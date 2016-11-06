Tyler Higbee | Tight End | #89 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (24) / 1/1/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 250 College: Western Kentucky Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (110) / LAR Contract: view contract details [x] 6/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.92 million contract. The deal included a $580,860 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rams GM Les Snead said to "expect big things from" sophomore TE Tyler Higbee moving forward. New coach Sean McVay also spoke well of Higbee on Thursday. Higbee fell in the draft last year because of off-field issues, but he has the tools to be a dangerous weapon in the passing game. Considering how well McVay used his tight ends in Washington, Higbee should see a large increase on the 29 targets he managed as a rookie. Source: Joe Curley on Twitter

Rams TE Tyler Higbee caught 1-of-7 targets for 31 yards in Los Angeles' Week 9 loss to the Panthers. The seven targets were more than Higbee had seen combined through the Rams' first seven games. He entered this week with two grabs for six yards. It would behoove the Rams to get their promising rookie tight end more involved, but it's hard to see re-draft value at the end of the tunnel.

Rams TE Tyler Higbee caught 5-of-6 targets for 49 yards in Saturday's preseason opener. Higbee generated consistent offseason hype after tumbling to day three of the draft because of character concerns, and set about moving the chains on Saturday. Higbee looks a bit like Travis Kelce on the field, but tight end is an infamously difficult position for rookies, especially in an offense as inside-the-box as the Rams'. Keep Higbee with gusto in Dynasty leagues, but he's probably not worth the hassle in re-draft.