Adolphus Washington | Defensive Lineman | #92 Team: Buffalo Bills Age / DOB: (24) / 11/24/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 295 College: Ohio State Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (80) / BUF Contract: 5/16/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.189 million contract. The deal includes a $754,296 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000 (+ $30,000 workout bonus), 2018: $630,000 (+ $30,000 workout bonus), 2019: $720,000 (+ $35,000 workout bonus), 2020: Free Agent

Bills DT Adolphus Washington was arrested Sunday on weapons charges. Without warning, Washington allegedly reached for and displayed a gun to police while officers were clearing out a water park in Cincinnati. As an Ohio State senior in 2015, Washington was arrested for soliciting a prostitute. Washington started 11-of-15 games as a rookie last season, recording 2.5 sacks. Pending court resolution, he is now at risk of league discipline. Source: WKBW Buffalo

Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 Buffalo believes third-round DL Adolphus Washington might see limited playing time on early downs this season. GM Doug Whaley committed to Washington as a Week 1 starter earlier this offseason but Capaccio still needs convincing. Capaccio complimented Washington's athleticism but feels he still needs to work on "gap-responsibility and going down the line of scrimmage to make plays." That makes Washington somewhat of a liability in base sets. At least Washington has seen plenty of reps this offseason with Kyle Williams still recovering from offseason knee injury. Source: WGR 550 Buffalo

Bills signed No. 80 overall pick DL Adolphus Washington to a four-year, $3.189 million contract. The deal includes a $754,296 signing bonus. Bills GM Doug Whaley has already tabbed Washington as a Week 1 starter. He will likely slot in as the five technique opposite Kyle Williams in base sets. Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter