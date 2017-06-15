Adam Gotsis | Defensive Lineman | #99 Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (25) / 9/23/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 287 College: Georgia Tech Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (63) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 5/25/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.9 million contract. The deal contains $2 million guaranteed, including a $1.064 million signing bonus. 2018: $807,991, 2019: $986,987, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Broncos DT Adam Gotsis has been arrested on rape charges in Atlanta. The arrest stems from a 2013 incident when Gotsis was a student at Georgia Tech. The No. 63 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Gotsis started 13 games last season. His 2018 status should be considered up in the air. It's an extremely serious situation. Source: Denver Post

9 News Denver's Mike Klis reports Broncos DE Adam Gotsis is undergoing a knee scope. NFL Network's James Palmer reports the operation is to remove something "floating" around in his knee. That does not sound pleasant, but thankfully it is in the opposite knee of his college ACL injury. Coach Vance Joseph expects Gotsis back for the start of camp. Gotsis is expected to take a sophomore leap after a strong offseason, but this operation at least is a concern. Source: Mike Klis on Twitter

Coach Vance Joseph is "excited about" second-year DE Adam Gotsis. "Physically, he is definitely a new player," Joseph said. "He’s 300 pounds, probably 13 percent body fat, which is amazing. He is explosive and athletic. Now he has to get reps and play more. He's a second-round pick for a reason. That’s what I saw on tape in college, this guy who we’re seeing now. He’s finally healthy and you can tell." Gotsis has drawn rave reviews from both coaches and teammates this offseason. Denver is expecting a sophomore leap from him. Source: 9 News Denver