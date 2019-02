According to The Advocate, Onyemata's apartment was raided on January 29 after police received a tip saying "a quantity of marijuana products" were on the property. Police reportedly found marijuana, cannabis oil, marijuana edibles, and hemp powder during the raid. A fourth-round pick in 2016, Onyemata has become an important piece of the Saints' defensive line rotation. He will likely face a short suspension to begin the 2019 season.

That's convenient, as Onyemata is in line for a bigger role with DT Nick Fairley sidelined for the season. The No. 120 overall pick of last year's draft, Onyemata played 393 shaky rookie snaps. He turns 25 in November.

New Orleans now has their entire draft class under contract. A developmental prospect from Nigeria, Onyemata has only played football for four years, but he brings a tantalizing mix of explosion and power. It will take some time, but he has the potential to develop into a quality starter.

Saints traded up with the Redskins to select Manitoba DE David Onyemata with the No. 120 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft.

Onyemata (6'3/300) went to college in Winnipeg after immigrating from Nigeria, earning the 2015 J.P. Metras Trophy as Canadian football's top down lineman. He finished his college career with eight sacks, including five as a senior. A raw prospect with all kinds of untapped potential, Onyemata flashed his upside with a dominant East-West Shrine week, showing explosive movement and heavy-handed power. It'll take a year or two, but Onyemata may have a future in the league as a penetrating, up-field three technique.