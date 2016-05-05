Player Page

Rees Odhiambo | Guard | #70

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/23/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 315
College: Boise State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (97) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Seahawks LT Rees Odhiambo (chest) was released from the hospital on Monday.
Coach Pete Carroll denied a report that Odhiambo suffered a cardiac contusion (bruised heart), and said Odhiambo merely has a bruised sternum. It's not a long-term issue, and Odhiambo could play this week against the Rams. Through four weeks, Odhiambo is Pro Football Focus' worst tackle out of 68 qualifiers. Oct 2 - 6:20 PM
Source: Bob Condotta on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017SEA40000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016SEA80000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Austin Davis
RB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3C.J. Prosise
4Chris Carson
5J.D. McKissic
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Tre Madden
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Tanner McEvoy
3Amara Darboh
WR21Paul Richardson
2Tyler Lockett
3K.J. Brent
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
LT1Rees Odhiambo
2Matt Tobin
3Isaiah Battle
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Jordan Roos
C1Justin Britt
RG1Oday Aboushi
2Mark Glowinski
RT1Germain Ifedi
2Ethan Pocic
K1Blair Walsh
 

 