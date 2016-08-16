Joe Thuney | Guard | #62 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (25) / 11/18/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 305 College: North Carolina State Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (78) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 5/5/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.538 million contract. The deal included a $773,428 signing bonus. 2018: $630,000 (+ $35,000 workout bonus), 2019: $720,000 (+ $30,000 workout bonus), 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Patriots LG Joe Thuney will undergo foot surgery. The surgery is reportedly minor and will not affect his availability for the regular season, but he will sit out the offseason program and could be limited in training camp. A third-round pick in 2016, Thuney has been a mainstay at left guard for New England since entering the league. With big questions at left tackle, the Patriots need Thuney to be healthy. Source: ESPN

The Boston Herald said there is "no question" third-round rookie Joe Thuney is the Patriots' best left guard. Thuney has been working as the starting left guard since the spring, and he had done nothing in training camp to give up the job. For his part, Thuney said he is not thinking about the starting job. "The only thing I can try to do is have a good practice each day and not look too far ahead," he said. "The coaches make the decisions, and I’m glad to have an opportunity out here." Sounds like a Patriots player. It looks like the rookie will open the season in the starting lineup. Source: Boston Herald

Patriots third-round OG Joe Thuney has worked as the first-team left guard through the first three days of training camp. That's where he played during the spring as well. Josh Kline missed OTAs and minicamp while recovering from a shoulder injury but he hasn't threatened Thuney for snaps. Beat writer Mike Reiss noted that Thuney is off to an "excellent" start and was particularly impressive during 1-on-1 pad drills on Saturday. The Patriots could sure use some stability on the line after last year's unit struggled to protect Tom Brady against top pass rushers. Source: ESPN.com