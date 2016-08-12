Player Page

Tavon Young | Defensive Back | #25

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/14/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 177
College: Temple
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (104) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Ravens CB Tavon Young suffered a knee injury in Thursday's OTAs session.
Young "bumped into another player." Coach John Harbaugh couldn't provide an update, meaning there's at least a chance the issue is serious. The Ravens' nickel corner, Young played 833 solid snaps as a rookie last season. Jun 1 - 2:30 PM
Source: Jamison Hensley on Twitter
More Tavon Young Player News

Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL16449530.00.02220100800000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11BUF1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@CLE2020.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@JAC3030.00.0160000100000
4Oct 2OAK2020.00.0000100000000
5Oct 9WAS3030.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@NYG3030.00.01160000100000
7Oct 23@NYJ4260.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6PIT4150.00.0000000000000
10Nov 10CLE3140.00.0000000200000
11Nov 20@DAL2130.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27CIN4040.00.0000000200000
13Dec 4MIA2130.00.0000000100000
14Dec 12@NE3140.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18PHI3030.00.0000000100000
16Dec 25@PIT3030.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@CIN2240.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
3Dustin Vaughan
RB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3Buck Allen
4Lorenzo Taliaferro
5Kenneth Dixon
GLB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2Terrance West
WR11Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
3Vince Mayle
4Chris Matthews
5Tim Patrick
WR21Breshad Perriman
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Kenny Bell
5Quincy Adeboyejo
WR31Chris Moore
TE1Dennis Pitta
2Ben Watson
3Crockett Gillmore
4Maxx Williams
5Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2De'Ondre Wesley
LG1Alex Lewis
2Ryan Jensen
3Jermaine Eluemunor
C1John Urschel
2Matt Skura
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Nico Siragusa
3Jarrod Pughsley
RT1James Hurst
2Stephane Nembot
K1Justin Tucker
 

 