Cyrus Jones | Defensive Back | #41

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/29/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 200
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (60) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Patriots CB/PR Cyrus Jones has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and partially torn meniscus and will miss the 2017 season.
Jones is looking like a failed 2016 second-rounder. He was eaten alive as a rookie and wasn't any better this preseason, giving up long touchdowns to the Jaguars in the preseason opener. However, Jones was the Patriots' top punt returner, and with he and Julian Edelman now done for 2017, New England will need to find return help this weekend. Jones should be fine by next summer. Sep 1 - 12:08 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE 103470.00.0000000001800460
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ0000.00.000000000260100
2Sep 18MIA0000.00.0000000000000
3Sep 22HOU1120.00.000000000240230
4Oct 2BUF0110.00.00000000030000
5Oct 9@CLE0000.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13SEA0000.00.00000000043080
11Nov 20@SF0000.00.00000000033000
13Dec 4LAR0000.00.00000000024010
14Dec 12BAL2130.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24NYJ0110.00.0000000000040
 

 