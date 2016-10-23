Player Page

Weather | Roster

Charone Peake | Wide Receiver | #17

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/16/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 209
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 7 (241) / NYJ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN New York's Rich Cimini reports the Jets third receiver on opening day will probably be Charone Peake.
Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson are penciled in as starters, but there is a battle for the third spot between Peake and rookie WRs ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen. Peake had to battle to earn a roster spot last season after being a seventh-round pick, and managed only 186 yards on 35 targets (5.31 YPT). Stewart (thumb, groin) had been considered the favorite to win the job, but he missed all of OTAs and minicamp, and wouldn't commit to being ready for training camp. Hansen is a fourth-round rookie who tested as 53rd-percentile athlete, but secured all 17 catchable deep targets at Cal. The Jets No. 3 WR isn't exactly a fantasy producing role no matter who wins the job. Jun 17 - 10:21 AM
Source: ESPN New York
More Charone Peake Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYJ151918612.49.80000.0.00000000
Charone Peake's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Charone Peake's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Charone Peake's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Charone Peake's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CIN00.0000.0000000
2Sep 15@BUF00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@KC00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2SEA33010.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@PIT166.0000.0000000
6Oct 17@ARZ5438.6000.0000000
7Oct 23BAL188.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@CLE11313.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@MIA00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13LAR294.5000.0000000
13Dec 5IND00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@SF11010.0000.0000000
15Dec 17MIA2189.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@NE12727.0000.0000000
17Jan 1BUF22211.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Josh McCown
2Bryce Petty
3Christian Hackenberg
4Dane Evans
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Elijah McGuire
4Jordan Todman
5Brandon Wilds
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
FB1Julian Howsare
WR11Quincy Enunwa
2ArDarius Stewart
3Charone Peake
4KD Cannon
5Myles White
WR21Robby Anderson
2Jalin Marshall
3Chad Hansen
4Chris Harper
5Frankie Hammond
WR31ArDarius Stewart
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Jordan Leggett
3Eric Tomlinson
4Brian Parker
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Brandon Shell
LG1James Carpenter
2Dakota Dozier
C1Wesley Johnson
2Jonotthan Harrison
3Alex Balducci
RG1Brian Winters
2Craig Watts
RT1Ben Ijalana
2Brent Qvale
3Jeff Adams
K1Chandler Catanzaro
2Ross Martin
 

 