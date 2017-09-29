Player Page

Daryl Worley | Defensive Back

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/22/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205
College: West Virginia
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (77) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are expected to release CB Daryl Worley.
Worley was tasered and later arrested after becoming "combative" with Philadelphia police early Sunday morning. Authorities were called to the scene after the cornerback was found passed out inside a vehicle blocking the highway. This isn't Worley's first run-in with the law following an arrest for misdemeanor assault in college. Per Bowen, it is "likely, though not certain" that Worley will be cut as a result of Sunday's incident and that his fate is being discussed among "various parties." The Eagles also released a statement: "We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley's arrest this morning." The 23-year-old was acquired from Carolina in a trade last month. Apr 15 - 11:28 AM
Source: Les Bowen on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017CAR155014641.022.02000001000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CAR166325881.077.01220000800000
2017CAR155014641.022.02000001000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@SF4040.00.0000000200000
2Sep 17BUF3030.00.0000000100000
3Sep 24NO4370.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@DET2240.00.0000000100000
6Oct 12PHI3030.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22@CHI0110.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29@TB3140.00.0000000100000
9Nov 5ATL1230.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13MIA1010.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@NYJ3030.00.0000000100000
13Dec 3@NO3030.00.0000000200000
14Dec 10MIN8190.00.0100000100000
15Dec 17GB6170.00.0100000100000
16Dec 24TB4151.022.0000000000000
17Dec 31@ATL5270.00.0000000000000

