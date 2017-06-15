Player Page

Adam Gotsis | Defensive Lineman | #99

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/23/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 287
College: Georgia Tech
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (63) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Broncos DT Adam Gotsis has been arrested on rape charges in Atlanta.
The arrest stems from a 2013 incident when Gotsis was a student at Georgia Tech. The No. 63 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Gotsis started 13 games last season. His 2018 status should be considered up in the air. It's an extremely serious situation. Mar 12 - 4:05 PM
Source: Denver Post
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017DEN162813412.042.0000100400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DEN1659140.00.0000100100000
2017DEN162813412.042.0000100400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11LAC5050.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17DAL2240.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@BUF2130.00.0000000100000
4Oct 1OAK1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15NYG2021.044.0000000000000
7Oct 22@LAC1120.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@KC1010.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5@PHI2130.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12NE2240.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19CIN1120.00.0000000200000
12Nov 26@OAK0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@MIA1230.00.0000000100000
14Dec 10NYJ3031.00.0000100000000
15Dec 14@IND4260.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@WAS0000.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31KC1120.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Derek Wolfe
2Adam Gotsis
3Zach Kerr
4Shelby Harris
5DeMarcus Walker
NT1Domata Peko
2Kyle Peko
3Paul Boyette Jr.
4DeShawn Williams
ILB1Brandon Marshall
2Zaire Anderson
3Jerrol Garcia-Williams
4Joseph Jones
OLB1Von Miller
2Shane Ray
3Shaq Barrett
4Deiontrez Mount
5Stansly Maponga
CB1Chris Harris
2Bradley Roby
3Brendan Langley
4Marcus Rios
5Michael Hunter
FS1Darian Stewart
2Justin Simmons
3Jordan Moore
SS1Will Parks
2Jamal Carter
3Dymonte Thomas
P1Riley Dixon
 

 