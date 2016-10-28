Player Page

James Bradberry | Defensive Back | #24

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/4/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 210
College: Samford
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (62) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Panthers CB James Bradberry has been diagnosed with a broken left wrist, but is expected to be ready for training camp.
Bradberry suffered the injury on an "awkward fall" in Monday's OTAs session. ESPN's David Newton reports he could still suit up for minicamp with a cast. He'll be in the cast for six weeks. The Panthers' No. 1 corner as a second-round rookie last season, Bradberry had an uneven but ultimately promising year. He will be leaned on heavily as a sophomore. Jun 5 - 2:24 PM
Source: David Newton on Twitter
More James Bradberry Player News

Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CAR134712590.00.022100001000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8@DEN5160.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18SF2020.00.01160000200000
3Sep 25MIN2130.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2@ATL0220.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@LAR1010.00.0000000200000
10Nov 13KC6280.00.0000000000000
11Nov 17NO3470.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@OAK6060.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@SEA7180.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11LAC2020.00.0000000000000
15Dec 19@WAS2130.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24ATL5050.00.0000000100000
17Jan 1@TB6060.00.0150000200000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Joe Webb
4Garrett Gilbert
RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Jonathan Stewart
3Fozzy Whittaker
4Cameron Artis-Payne
5Jalen Simmons
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Christian McCaffrey
3RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Fozzy Whittaker
FB1Darrel Young
2Alexander Armah
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2Brenton Bersin
3Russell Shepard
4Keyarris Garrett
5Fred Ross
WR21Devin Funchess
2Curtis Samuel
3Damiere Byrd
4Charles Johnson
5Mose Frazier
WR31Curtis Samuel
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Scott Simonson
4Chris Manhertz
5Eric Wallace
LT1Matt Kalil
2Tyrus Thompson
LG1Andrew Norwell
2Chris Scott
3David Yankey
C1Ryan Kalil
2Gino Gradkowski
3Tyler Larsen
RG1Trai Turner
2Amini Silatolu
3Dan France
RT1Michael Oher
2Daryl Williams
3Taylor Moton
4Blaine Clausell
K1Graham Gano
2Harrison Butker
 

 