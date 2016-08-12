Tavon Young | Defensive Back | #25

Young "bumped into another player." Coach John Harbaugh couldn't provide an update, meaning there's at least a chance the issue is serious. The Ravens' nickel corner, Young played 833 solid snaps as a rookie last season.

Young has been a standout at training camp. He's making a strong push to play over Jerraud Powers in nickel packages. Even if Young isn't the Week 1 slot corner, he should have an early-season role.

Young is incredibly small at 5'9/183, which will probably limit him to slot corner-only roles in the NFL. The Ravens' cornerback depth chart is wide open, and 2015 nickel back Lardarius Webb may be moving to safety.

Ravens selected Temple CB Tavon Young with the No. 104 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

Young (5'9/183) was a 2 1/2-year starter for the Owls, logging eight career tackles for loss and seven interceptions. His Combine measurables were good-not-great, running 4.46 with a 34 1/2-inch vertical. Young has short arms (30 5/8") and ended his senior year weighing just 180 pounds. Still one of Mike Mayock's favorite sleepers, Young's strengths are quick feet and elite change-of-direction skills, making him a slot-corner candidate when he gets stronger.