Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Dontez Ford
(WR)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Michael Roberts
(TE)
Hakeem Valles
(TE)
Brandon Barnes
(TE)
Kenny Golladay
(WR)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Tion Green
(RB)
Bradley Marquez
(WR)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Luke Willson
(TE)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Mike James
(RB)
Matt Prater
(K)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Matt Cassel
(QB)
Andy Jones
(WR)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Levine Toilolo
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Graham Glasgow | Center | #60
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 8/19/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 310
College:
Michigan
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 3 (95) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/6/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.038 million contract. The deal included a $645,420 signing bonus. 2018: $648,500, 2019: 735,500, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports the Lions appear to be planning to move Graham Glasgow to center full-time this fall.
Glasgow performed admirably, albeit a small sample, in the 315 snaps he played at center last season. Joe Dahl and Kenny Wiggins should compete for the left guard spot assuming Glasgow starts over C Wesley Johnson, who signed a one-year, $880,000 deal with the Lions this offseason. Detroit is hoping their interior unit is improved as their running backs averaged just 0.96 yards before contact in 2017, the second-lowest average in the league.
Apr 8 - 2:32 PM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
Lions LG Graham Glasgow has been working with the first-team offense at OTAs.
Glasgow is moving to guard full time after playing some center last year. He graded as one of the worst interior linemen in the league as a rookie, but the Lions are counting on Glasgow to make a second-year leap. With T.J. Lang (hip) sidelined, Laken Tomlinson and Joe Dahl are rotating at right guard.
Sat, May 27, 2017 06:12:00 PM
Source:
detroitlions.com
Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press expects Graham Glasgow to win the left guard job.
Birkett said the Lions continue to act like the position is up for grabs, but it is really "Glasgow's job, with Laken Tomlinson the backup." A third-round pick last year, Glasgow started seven games at left guard as a rookie before taking over at center late in the year. He was not great at either position, but the Lions obviously expect him to take a step forward in year two.
Fri, May 12, 2017 11:22:00 AM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
Lions third-round pick Graham Glasgow got the start at left guard Week 7.
Glasgow took over for 2015 first-rounder Laken Tomlinson, who was terrible as a rookie and has not been much better this season. Glasgow played well in the start, and he should keep the job for the foreseeable future. Tomlinson will need an injury to get off the bench.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 12:40:00 PM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
Lions planning to move LG Graham Glasgow to C
Apr 8 - 2:32 PM
Graham Glasgow getting first-team reps
Sat, May 27, 2017 06:12:00 PM
Graham Glasgow expected to win LG job
Fri, May 12, 2017 11:22:00 AM
Graham Glasgow takes over at left guard
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 12:40:00 PM
More Graham Glasgow Player News
Detroit Lions Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
DET
16
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DET
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
DET
16
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
3
Matt Cassel
RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
LeGarrette Blount
3
Ameer Abdullah
4
Tion Green
5
Dwayne Washington
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
Tion Green
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
WR1
1
Marvin Jones
2
Kenny Golladay
3
Andy Jones
4
Dontez Ford
WR2
1
Golden Tate
2
T.J. Jones
Sidelined
The Lions have tendered restricted free agent WR T.J. Jones at the original-round level.
It's worth $1.9 million. The Lions initially planned to let Jones walk. Capable of playing both inside and out, Jones is a solid No. 4 receiver. He's currently recovering from shoulder surgery.
Mar 14
3
Jace Billingsley
4
Bradley Marquez
WR3
1
Kenny Golladay
TE
1
Luke Willson
2
Michael Roberts
3
Levine Toilolo
4
Hakeem Valles
5
Brandon Barnes
LT
1
Taylor Decker
2
Brian Mihalik
LG
1
Kenny Wiggins
2
Joe Dahl
C
1
Graham Glasgow
2
Wesley Johnson
3
Leo Koloamatangi
RG
1
T.J. Lang
2
Emmett Cleary
RT
1
Rick Wagner
2
Corey Robinson
3
Dan Skipper
K
1
Matt Prater
