Demarcus Robinson | Wide Receiver | #14

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/21/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 203
College: Florida
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (126) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Chiefs second-year WR Demarcus Robinson has received first-team reps in practice alongside Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley.
Robinson was previously given praise by coach Andy Reed and is looking to crack the rotation on offense after contributing on special teams last season. With Jeremy Maclin gone, Robinson will battle for the underwhelming role as the Chiefs' third wide receiver. A 2016 fourth-round pick out of Florida, Robinson stands out neither in the size (6'1/203) nor speed (4.59) departments but excelled after the catch on college tape. Jul 29 - 10:46 AM
Source: The Kansas City Star
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016KC1600.0.00000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11LAC00.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@HOU00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25NYJ00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@PIT00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@OAK00.0000.0000000
7Oct 23NO00.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@IND00.0000.0000000
9Nov 6JAC00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@CAR00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20TB00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@DEN00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@ATL00.0000.0000000
14Dec 8OAK00.0000.0000000
15Dec 18TEN00.0000.0000000
16Dec 25DEN00.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@LAC00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Patrick Mahomes
3Tyler Bray
4Joel Stave
RB1Spencer Ware
2Charcandrick West
3Kareem Hunt
4C.J. Spiller
5Devine Redding
GLB1Spencer Ware
2Charcandrick West
3RB1Charcandrick West
2Spencer Ware
FB1Anthony Sherman
WR11Tyreek Hill
2Demarcus Robinson
3De'Anthony Thomas
4Tevin Jones
5Gehrig Dieter
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3Jehu Chesson
4Seantavius Jones
5Marcus Kemp
WR31Albert Wilson
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3Ross Travis
4Gavin Escobar
5Emanuel Byrd
LT1Eric Fisher
2Isaiah Battle
3Donald Hawkins
LG1Bryan Witzmann
2Parker Ehinger
3Andrew Tiller
C1Mitch Morse
2Zach Fulton
3Mike Person
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2Jah Reid
3Jordan Devey
4Damien Mama
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Josh James
3Joseph Cheek
K1Cairo Santos
 

 