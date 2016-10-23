Charone Peake | Wide Receiver | #17

ESPN New York's Rich Cimini reports the Jets third receiver on opening day will probably be Charone Peake.

Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson are penciled in as starters, but there is a battle for the third spot between Peake and rookie WRs ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen. Peake had to battle to earn a roster spot last season after being a seventh-round pick, and managed only 186 yards on 35 targets (5.31 YPT). Stewart (thumb, groin) had been considered the favorite to win the job, but he missed all of OTAs and minicamp, and wouldn't commit to being ready for training camp. Hansen is a fourth-round rookie who tested as 53rd-percentile athlete, but secured all 17 catchable deep targets at Cal. The Jets No. 3 WR isn't exactly a fantasy producing role no matter who wins the job.