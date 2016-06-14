Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Austin Carr
(WR)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Brandin Cooks
(WR)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Cody Hollister
(WR)
James O'Shaughnessy
(TE)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Sam Cotton
(TE)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Jacob Hollister
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Tom Brady
(QB)
LeShun Daniels Jr.
(RB)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
Tony Washington
(WR)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
James Develin
(RB)
Glenn Gronkowski
(RB)
Devin Lucien
(WR)
James White
(RB)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
K.J. Maye
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Cyrus Jones | Defensive Back | #41
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 11/29/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 200
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (60) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/5/2016: Signed a four-year, $4 million contract. The deal included a $1.11 million signing bonus. 2017: $632,123, 2018: $814,246, 2019: $996,368, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Patriots CB/PR Cyrus Jones has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and partially torn meniscus and will miss the 2017 season.
Jones is looking like a failed 2016 second-rounder. He was eaten alive as a rookie and wasn't any better this preseason, giving up long touchdowns to the Jaguars in the preseason opener. However, Jones was the Patriots' top punt returner, and with he and Julian Edelman now done for 2017, New England will need to find return help this weekend. Jones should be fine by next summer.
Sep 1 - 12:08 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Patriots CB Cyrus Jones left Thursday's preseason finale with what is believed to be a torn ACL.
Jones suffered a non-contact injury while defending Travis Rudolph on a sideline route late in the second quarter. The Alabama alum saw just 147 snaps as a rookie in 2016.
Aug 31 - 8:54 PM
Source:
New England Patriots on Twitter
Patriots second-year CB Cyrus Jones is expected to get a crack at handling slot corner duties.
New England's top draft pick at No. 60 overall in 2016, Jones' rookie season was a total disaster. He made mistake after mistake, both on defense and special teams, and ultimately admitted he didn't feel part of the team that won the Super Bowl. With Logan Ryan off to Tennessee, Jones, Justin Coleman, and Eric Rowe are fighting for snaps behind Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore.
May 30 - 10:36 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Patriots second-round CB Cyrus Jones has impressed at OTAs.
Jones has seen a lot of run this spring with Logan Ryan sidelined by an undisclosed injury. Malcolm Butler and Ryan are penciled in as the starters but Jones is making a case for himself in nickel packages. His main competition will come from second-year corners Justin Coleman and Darryl Roberts, who he has outperformed to this point.
Tue, Jun 14, 2016 08:42:00 AM
Source:
Boston Herald
Pats CB Cyrus Jones has ACL, meniscus tears
Sep 1 - 12:08 PM
Cyrus Jones leaves with right knee injury
Aug 31 - 8:54 PM
Cyrus Jones to get a crack at nickel duties?
May 30 - 10:36 PM
Cyrus Jones in mix to start at nickel back?
Tue, Jun 14, 2016 08:42:00 AM
More Cyrus Jones Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Luck
IND
(13353)
2
K. Hunt
KC
(12694)
3
T. Rawls
SEA
(11915)
4
M. Bryant
PIT
(11642)
5
D. Woodhead
BAL
(11213)
6
D. Martin
TB
(11052)
7
S. Ware
KC
(10424)
8
E. Elliott
DAL
(10405)
9
M. Forte
NYJ
(10306)
10
D. Cook
MIN
(10183)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New England Patriots Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NE
10
3
4
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
180
0
46
0
Cyrus Jones's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Cyrus Jones's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Cyrus Jones's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Cyrus Jones's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ARZ
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
26
0
10
0
2
Sep 18
MIA
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
HOU
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
24
0
23
0
4
Oct 2
BUF
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
30
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@CLE
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SEA
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
43
0
8
0
11
Nov 20
@SF
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
33
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
LAR
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
24
0
1
0
14
Dec 12
BAL
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
NYJ
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
3
Jacoby Brissett
RB
1
Mike Gillislee
2
James White
3
Dion Lewis
4
Rex Burkhead
5
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
Mike Gillislee
2
Rex Burkhead
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
FB
1
James Develin
2
Glenn Gronkowski
WR1
1
Brandin Cooks
2
Danny Amendola
3
Devin Lucien
4
Matthew Slater
5
Cody Hollister
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Austin Carr
4
K.J. Maye
5
Tony Washington
WR3
1
Danny Amendola
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
2
Dwayne Allen
3
James O'Shaughnessy
4
Jacob Hollister
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
Antonio Garcia
3
LaAdrian Waddle
4
Andrew Jelks
5
Max Rich
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Jamil Douglas
C
1
David Andrews
2
Ted Karras
3
James Ferentz
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Jason King
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Cameron Fleming
3
Conor McDermott
4
Cole Croston
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
