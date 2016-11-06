Player Page

Tyler Higbee | Tight End | #89

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/1/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 250
College: Western Kentucky
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (110) / LAR
Rams GM Les Snead said to "expect big things from" sophomore TE Tyler Higbee moving forward.
New coach Sean McVay also spoke well of Higbee on Thursday. Higbee fell in the draft last year because of off-field issues, but he has the tools to be a dangerous weapon in the passing game. Considering how well McVay used his tight ends in Washington, Higbee should see a large increase on the 29 targets he managed as a rookie. Mar 2 - 12:21 PM
Source: Joe Curley on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016LAR1611855.37.70100.0.00000000
Career Stats
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@SF122.0000.0000000
2Sep 18SEA00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@TB00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@ARZ00.0000.0000000
5Oct 9BUF00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@DET00.0000.0000000
7Oct 23NYG144.0000.0000000
9Nov 6CAR13131.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@NYJ00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20MIA242.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@NO00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@NE2168.0000.0000000
14Dec 11ATL188.0000.0000000
15Dec 15@SEA11515.0000.0000000
16Dec 24SF252.5100.0000000
17Jan 1ARZ00.0000.0000000
 

 