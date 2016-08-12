Welcome,
Tavon Young | Defensive Back | #25
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 3/14/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 177
College:
Temple
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 4 (104) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.945 million contract. The deal included a $605,128 signing bonus. 2017: $603,500, 2018: $728,000, 2019: $828,539, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ravens CB Tavon Young suffered a knee injury in Thursday's OTAs session.
Young "bumped into another player." Coach John Harbaugh couldn't provide an update, meaning there's at least a chance the issue is serious. The Ravens' nickel corner, Young played 833 solid snaps as a rookie last season.
Jun 1 - 2:30 PM
Source:
Jamison Hensley on Twitter
Fourth-round CB Tavon Young has a "legitimate shot" for Baltimore's nickel job.
Young has been a standout at training camp. He's making a strong push to play over Jerraud Powers in nickel packages. Even if Young isn't the Week 1 slot corner, he should have an early-season role.
Fri, Aug 12, 2016 05:07:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
Ravens signed fourth-round CB Tavon Young to a four-year contract.
Young is incredibly small at 5'9/183, which will probably limit him to slot corner-only roles in the NFL. The Ravens' cornerback depth chart is wide open, and 2015 nickel back Lardarius Webb may be moving to safety.
Mon, May 9, 2016 11:25:00 AM
Ravens selected Temple CB Tavon Young with the No. 104 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.
Young (5'9/183) was a 2 1/2-year starter for the Owls, logging eight career tackles for loss and seven interceptions. His Combine measurables were good-not-great, running 4.46 with a 34 1/2-inch vertical. Young has short arms (30 5/8") and ended his senior year weighing just 180 pounds. Still one of Mike Mayock's favorite sleepers, Young's strengths are quick feet and elite change-of-direction skills, making him a slot-corner candidate when he gets stronger.
Sat, Apr 30, 2016 12:27:00 PM
Ravens nickel CB Young suffers knee injury
Jun 1 - 2:30 PM
Tavon Young could open year in nickel role
Fri, Aug 12, 2016 05:07:00 PM
Ravens get CB Young under contract
Mon, May 9, 2016 11:25:00 AM
Ravens draft Tavon Young at 104
Sat, Apr 30, 2016 12:27:00 PM
More Tavon Young Player News
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BAL
16
44
9
53
0.0
0
.0
2
22
0
1
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
BUF
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@CLE
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@JAC
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
1
6
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
OAK
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
WAS
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NYG
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
1
16
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@NYJ
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PIT
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 10
CLE
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DAL
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CIN
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
MIA
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
@NE
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PHI
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@PIT
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@CIN
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Ryan Mallett
3
Dustin Vaughan
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3
Buck Allen
4
Lorenzo Taliaferro
5
Kenneth Dixon
Suspended
NFL suspended Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon four games for violating the league's policy on PEDs.
It's a disappointing misstep for a player who showed promise as a rookie last season. With Dixon sidelined for the first four games, we'd expect the Ravens to employ a backfield committee featuring Terrance West and newly-signed pass-catcher Danny Woodhead. Dixon racked up 382 rushing yards on 88 attempts last season with most of those carries coming in the second half of the year.
Mar 9
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Terrance West
WR1
1
Mike Wallace
2
Chris Moore
3
Vince Mayle
4
Chris Matthews
5
Tim Patrick
WR2
1
Breshad Perriman
2
Michael Campanaro
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Kenny Bell
5
Quincy Adeboyejo
WR3
1
Chris Moore
TE
1
Dennis Pitta
2
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Ben Watson (Achilles') reiterated he's ahead of schedule in his rehab.
Watson called the recovery the "toughest, longest and most strenuous rehab" of his career after tearing his Achilles' last preseason. "I'm at the point now where I'm very close," Watson said. "I'm able to do pretty much everything to some extent." Watson is the elder statesman of a crowded tight end group in Baltimore. Perhaps due to the team's lack of quality receiver depth, Baltimore could use more two- and three-tight end sets on offense this season.
May 17
3
Crockett Gillmore
4
Maxx Williams
Sidelined
Maxx Williams said he feels great eight months removed from knee surgery.
Williams dealt with a nagging knee injury last year which required a surgery coach John Harbaugh said had never before been performed on a football player. "We took care of it because everything was hurting and obviously I had a problem," Williams said. "Now I just have to work myself back into it and get cleared." Williams appears to be confident and Harbaugh expects him to return for training camp, but the mysterious nature of the injury raises concern. Even if he does come back at 100 percent, Williams faces a tough climb up a crowded depth chart.
Jun 1
5
Darren Waller
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Ryan Jensen
3
Jermaine Eluemunor
C
1
John Urschel
2
Matt Skura
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum this offseason.
He is expected to miss the offseason program, but coach John Harbaugh said Yanda will be ready for training camp. Yanda was bothered by the injury most of last season, but he remained one of the best guards in the league. Baltimore has serious questions around Yanda on the offensive line, but his presence should help stabilize the situation.
Mar 28
2
Nico Siragusa
3
Jarrod Pughsley
RT
1
James Hurst
2
Stephane Nembot
K
1
Justin Tucker
