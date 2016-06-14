Cyrus Jones | Defensive Back | #41

Patriots CB/PR Cyrus Jones has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and partially torn meniscus and will miss the 2017 season.

Jones is looking like a failed 2016 second-rounder. He was eaten alive as a rookie and wasn't any better this preseason, giving up long touchdowns to the Jaguars in the preseason opener. However, Jones was the Patriots' top punt returner, and with he and Julian Edelman now done for 2017, New England will need to find return help this weekend. Jones should be fine by next summer.