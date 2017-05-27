Player Page

Weather | Roster

Graham Glasgow | Center | #60

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/19/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 310
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (95) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports the Lions appear to be planning to move Graham Glasgow to center full-time this fall.
Glasgow performed admirably, albeit a small sample, in the 315 snaps he played at center last season. Joe Dahl and Kenny Wiggins should compete for the left guard spot assuming Glasgow starts over C Wesley Johnson, who signed a one-year, $880,000 deal with the Lions this offseason. Detroit is hoping their interior unit is improved as their running backs averaged just 0.96 yards before contact in 2017, the second-lowest average in the league. Apr 8 - 2:32 PM
Source: Detroit Free Press
More Graham Glasgow Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017DET164040.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DET150000.00.0000000000000
2017DET164040.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Jake Rudock
3Matt Cassel
RB1Theo Riddick
2LeGarrette Blount
3Ameer Abdullah
4Tion Green
5Dwayne Washington
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2Tion Green
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Ameer Abdullah
WR11Marvin Jones
2Kenny Golladay
3Andy Jones
4Dontez Ford
WR21Golden Tate
2T.J. Jones
3Jace Billingsley
4Bradley Marquez
WR31Kenny Golladay
TE1Luke Willson
2Michael Roberts
3Levine Toilolo
4Hakeem Valles
5Brandon Barnes
LT1Taylor Decker
2Brian Mihalik
LG1Kenny Wiggins
2Joe Dahl
C1Graham Glasgow
2Wesley Johnson
3Leo Koloamatangi
RG1T.J. Lang
2Emmett Cleary
RT1Rick Wagner
2Corey Robinson
3Dan Skipper
K1Matt Prater
 

 