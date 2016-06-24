Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Joe Banyard (RB)
(RB)
Stephen Hauschka
(K)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
Logan Thomas
(TE)
Corey Brown
(WR)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Wes Saxton
(TE)
Mike Tolbert
(RB)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Jordan Johnson
(RB)
Cedric O'Neal
(RB)
Daikiel Shorts Jr.
(WR)
Keith Towbridge
(TE)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nathan Peterman
(QB)
Rod Streater
(WR)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Jason Croom
(TE)
Zay Jones
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Brandon Reilly
(WR)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Adolphus Washington | Defensive Lineman | #92
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 11/24/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 295
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 3 (80) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/16/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.189 million contract. The deal includes a $754,296 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000 (+ $30,000 workout bonus), 2018: $630,000 (+ $30,000 workout bonus), 2019: $720,000 (+ $35,000 workout bonus), 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bills DT Adolphus Washington was arrested Sunday on weapons charges.
Without warning, Washington allegedly reached for and displayed a gun to police while officers were clearing out a water park in Cincinnati. As an Ohio State senior in 2015, Washington was arrested for soliciting a prostitute. Washington started 11-of-15 games as a rookie last season, recording 2.5 sacks. Pending court resolution, he is now at risk of league discipline.
Jul 10 - 10:37 PM
Source:
WKBW Buffalo
Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 Buffalo believes third-round DL Adolphus Washington might see limited playing time on early downs this season.
GM Doug Whaley committed to Washington as a Week 1 starter earlier this offseason but Capaccio still needs convincing. Capaccio complimented Washington's athleticism but feels he still needs to work on "gap-responsibility and going down the line of scrimmage to make plays." That makes Washington somewhat of a liability in base sets. At least Washington has seen plenty of reps this offseason with Kyle Williams still recovering from offseason knee injury.
Fri, Jun 24, 2016 05:42:00 PM
Source:
WGR 550 Buffalo
Bills signed No. 80 overall pick DL Adolphus Washington to a four-year, $3.189 million contract.
The deal includes a $754,296 signing bonus. Bills GM Doug Whaley has already tabbed Washington as a Week 1 starter. He will likely slot in as the five technique opposite Kyle Williams in base sets.
Tue, May 17, 2016 12:30:00 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Bills GM Doug Whaley said third-round DL Adolphus Washington will be a Week 1 starter.
First-round EDGE Shaq Lawson and second-round ILB Reggie Ragland will also start. Washington projects at five technique opposite Kyle Williams in base sets, with Marcell Dareus playing nose tackle. Washington should also rotate inside in sub packages.
Wed, May 11, 2016 07:47:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Bills DT Washington popped on weapons charge
Jul 10 - 10:37 PM
Adolphus Washington to only play passing downs?
Fri, Jun 24, 2016 05:42:00 PM
Bills sign 3rd-round DL Adolphus Washington
Tue, May 17, 2016 12:30:00 PM
Adolphus Washington will be Week 1 starter
Wed, May 11, 2016 07:47:00 PM
More Adolphus Washington Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BUF
15
12
9
21
2.5
16
6.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Adolphus Washington's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Adolphus Washington's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Adolphus Washington's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Adolphus Washington's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@BAL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
NYJ
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
ARZ
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@NE
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@LAR
3
0
3
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
SF
1
0
1
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@MIA
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
NE
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 7
@SEA
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CIN
0
2
2
0.5
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
JAC
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@OAK
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
PIT
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
CLE
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIA
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
2
T.J. Yates
3
Nathan Peterman
4
Cardale Jones
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
3
Joe Banyard
4
Cedric O'Neal
5
Jordan Johnson
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Tolbert
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
2
Mike Tolbert
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
Sammy Watkins believes the draft class of 2014 will "change the market."
"We gotta get paid more," Watkins said in a tweet Sunday morning. He also shared a retweet stating that NFL players "get the smallest piece of the pie" compared to other leagues like the NBA. Watkins himself will earn a modest $3,138,491 in the final year of his rookie deal. As a point of reference, the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver, Antonio Brown, will pull in $17 million in 2017. That salary would rank 53rd in the NBA.
Jul 2
2
Corey Brown
3
Rod Streater
4
Dezmin Lewis
5
Brandon Reilly
WR2
1
Zay Jones
2
Andre Holmes
3
Brandon Tate
4
Jeremy Butler
5
Rashad Ross
WR3
1
Andre Holmes
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Logan Thomas
4
Wes Saxton
5
Keith Towbridge
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
Sidelined
Bills coach Sean McDermott said he expects LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) to be ready for camp.
Glenn has been wearing a walking boot off to the side of minicamp this week, so McDermott's timeline may be optimistic. Still, the Bills do not seem to have any long-term concerns about the injury. Glenn should be ready well before Week 1.
Jun 15
2
Michael Ola
3
Cameron Jefferson
LG
1
Richie Incognito
2
Zach Voytek
3
Jordan Mudge
C
1
Eric Wood
2
Ryan Groy
3
Patrick Lewis
RG
1
John Miller
2
Vlad Ducasse
3
Greg Pyke
RT
1
Jordan Mills
2
Dion Dawkins
3
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
K
1
Stephen Hauschka
