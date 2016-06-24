Player Page

Weather | Roster

Adolphus Washington | Defensive Lineman | #92

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/24/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 295
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (80) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Bills DT Adolphus Washington was arrested Sunday on weapons charges.
Without warning, Washington allegedly reached for and displayed a gun to police while officers were clearing out a water park in Cincinnati. As an Ohio State senior in 2015, Washington was arrested for soliciting a prostitute. Washington started 11-of-15 games as a rookie last season, recording 2.5 sacks. Pending court resolution, he is now at risk of league discipline. Jul 10 - 10:37 PM
Source: WKBW Buffalo
More Adolphus Washington Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF15129212.5166.4000000100000
Adolphus Washington's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Adolphus Washington's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Adolphus Washington's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Adolphus Washington's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@BAL0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 15NYJ1230.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25ARZ1230.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@NE0000.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@LAR3031.099.0000000100000
6Oct 16SF1011.077.0000000000000
7Oct 23@MIA0000.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30NE3030.00.0000000000000
9Nov 7@SEA0000.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@CIN0220.50.0000000000000
12Nov 27JAC0220.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@OAK0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11PIT1120.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18CLE2020.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24MIA0000.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2T.J. Yates
3Nathan Peterman
4Cardale Jones
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3Joe Banyard
4Cedric O'Neal
5Jordan Johnson
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Tolbert
FB1Patrick DiMarco
2Mike Tolbert
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Corey Brown
3Rod Streater
4Dezmin Lewis
5Brandon Reilly
WR21Zay Jones
2Andre Holmes
3Brandon Tate
4Jeremy Butler
5Rashad Ross
WR31Andre Holmes
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Logan Thomas
4Wes Saxton
5Keith Towbridge
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Michael Ola
3Cameron Jefferson
LG1Richie Incognito
2Zach Voytek
3Jordan Mudge
C1Eric Wood
2Ryan Groy
3Patrick Lewis
RG1John Miller
2Vlad Ducasse
3Greg Pyke
RT1Jordan Mills
2Dion Dawkins
3Seantrel Henderson
K1Stephen Hauschka
 

 