR)
Gabe Marks
(WR)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Frankie Hammond
(WR)
Ross Martin
(K)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Jason Vander Laan
(TE)
Brisly Estime
(WR)
Chad Hansen
(WR)
Josh McCown
(QB)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Myles White
(WR)
Dane Evans
(QB)
Chris Harper
(WR)
Elijah McGuire
(RB)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Anthony Firkser
(TE)
Julian Howsare
(RB)
Romar Morris
(RB)
ArDarius Stewart
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Charone Peake | Wide Receiver | #17
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 10/16/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 209
College:
Clemson
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 7 (241) / NYJ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/12/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.40 million contract. The deal included a $68,382 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN New York's Rich Cimini reports the Jets third receiver on opening day will probably be Charone Peake.
Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson are penciled in as starters, but there is a battle for the third spot between Peake and rookie WRs ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen. Peake had to battle to earn a roster spot last season after being a seventh-round pick, and managed only 186 yards on 35 targets (5.31 YPT). Stewart (thumb, groin) had been considered the favorite to win the job, but he missed all of OTAs and minicamp, and wouldn't commit to being ready for training camp. Hansen is a fourth-round rookie who tested as 53rd-percentile athlete, but secured all 17 catchable deep targets at Cal. The Jets No. 3 WR isn't exactly a fantasy producing role no matter who wins the job.
Jun 17 - 10:21 AM
Source:
ESPN New York
Jets WR Charone Peake caught 1-of-2 targets for eight yards in New York's Week 7 win over Baltimore.
Peake drew a surprising ten targets in last week's loss to Arizona, but he took a backseat to Quincy Enunwa, Brandon Marshall, and Robby Anderson against the Ravens. Seventh-round rookie Peake is the Jets' No. 4 receiver.
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 04:42:00 PM
NJ Advance Media's Darryl Slater said seventh-round WR Charone Peake has to "battle" for a roster spot.
The implication being Peake's spot on the roster is far from secure, and it would be surprising if he made early contributions. Quincy Enunwa is locked in as the No. 3 receiver, although he played something of an H-back role last season. Slater also mentions Kenbrell Thompkins as a name to watch, and Devin Smith (ACL) should join the mix later in the season. While the top two pass catchers are set, the Jets have several questions to answer down the depth chart.
Thu, Jul 14, 2016 09:13:00 AM
Source:
Newark Star-Ledger
Jets signed seventh-round WR Charone Peake to a four-year contract.
The No. 241 overall pick of the draft, Peake has NFL strength and athleticism, but enters the league with underwhelming tape and production. He's a classic practice squad candidate.
Thu, May 12, 2016 03:18:00 PM
Charone Peake to open season as Jets WR3?
Jun 17 - 10:21 AM
Charone Peake held to 2 targets
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 04:42:00 PM
Charone Peake will have to battle for spot
Thu, Jul 14, 2016 09:13:00 AM
Charone Peake signs rookie contract
Thu, May 12, 2016 03:18:00 PM
More Charone Peake Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Jets Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NYJ
15
19
186
12.4
9.8
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Charone Peake's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Charone Peake's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Charone Peake's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Charone Peake's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
@BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@KC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
SEA
3
30
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@PIT
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
@ARZ
5
43
8.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
BAL
1
8
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CLE
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
LAR
2
9
4.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 5
IND
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@SF
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
MIA
2
18
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@NE
1
27
27.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
BUF
2
22
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Josh McCown
2
Bryce Petty
3
Christian Hackenberg
4
Dane Evans
RB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3
Elijah McGuire
4
Jordan Todman
5
Brandon Wilds
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
FB
1
Julian Howsare
WR1
1
Quincy Enunwa
2
ArDarius Stewart
Sidelined
Jets rookie WR ArDarius Stewart (thumb, groin) wouldn't commit to being ready for the start of training camp.
"If I am, I am. If I’m not, I’m not. Hopefully, I am," Stewart said. He recently underwent two separate surgeries on his thumb and groin and missed all of OTAs and minicamp. Stewart is already way behind and can't afford to miss anymore practice reps. Chad Hansen is now the favorite for No. 3 duties.
Jun 16
3
Charone Peake
4
KD Cannon
5
Myles White
WR2
1
Robby Anderson
2
Jalin Marshall
Suspended
Coach Todd Bowles said suspended WR Jalin Marshall's roster spot is now up in the air.
"He'll get the reps early on, but obviously as a coach you understand that he's not going to be around the first four games and (other) guys are going to get more of the reps," Bowles said. "And you open a door and give a guy a chance to play, if he takes his spot he takes his spot." Marshall opened last season as the No. 4 receiver but gut hurt and fell behind Robby Anderson and Charone Peake. Now that he's banned because of PEDs, Marshall may not make the team.
Mar 31
3
Chad Hansen
4
Chris Harper
5
Frankie Hammond
WR3
1
ArDarius Stewart
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Suspended
ESPN's Rich Cimini reports the Jets "like what they've seen" out of Austin Seferian-Jenkins this offseason.
The tight end also received praise from NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes, who said ASJ was the "most impressive player on the field" at OTAs. Cimini notes the Jets plan to lean on tight ends more under new OC John Morton, especially following the release of Eric Decker, and Seferian-Jenkins is the best bet to earn those targets once he returns from his two-game suspension. Undrafted in most leagues, Seferian-Jenkins is not a terrible late-round dart throw in best ball formats.
Jun 13
2
Jordan Leggett
3
Eric Tomlinson
4
Brian Parker
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
2
Brandon Shell
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Dakota Dozier
C
1
Wesley Johnson
2
Jonotthan Harrison
3
Alex Balducci
RG
1
Brian Winters
2
Craig Watts
RT
1
Ben Ijalana
Sidelined
Jets RT Ben Ijalana is recovering from a knee scope, but is expected to be ready for training camp.
The operation was "not considered serious." Those can be famous last words for knee operations, but barring a setback, six weeks should be enough time for Ijalana to get healthy. Ijalana is penciled in at right tackle, with Kelvin Beachum at left. The Jets are headed into 2017 with a wretched offensive line situation.
Jun 13
2
Brent Qvale
3
Jeff Adams
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
2
Ross Martin
