Daryl Worley | Defensive Back

According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are expected to release CB Daryl Worley.

Worley was tasered and later arrested after becoming "combative" with Philadelphia police early Sunday morning. Authorities were called to the scene after the cornerback was found passed out inside a vehicle blocking the highway. This isn't Worley's first run-in with the law following an arrest for misdemeanor assault in college. Per Bowen, it is "likely, though not certain" that Worley will be cut as a result of Sunday's incident and that his fate is being discussed among "various parties." The Eagles also released a statement: "We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley's arrest this morning." The 23-year-old was acquired from Carolina in a trade last month.