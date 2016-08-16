Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Shop MLB Gear
Weather
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
James Develin
(RB)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Ryan Izzo
(TE)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
Braxton Berrios
(WR)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
Chris Lacy
(WR)
Cordarrelle Patterson
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Tom Brady
(QB)
Danny Etling
(QB)
Cody Hollister
(WR)
Riley McCarron
(WR)
Will Tye
(TE)
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Jacob Hollister
(TE)
Sony Michel
(RB)
Ralph Webb
(RB)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
James White
(RB)
Joe Thuney | Guard | #62
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 11/18/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 305
College:
North Carolina State
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 3 (78) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
5/5/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.538 million contract. The deal included a $773,428 signing bonus. 2018: $630,000 (+ $35,000 workout bonus), 2019: $720,000 (+ $30,000 workout bonus), 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Patriots LG Joe Thuney will undergo foot surgery.
The surgery is reportedly minor and will not affect his availability for the regular season, but he will sit out the offseason program and could be limited in training camp. A third-round pick in 2016, Thuney has been a mainstay at left guard for New England since entering the league. With big questions at left tackle, the Patriots need Thuney to be healthy.
May 10 - 9:44 AM
Source:
ESPN
The Boston Herald said there is "no question" third-round rookie Joe Thuney is the Patriots' best left guard.
Thuney has been working as the starting left guard since the spring, and he had done nothing in training camp to give up the job. For his part, Thuney said he is not thinking about the starting job. "The only thing I can try to do is have a good practice each day and not look too far ahead," he said. "The coaches make the decisions, and I'm glad to have an opportunity out here." Sounds like a Patriots player. It looks like the rookie will open the season in the starting lineup.
Tue, Aug 16, 2016 08:46:00 AM
Source:
Boston Herald
Patriots third-round OG Joe Thuney has worked as the first-team left guard through the first three days of training camp.
That's where he played during the spring as well. Josh Kline missed OTAs and minicamp while recovering from a shoulder injury but he hasn't threatened Thuney for snaps. Beat writer Mike Reiss noted that Thuney is off to an "excellent" start and was particularly impressive during 1-on-1 pad drills on Saturday. The Patriots could sure use some stability on the line after last year's unit struggled to protect Tom Brady against top pass rushers.
Sun, Jul 31, 2016 08:29:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Patriots signed No. 78 overall pick OG Joe Thuney to a four-year, $3.538 million contract.
The deal includes a $773,428 signing bonus. A versatile lineman who played four positions at NC State, Thuney is likely ticketed for an interior role in the pros. Even on a suspect Pats interior line, we don't project him as a starter.
Thu, May 5, 2016 12:17:00 PM
Patriots LG Thuney to undergo foot surgery
May 10 - 9:44 AM
May 10 - 9:44 AM
'No question' Thuney Pats' best left guard
Tue, Aug 16, 2016 08:46:00 AM
Thuney off to an 'excellent' start at Pats camp
Sun, Jul 31, 2016 08:29:00 AM
Patriots lock up Thuney and Grugier-Hill
Thu, May 5, 2016 12:17:00 PM
More Joe Thuney Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Anderson
CAR
(2791)
2
D. Bryant
FA
(2335)
3
M. Ingram
NO
(2317)
4
B. Petty
MIA
(2251)
5
T. Taylor
CLE
(2206)
6
B. Mayfield
CLE
(2145)
7
S. Darnold
NYJ
(2133)
8
R. Penny
SEA
(2042)
9
O. Beckham
NYG
(1959)
10
M. Ryan
ATL
(1926)
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NE
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
NE
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Brian Hoyer
3
Danny Etling
RB
1
Sony Michel
2
Rex Burkhead
3
James White
4
Mike Gillislee
5
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
Rex Burkhead
2
Sony Michel
3RB
1
James White
2
Rex Burkhead
FB
1
James Develin
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
Sidelined
Julian Edelman (knee) is expected to be ready for training camp.
Edelman is five months removed from September ACL surgery. He'll sit out OTAs and likely be limited early in training camp, but the Patriots are counting on him to be fully healthy for Week 1. Signed through 2019, Edelman should return as one of Tom Brady's top targets.
Feb 10
2
Cordarrelle Patterson
3
Phillip Dorsett
4
Jordan Matthews
Sidelined
Jordan Matthews' one-year, $1 million contract contains just $170,000 guaranteed.
Matthews can earn another $700,000 via incentives. This is the definition of a prove-it deal for a player coming off an injury-marred campaign, and the lack of guaranteed money means Matthews is not a lock to make the final roster. If his health cooperates, however, Matthews has the talent to be a real factor both for the Patriots and in fantasy. He will be an interesting name to track this summer.
Apr 9
5
Riley McCarron
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Kenny Britt
4
Cody Hollister
5
Braxton Berrios
WR3
1
Malcolm Mitchell
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
2
Dwayne Allen
3
Jacob Hollister
4
Troy Niklas
5
Will Tye
LT
1
Trent Brown
Sidelined
Patriots OT Trent Brown could start at left tackle this season.
Brown primarily played right tackle with the 49ers since Joe Staley was the team's regular left tackle. With Nate Solder gone in free agency, Brown will likely start on Tom Brady's blindside, leaving Marcus Cannon as the team's primary right tackle. Patriots first-round pick Isaiah Wynn played tackle in college but is expected to move to guard, competing with incumbent LG Joe Thuney.
May 4
2
LaAdrian Waddle
3
Antonio Garcia
Sidelined
ESPN's Mike Reiss writes Patriots 2017 third-rounder Antonio Garcia "will be part of the left tackle competition."
Garcia missed his entire rookie season with blood clots in his lungs, but he has been cleared to return. The ordeal reportedly caused him to lose 40 pounds, however, so his conditioning could prove to be an issue this spring. LaAdrian Waddle is currently penciled in at left tackle following Nate Solder's departure.
Apr 2
4
Matt Tobin
LG
1
Isaiah Wynn
2
Joe Thuney
Sidelined
Patriots LG Joe Thuney will undergo foot surgery.
The surgery is reportedly minor and will not affect his availability for the regular season, but he will sit out the offseason program and could be limited in training camp. A third-round pick in 2016, Thuney has been a mainstay at left guard for New England since entering the league. With big questions at left tackle, the Patriots need Thuney to be healthy.
May 10
3
Ted Karras
C
1
David Andrews
2
Luke Bowanko
3
James Ferentz
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Cole Croston
3
Jason King
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Andrew Jelks
3
Ulrick John
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
Bump & Run: Mailbag Edition
May 8
Can Mike Gesicki be a fantasy asset? What about Allen Hurns? Jesse Pantuosco discusses in a mailbag edition of Bump and Run.
»
Gruden: Guice will start out in two-down role
»
Patriots LG Thuney to undergo foot surgery
»
Gregory to apply for reinstatement this month
»
2013 first-round S Elam trying out for Saints
»
Matt Patricia says he was 'falsely accused'
»
Cowboys may extend Prescott next offseason
»
Eagles sign TE Dallas Goedert to rookie deal
»
34-year-old Brandon Marshall visits Seahawks
»
Donald Penn will not be charged in DV matter
»
Update: Mark Ingram's appeal already denied
»
Chester Rogers favorite for starting role?
»
Barber, Jones expected to split Bucs' RB work
