James Bradberry | Defensive Back | #24

Panthers CB James Bradberry has been diagnosed with a broken left wrist, but is expected to be ready for training camp.

Bradberry suffered the injury on an "awkward fall" in Monday's OTAs session. ESPN's David Newton reports he could still suit up for minicamp with a cast. He'll be in the cast for six weeks. The Panthers' No. 1 corner as a second-round rookie last season, Bradberry had an uneven but ultimately promising year. He will be leaned on heavily as a sophomore.