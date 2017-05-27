Graham Glasgow | Center | #60 Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (25) / 8/19/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 310 College: Michigan Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (95) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 5/6/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.038 million contract. The deal included a $645,420 signing bonus. 2018: $648,500, 2019: 735,500, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports the Lions appear to be planning to move Graham Glasgow to center full-time this fall. Glasgow performed admirably, albeit a small sample, in the 315 snaps he played at center last season. Joe Dahl and Kenny Wiggins should compete for the left guard spot assuming Glasgow starts over C Wesley Johnson, who signed a one-year, $880,000 deal with the Lions this offseason. Detroit is hoping their interior unit is improved as their running backs averaged just 0.96 yards before contact in 2017, the second-lowest average in the league. Source: Detroit Free Press

Lions LG Graham Glasgow has been working with the first-team offense at OTAs. Glasgow is moving to guard full time after playing some center last year. He graded as one of the worst interior linemen in the league as a rookie, but the Lions are counting on Glasgow to make a second-year leap. With T.J. Lang (hip) sidelined, Laken Tomlinson and Joe Dahl are rotating at right guard. Source: detroitlions.com

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press expects Graham Glasgow to win the left guard job. Birkett said the Lions continue to act like the position is up for grabs, but it is really "Glasgow's job, with Laken Tomlinson the backup." A third-round pick last year, Glasgow started seven games at left guard as a rookie before taking over at center late in the year. He was not great at either position, but the Lions obviously expect him to take a step forward in year two. Source: Detroit Free Press