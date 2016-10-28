James Bradberry | Defensive Back | #24

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Top 10 Prospects: June 5
Jun 5
Daily Dose: Astro-nomical Wins
Jun 5
Spam For Pham
Jun 4
Dose: Volquez Tosses No-No
Jun 4
Week That Was: Trout Out
Jun 3
Daily Dose: The K in Kershaw
Jun 3
The Week Ahead: Shark Tank
Jun 2
Daily Dose: Dead-End Street
Jun 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Wilson Ramos (knee) ready for rehab games
Ian Happ not in Cubs lineup on Monday night
Brewers call up OF Brett Phillips from AAA
Schebler (shoulder) remains sidelined Monday
Billy Hamilton (shoulder) in Reds lineup Mon.
Brewers place Travis Shaw on paternity leave
Brewers acquire SS Yeison Coca from BOS
MRI on Verlander's groin came back negative
Ian Happ homers twice in win over Cardinals
Hoffman fans nine over seven strong innings
Ariel Miranda fans nine in complete game gem
Zimmerman hits three-run go-ahead homer
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Panthers CB Bradberry breaks wrist in OTAs
49ers try to improve pass rush with Dumervil
Ravens cut Kyle Arrington after missing 2016
Leonte Carroo battling with 2016 UDFA Scott
Ravens take flier on slot CB Brandon Boykin
Seahawks pass on Kap, sign Austin Davis
Chiefs get 3rd-round RB Hunt under contract
Rivera: Cam (shoulder) should throw next week
Rivera: We could use Devin Funchess 'better'
Savage getting 'majority' of first-team reps
PFT: Kaepernick, Seahawks not apart on money
Zimmer cleared to return to practice field
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Durantula Unleashed
Jun 5
Risers & Fallers: Centers
Jun 3
NBA Finals Podcast
Jun 2
Dose: Durant Dominates Game 1
Jun 2
NBA Podcast for May 31
May 31
Stats: Warriors Finals Preview
May 30
Mailbag: LeBron's Proper Place
May 29
Stats: Cavs Finals Preview
May 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Shumpert to replace J.R. Smith in lineup?
J.R. Smith scoreless in 14 minutes in Game 2
Steph Curry triple-doubles in Game 2 victory
LeBron James' 29/14/11 not enough in Game 2
Kevin Durant nears 5x5 line, Warriors up 2-0
Klay Thompson hits 8-of-12 shots in Gm 2 win
Steve Kerr will return for Game 2 on Sunday
Report: Ball's workout for PHI not determined
Justise Winslow (shoulder) a month away
ESPN: Dion Waiters to decline player option
Upgrade: Kevin Durant scores 38 points in win
Stephen Curry scores 28 points in Game 1 win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Preds Take Bite out of Pens
Jun 4
What Went Wrong: NJD, ARI
Jun 2
What Went Wrong: Avs, Canucks
Jun 1
Pod: Are the Preds Toast?
Jun 1
Dose: Penguins up 2-0 in SCF
Jun 1
Penguins win the first one
May 30
Rotoworld's Stanley Cup Picks
May 27
Pod: Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: Jackets interested in Ilya Kovalchuk
Nick Bonino is a game-time decision Monday
Frederick Gaudreau gets game winner Saturday
Josi picks up 3 points in big Game 3 win
Henrik Lundqvist hurt his knee at Worlds
Pekka Rinne expected to start Game 3 vs. PIT
Report: Avs could move Tyson Barrie
Duchene very likely to be moved this summer
Report: Oilers have offers for Jordan Eberle
EDM may sign McDavid & Draisaitl at same time
Bruins GM willing to trade first-round pick
Ducks hand coach Randy Carlyle an extension
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
Update: Dover (Spring)
Jun 3
AAA 400 Stats
Jun 2
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 1
Chasing Dover (Spring)
May 31
Caps After Charlotte (Spring)
May 30
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Michael Annett: OneMain Financial 200 results
Custer: 10th in points after fourth at Dover
Lapcevich: Choko/Fast Eddie 250 results
Jason Hathaway: DNF at Delaware Speedway
Alex Tagliani: Runner-up at Delaware Speedway
Ryan Truex: Bar Harbor 200 results
DNF for Blake Koch in Dover XFINITY event
Gallagher: OneMain Financial 200 results
Armstrong collects 19th place finish at Dover
Anthony Simone: DNF at Delaware Speedway
Adam Martin: Choko/Fast Eddie 250 results
Grant Enfinger Bar Harbor 200 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Lyoness Open Preview
Jun 5
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
Expert Picks: the Memorial
May 30
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wiesberger planning another Viennese Waltz
Fowler joint second at Memorial w/ closing 70
Dufner comes from behind to win the Memorial
Bad weather suspends Memorial for second time
Inclement weather suspends Memorial finale
Lahiri career-TOUR-best T2 with bogey-free 65
Magnificent Paratore wins the Nordea Masters
Summerhays leads by 3 after 68 in Round 3
Past champ Kuchar posts 10-under w/ 67 in R3
Bubba Watson rides inward 30 to 68 in R3
Phil Mickelson set to skip the U.S. Open
Si Woo Kim (ankle) WDs during R3 of Memorial
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Brooks comps Tide WR Ridley to Reggie Wayne
DE Yeargin suffers neck injury in car wreck
Utah QB commit impresses at Elite 11 Final
Horns strike again with pledge from LB Adeoye
Jonathan Banks wins Tulane's starting QB job
Star DE Arden Key returns to LSU (shoulder)
Georgia reels in four-star G Warren Ericson
Notre Dame QB Zaire transferring to Florida
Suspended UM WR Perry working out w/ team
Four-star LB Mitchell pledges to Buckeyes
Bielema receives vote of confidence from AD
Vols QB Sheriron Jones heading to JUCO
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Van Dijk wants Liverpool transfer
Wenger interested in move for Mahrez
Newcastle eyeing move for Pepe Reina
Hazard injury could be a blessing for CFC
WHU youngster prepared for loan challenge
Liverpool confident of signing Salah
Sanogo waves sayonara after 4-yrs at Arsenal
LCFC midfielder ready to fight for his place
Musa strikes twice on international duty
Courtois reaffirms desire to stay at Chelsea
Schalke to wait on Baba Rahman loan
Schmeichel sidelined for Denmark
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Derek Anderson
(QB)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Garrett Gilbert
(QB)
Michael Palardy
(K)
DeSean Smith
(TE)
Alexander Armah
(RB)
Ed Dickson
(TE)
Charles Johnson
(WR)
Fred Ross
(WR)
Jonathan Stewart
(RB)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Austin Duke
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Curtis Samuel
(WR)
Eric Wallace
(TE)
Kelvin Benjamin
(WR)
Mose Frazier
(WR)
Christian McCaffrey
(RB)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Joe Webb
(QB)
Brenton Bersin
(WR)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Jalen Simmons
(RB)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Harrison Butker
(K)
Graham Gano
(K)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Scott Simonson
(TE)
Darrel Young
(RB)
Damiere Byrd
(WR)
Keyarris Garrett
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
James Bradberry | Defensive Back | #24
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/4/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 210
College:
Samford
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (62) / CAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.96 million contract. The deal includes $1.332 million guaranteed. 2017: $630,038, 2018: $810,076, 2019: $990,114, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Panthers CB James Bradberry has been diagnosed with a broken left wrist, but is expected to be ready for training camp.
Bradberry suffered the injury on an "awkward fall" in Monday's OTAs session. ESPN's David Newton reports he could still suit up for minicamp with a cast. He'll be in the cast for six weeks. The Panthers' No. 1 corner as a second-round rookie last season, Bradberry had an uneven but ultimately promising year. He will be leaned on heavily as a sophomore.
Jun 5 - 2:24 PM
Source:
David Newton on Twitter
Panthers CB James Bradberry (turf toe) is listed as questionable for Week 8.
Bradberry was limited in practice all week, and on Friday coach Ron Rivera said the Panthers won't know his availability until Saturday as team doctors work on a cleat to give Bradberry's toe additional support. Beat writers seem skeptical Bradberry will play against the Cardinals, projecting Leonard Johnson as the new starting slot corner with Robert McClain and Daryl Worley outside.
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 01:06:00 PM
Panthers CB James Bradberry (toe) returned to practice Monday.
Bradberry had missed the last two games with turf toe. He will likely be limited -- Carolina does not have to release participation information on Monday -- but any work this early in the week puts him on track to play. Bradberry's return will be a big boost for one of the worst pass defenses in the league.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 11:03:00 AM
Source:
Steve Reed on Twitter
Panthers CB James Bradberry (turf toe) is out for Week 6 against the Saints.
Bradberry injured his toe in Week 4 and has yet to resume practicing. Robert McClain started in Bradberry's place last week and should draw another start Sunday against New Orleans. Bradberry is week to week.
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 03:07:00 PM
Source:
Steve Reed on Twitter
Panthers CB Bradberry breaks wrist in OTAs
Jun 5 - 2:24 PM
James Bradberry questionable
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 01:06:00 PM
James Bradberry returns to Panthers practice
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 11:03:00 AM
James Bradberry ruled out for Week 6
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 03:07:00 PM
More James Bradberry Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Maclin
FA
(3254)
2
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2093)
3
C. Coleman
CLE
(1876)
4
D. Pitta
BAL
(1831)
5
T. Hill
KC
(1694)
6
C. Godwin
TB
(1600)
7
C. Meredith
CHI
(1581)
8
E. Lacy
SEA
(1579)
9
J. Mixon
CIN
(1519)
10
N. Bowman
SF
(1458)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Carolina Panthers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CAR
13
47
12
59
0.0
0
.0
2
21
0
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
0
0
James Bradberry's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
James Bradberry's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View James Bradberry's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
James Bradberry's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 8
@DEN
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
SF
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
1
16
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
MIN
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@ATL
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@LAR
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
KC
6
2
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 17
NO
3
4
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@OAK
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@SEA
7
1
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
LAC
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 19
@WAS
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
ATL
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@TB
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
1
5
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
Sidelined
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Cam Newton (shoulder) should throw off to the side during next week's minicamp.
He was expected to begin a light throwing program 12 weeks after his late-March surgery, so he is a little ahead of schedule. Newton could still be limited at the start of training camp, but he appears to be on the correct track. He should be a full-go well before Week 1.
Jun 5
2
Derek Anderson
3
Joe Webb
4
Garrett Gilbert
RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Jonathan Stewart
3
Fozzy Whittaker
4
Cameron Artis-Payne
5
Jalen Simmons
GLB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Christian McCaffrey
3RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Fozzy Whittaker
FB
1
Darrel Young
2
Alexander Armah
WR1
1
Kelvin Benjamin
2
Brenton Bersin
Sidelined
Panthers WR Brenton Bersin underwent ankle surgery and will miss the remainder of the offseason program.
The surgery was to remove a bone spur from Bersin's ankle. He expects to be back for training camp. Already in a competition for one of the final roster spots, Bersin needs to get healthy as soon as possible.
Jun 2
3
Russell Shepard
4
Keyarris Garrett
5
Fred Ross
WR2
1
Devin Funchess
2
Curtis Samuel
3
Damiere Byrd
Sidelined
Panthers WR Damiere Byrd is undergoing surgery for a torn left meniscus.
A 2015 UDFA, Byrd made his NFL debut in Week 17. He's expected to be ready for training camp, where he will compete for one of the team's final 53-man roster spots.
Mar 21
4
Charles Johnson
5
Mose Frazier
WR3
1
Curtis Samuel
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Ed Dickson
3
Scott Simonson
4
Chris Manhertz
5
Eric Wallace
LT
1
Matt Kalil
2
Tyrus Thompson
LG
1
Andrew Norwell
2
Chris Scott
3
David Yankey
C
1
Ryan Kalil
Sidelined
Panthers C Ryan Kalil (shoulder surgery) could miss the entire offseason program.
"He’s still in the rehab program," coach Ron Rivera said. "He’s been doing great. He’s there every day." The Panthers have been vague on a return date for their pivot man, saying only that he will be ready for Week 1. The 11th-year pro doesn't need OTAs, or even all of camp, to be ready for 2017.
Mar 2
2
Gino Gradkowski
3
Tyler Larsen
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Amini Silatolu
3
Dan France
RT
1
Michael Oher
Sidelined
Panthers coach Ron Rivera is not sure if OT Michael Oher will attend minicamp next week.
"We'll see," Rivera said before adding the team has had some communication with the presumptive right tackle. "We know he's working out right now." Oher's future is murky after losing his 2016 to a concussion and reportedly dealing with "personal matters" this offseason. The Panthers will turn to second-round rookie Taylor Moton or Daryl Williams at right tackle if Oher cannot make it back.
Jun 5
2
Daryl Williams
3
Taylor Moton
4
Blaine Clausell
K
1
Graham Gano
2
Harrison Butker
Headlines
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Patrick Daugherty breaks down the league's quarterback situations, assessing all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
»
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
»
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
»
Bust a Move
May 24
»
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
»
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
»
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
»
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
NFL Headlines
»
Panthers CB Bradberry breaks wrist in OTAs
»
49ers try to improve pass rush with Dumervil
»
Ravens cut Kyle Arrington after missing 2016
»
Leonte Carroo battling with 2016 UDFA Scott
»
Ravens take flier on slot CB Brandon Boykin
»
Seahawks pass on Kap, sign Austin Davis
»
Chiefs get 3rd-round RB Hunt under contract
»
Rivera: Cam (shoulder) should throw next week
»
Rivera: We could use Devin Funchess 'better'
»
Savage getting 'majority' of first-team reps
»
PFT: Kaepernick, Seahawks not apart on money
»
Zimmer cleared to return to practice field
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved