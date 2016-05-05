Rees Odhiambo | Guard | #70

Coach Pete Carroll denied a report that Odhiambo suffered a cardiac contusion (bruised heart), and said Odhiambo merely has a bruised sternum. It's not a long-term issue, and Odhiambo could play this week against the Rams. Through four weeks, Odhiambo is Pro Football Focus' worst tackle out of 68 qualifiers.

Odhiambo apparently suffered the injury after taking a hard hit to the chest on an interception, but he finished out the game. He was taken to the hospital after having trouble breathing in the locker room. This looks like a much more serious issue than coach Pete Carroll let on Sunday night. Odhiambo will almost certainly sit out this week.

Seahawks LT Rees Odhiambo (chest) was taken to the hospital following Sunday night's game after having trouble breathing.

Odhiambo took a hard hit to the chest on an interception in the third quarter. He finished the game, but he needed medical attention in the locker room. "All of his signs are really stable. He's really solid and all that," coach Pete Carroll said. "He got hit in the chest, and he just had a little trouble breathing, and so they just had to do all the precautionary work to make sure he was OK." Odhiambo is at best questionable for Week 5.