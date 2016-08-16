Player Page

Weather | Roster

Joe Thuney | Guard | #62

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/18/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 305
College: North Carolina State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (78) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Patriots LG Joe Thuney will undergo foot surgery.
The surgery is reportedly minor and will not affect his availability for the regular season, but he will sit out the offseason program and could be limited in training camp. A third-round pick in 2016, Thuney has been a mainstay at left guard for New England since entering the league. With big questions at left tackle, the Patriots need Thuney to be healthy. May 10 - 9:44 AM
Source: ESPN
More Joe Thuney Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE 161010.00.0000000000000
2017NE 161010.00.0000000000000
Joe Thuney's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Joe Thuney's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Joe Thuney's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Joe Thuney's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Brian Hoyer
3Danny Etling
RB1Sony Michel
2Rex Burkhead
3James White
4Mike Gillislee
5Brandon Bolden
GLB1Rex Burkhead
2Sony Michel
3RB1James White
2Rex Burkhead
FB1James Develin
WR11Julian Edelman
2Cordarrelle Patterson
3Phillip Dorsett
4Jordan Matthews
5Riley McCarron
WR21Chris Hogan
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Kenny Britt
4Cody Hollister
5Braxton Berrios
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Rob Gronkowski
2Dwayne Allen
3Jacob Hollister
4Troy Niklas
5Will Tye
LT1Trent Brown
2LaAdrian Waddle
3Antonio Garcia
4Matt Tobin
LG1Isaiah Wynn
2Joe Thuney
3Ted Karras
C1David Andrews
2Luke Bowanko
3James Ferentz
RG1Shaq Mason
2Cole Croston
3Jason King
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Andrew Jelks
3Ulrick John
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 