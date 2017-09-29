Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
ProBasketballTalk
Lions GM remains confident in LB Jarrad Davis
Daryl Worley | Defensive Back
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/22/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 205
College:
West Virginia
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 3 (77) / CAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/10/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.23 million contract. The deal included a $783,684 signing bonus. 2018: $630,000 (+ $20,000 workout bonus), 2019: $735,000 (+ $20,000 workout bonus), 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are expected to release CB Daryl Worley.
Worley was tasered and later arrested after becoming "combative" with Philadelphia police early Sunday morning. Authorities were called to the scene after the cornerback was found passed out inside a vehicle blocking the highway. This isn't Worley's first run-in with the law following an arrest for misdemeanor assault in college. Per Bowen, it is "likely, though not certain" that Worley will be cut as a result of Sunday's incident and that his fate is being discussed among "various parties." The Eagles also released a statement: "We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley's arrest this morning." The 23-year-old was acquired from Carolina in a trade last month.
Apr 15 - 11:28 AM
Source:
Les Bowen on Twitter
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Eagles CB Daryl Worley was arrested Sunday morning in Philadelphia following an altercation with police.
Per reports, Worley was tasered after he became "combative" with Philadelphia police and was arrested around 6 AM Sunday morning. A gun was also recovered during the arrest. Rapoport didn't specify what charges Worley is facing. A third-round pick of the Panthers in 2016, Worley was acquired last month in a trade that sent Torrey Smith to Carolina.
Apr 15 - 9:51 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Eagles acquired CB Daryl Worley from the Panthers in exchange for WR Torrey Smith.
The Eagles did well to get something for Smith, who probably would have been released if this trade hadn't been made. Worley has shown flashes since arriving as a third-round pick in 2016 and gives the Eagles some much-needed depth behind starters Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills. Now that Worley is gone, the Panthers could be in the running for All-Pro Richard Sherman, who was let go by Seattle on Friday.
Mar 9 - 1:36 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Panthers CB Daryl Worley (pectorals) is out for Week 4 against the Patriots.
Worley didn't practice this week after going down with a strained pectorals in Sunday's loss to New Orleans. Kevon Seymour will start opposite James Bradberry in Week 4.
Fri, Sep 29, 2017 01:11:00 PM
Source:
David Newton on Twitter
PHI expected to cut Worley following arrest
Apr 15 - 11:28 AM
Daryl Worley arrested Sunday in Philadelphia
Apr 15 - 9:51 AM
Eagles acquire CB Worley in Torrey Smith deal
Mar 9 - 1:36 PM
Daryl Worley (pectorals) a no-go for Week 4
Fri, Sep 29, 2017 01:11:00 PM
More Daryl Worley Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
CAR
15
50
14
64
1.0
2
2.0
2
0
0
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CAR
16
63
25
88
1.0
7
7.0
1
22
0
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
2017
CAR
15
50
14
64
1.0
2
2.0
2
0
0
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@SF
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
BUF
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
NO
4
3
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@DET
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 12
PHI
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@CHI
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
@TB
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
ATL
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIA
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@NYJ
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@NO
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
MIN
8
1
9
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
GB
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TB
4
1
5
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@ATL
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Brandon Graham
2
Michael Bennett
3
Derek Barnett
4
Chris Long
DT
1
Fletcher Cox
2
Timmy Jernigan
3
Haloti Ngata
4
Destiny Vaeao
5
Elijah Qualls
MLB
1
Jordan Hicks
Sidelined
Eagles MLB Jordan Hicks suffered a torn Achilles' Monday night against Washington.
The injury is a season-ender. It is a devastating setback for Hicks and a big blow to Philly's defense, which will now have to make do with Nigel Bradham, Mychal Kendricks -- who was inactive Monday night because of a hamstring injury -- and likely Najee Goode at linebacker. Hicks faces a long recovery, but he should be back before training camp next year.
Oct 24
2
Paul Worrilow
3
Joe Walker
WLB
1
Nigel Bradham
2
Corey Nelson
3
Nate Gerry
SLB
1
Mychal Kendricks
Sidelined
Eagles SLB Mychal Kendricks is recovering from "clean-up" ankle surgery.
Kendricks is expected to be sidelined "for a few weeks." It sounds like a scope. Bandied about in trade rumors this offseason (again), Kendricks had a strong 2017 as a two-down player. He was a force against the run.
Mar 22
2
Kamu Grugier-Hill
CB
1
Ronald Darby
2
Jalen Mills
3
Rasul Douglas
4
Sidney Jones
5
Randall Goforth
FS
1
Rodney McLeod
2
Chris Maragos
SS
1
Malcolm Jenkins
2
Tre Sullivan
P
1
Cam Johnston
