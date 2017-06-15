Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Adam Gotsis | Defensive Lineman | #99
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/23/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 287
College:
Georgia Tech
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (63) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/25/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.9 million contract. The deal contains $2 million guaranteed, including a $1.064 million signing bonus. 2018: $807,991, 2019: $986,987, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Broncos DT Adam Gotsis has been arrested on rape charges in Atlanta.
The arrest stems from a 2013 incident when Gotsis was a student at Georgia Tech. The No. 63 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Gotsis started 13 games last season. His 2018 status should be considered up in the air. It's an extremely serious situation.
Mar 12 - 4:05 PM
Source:
Denver Post
9 News Denver's Mike Klis reports Broncos DE Adam Gotsis is undergoing a knee scope.
NFL Network's James Palmer reports the operation is to remove something "floating" around in his knee. That does not sound pleasant, but thankfully it is in the opposite knee of his college ACL injury. Coach Vance Joseph expects Gotsis back for the start of camp. Gotsis is expected to take a sophomore leap after a strong offseason, but this operation at least is a concern.
Thu, Jun 15, 2017 01:14:00 PM
Source:
Mike Klis on Twitter
Coach Vance Joseph is "excited about" second-year DE Adam Gotsis.
"Physically, he is definitely a new player," Joseph said. "He’s 300 pounds, probably 13 percent body fat, which is amazing. He is explosive and athletic. Now he has to get reps and play more. He's a second-round pick for a reason. That’s what I saw on tape in college, this guy who we’re seeing now. He’s finally healthy and you can tell." Gotsis has drawn rave reviews from both coaches and teammates this offseason. Denver is expecting a sophomore leap from him.
Wed, May 31, 2017 11:34:00 AM
Source:
9 News Denver
Broncos DE Derek Wolfe believes second-round sophomore DE Adam Gotsis has gotten "stronger" this offseason.
Gotsis has reportedly added 20 pounds. "As time goes on, he's starting to get it more and more," Wolfe said, while newly-signed DT Domata Peko added Gotsis "seems like a whole different player." Normally compliments from teammates would not be notable, but DL coach Bill Kollar made it clear Gotsis needed to get "bigger and stronger" over the offseason, and it looks like he took the advice to heart. After struggling against the run last season, the defense could use a sophomore jump from Gotsis.
Sat, May 20, 2017 09:52:00 AM
Source:
denverbroncos.com
Broncos DT Gotsis arrested on rape charge
Mar 12 - 4:05 PM
Adam Gotsis headed for knee scope
Thu, Jun 15, 2017 01:14:00 PM
Coach Vance Joseph impressed by Gotsis
Wed, May 31, 2017 11:34:00 AM
Teammates think Gotsis has gotten 'stronger'
Sat, May 20, 2017 09:52:00 AM
More Adam Gotsis Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Broncos Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
DEN
16
28
13
41
2.0
4
2.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DEN
16
5
9
14
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2017
DEN
16
28
13
41
2.0
4
2.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
LAC
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
DAL
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@BUF
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
OAK
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
NYG
2
0
2
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@LAC
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@KC
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
@PHI
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
NE
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
CIN
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@OAK
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@MIA
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
NYJ
3
0
3
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 14
@IND
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@WAS
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
KC
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Derek Wolfe
Sidelined
Broncos GM John Elway said the team plans to retain DE Derek Wolfe.
Set to count $10.8 million against the cap and dealing with chronic neck issues, there were rumors Wolfe would be released. The defensive end said a late-season surgery worked wonders for his troublesome neck, however, and the Broncos are thin enough along the defensive line without cutting their best option. A healthy 16 games from Wolfe would go a long way in helping Denver bounce back in 2018.
Mar 1
2
Adam Gotsis
3
Zach Kerr
4
Shelby Harris
5
DeMarcus Walker
NT
1
Domata Peko
2
Kyle Peko
3
Paul Boyette Jr.
4
DeShawn Williams
ILB
1
Brandon Marshall
2
Zaire Anderson
3
Jerrol Garcia-Williams
4
Joseph Jones
OLB
1
Von Miller
2
Shane Ray
3
Shaq Barrett
4
Deiontrez Mount
5
Stansly Maponga
CB
1
Chris Harris
2
Bradley Roby
3
Brendan Langley
4
Marcus Rios
5
Michael Hunter
FS
1
Darian Stewart
2
Justin Simmons
3
Jordan Moore
SS
1
Will Parks
2
Jamal Carter
3
Dymonte Thomas
P
1
Riley Dixon
