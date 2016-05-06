Demarcus Robinson | Wide Receiver | #14

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: We're Going Streaking
Jul 29
The Week Ahead: Cole Stockings
Jul 28
Podcast: Kershaw Sidelined
Jul 28
Dose: The Duda Abides
Jul 28
Waiver Wired: Young Folks
Jul 27
Daily Dose: Athletic Clubbed
Jul 27
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
Dose: Bring On Bader
Jul 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays place Troy Tulowitzki on 10-day DL
Report: Nationals targeting Justin Wilson
Brad Ziegler expected to close for Marlins
Michael Conforto launches pair of home runs
Wacha goes six scoreless in win over D-Backs
Corey Seager downs Giants with pair of homers
Beltre has two hits, just two shy of 3,000
Nationals land Howie Kendrick from Phillies
Suter blanks Cubs over seven innings in win
Mets acquire closer A.J. Ramos from Marlins
Josh Reddick plates five in comeback victory
Mike Moustakas connects for HR No. 30 in win
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
Dose: Drama In The Steel City
Jul 28
Titans Fantasy Preview
Jul 27
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 27
Buccaneers Fantasy Preview
Jul 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Mike Gillislee gets 1st GL carry at Pats camp
Andrew Luck noncommittal on playing Week 1
Chiefs give Demarcus Robinson 1st-team reps
Ravens looking at free agent OL Austin Howard
Many fans 'staunchly opposed' to Kaepernick
Broncos could have interest in Dwight Freeney
Shane Ray out 6-8 weeks after wrist surgery
Raiders agree to terms with CB Gareon Conley
Titans extend Jurrell Casey at 4 years, $60M
Bernard practices fully to open Bengals camp
Isaiah Crowell in extension talks with Browns
Falcons, Freeman negotiating 5-year extension
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Markelle Fultz (ankle) feeling 'a lot better'
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
Brandon Jennings will play in China
Report: MIA offers Dragic & Winslow for Kyrie
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Johansen lands 8-year, $64M contract
Report: Predators sign Ryan Johansen
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Pocono
Jul 27
Chasing Indy
Jul 26
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
Update: Indy
Jul 22
Brickyard 400 Stats
Jul 21
DFS: Indy
Jul 20
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Martin Truex Jr. sits out 30 mins of HH
Kyle Larson 2nd-fastest in Pocono am practice
Matt Kenseth fastest in Pocono practice 1
Alex Tagliani: LUXXUR 300 stats
Andrew Ranger: LUXXUR 300 stats
Preece: Best 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Cayden Lapcevich: LUXXUR 300 stats
Ben Kennedy tops XFINITY Final Practice
Kevin Lacroix: LUXXUR 300 stats
Benjamin: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Alex Labbé: LUXXUR 300 stats
Hornish Jr. paces Newton XFINITY Practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
K. Stadler cards 1-over 72 in return to golf
Hadwin among notable MCs at Canadian Open
McGirt WD (undisclosed) during R2 @ RBC
Woodland flirts w/ course record in R2 of RBC
R2 halted late Friday as Levy closes on lead
Sponsor invite Ruffels opens RBC in twin 67s
Twin 66s give Flores the early RBC lead
Every posts -11 and clubhouse lead at RBC
Singh turning back the clock at Glen Abbey
Chesters grabs clubhouse lead in Euro Open
Ramsay leads as rain stops play in Euro Open
Darkness strands the closing groups at RBC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 27
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
CC HC Moglia to miss season following surgery
Pitt boots DE Blair for rules violation
Tide DL Da'Shawn Hand arrested for DUI
Pitt suspends starting G Bookser for a game
Pitt suspends star S Whitehead for 3 games
Colorado suspends starting DB Julmisse
CB Mayes no longer on Hurricanes' roster
Pauline thinks L-Jax will ultimately go R1
Pagano (foot) ahead of schedule in recovery
WR Carrington cleared, admitted into Utah
Arden Key's status for '17 opener in question
Graham hints at 80 plays a game for Ballage
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Huddersfield Town Preview
Jul 28
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
City midfielder nears a return but won't rush
Smith steps up his recovery from injury
Benitez adds to central midfield with Merino
Deeney facing fight to be fit for opener
Cazorla on the comeback trail
West Ham defender struggling for game week 1
Stanislas suffers another setback
Jamal Blackman departs Chelsea on loan
Carroll losing the fight for full fitness
Antonio to miss start of the season
Alexis to start training with Arsenal Sunday
Xherdan Shaqiri is on target in preseason
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tyler Bray
(QB)
Gavin Escobar
(TE)
Tevin Jones
(WR)
Cairo Santos
(K)
De'Anthony Thomas
(WR)
Emanuel Byrd
(TE)
Antwan Goodley
(WR)
Travis Kelce
(TE)
Anthony Sherman
(RB)
Ross Travis
(TE)
Orson Charles
(TE)
Demetrius Harris
(TE)
Marcus Kemp
(WR)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Spencer Ware
(RB)
Jehu Chesson
(WR)
Tyreek Hill
(WR)
Patrick Mahomes
(QB)
C.J. Spiller
(RB)
Charcandrick West
(RB)
Chris Conley
(WR)
Kareem Hunt
(RB)
Devine Redding
(RB)
Joel Stave
(QB)
Albert Wilson
(WR)
Gehrig Dieter
(WR)
Seantavius Jones
(WR)
Demarcus Robinson
(WR)
Tony Stevens
(WR)
James Winchester
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Demarcus Robinson | Wide Receiver | #14
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 9/21/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 203
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 4 (126) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/4/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.85 million contract. The deal included a $517,172 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chiefs second-year WR Demarcus Robinson has received first-team reps in practice alongside Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley.
Robinson was previously given praise by coach Andy Reed and is looking to crack the rotation on offense after contributing on special teams last season. With Jeremy Maclin gone, Robinson will battle for the underwhelming role as the Chiefs' third wide receiver. A 2016 fourth-round pick out of Florida, Robinson stands out neither in the size (6'1/203) nor speed (4.59) departments but excelled after the catch on college tape.
Jul 29 - 10:46 AM
Source:
The Kansas City Star
Coach Andy Reid praised second-year fourth-rounder Demarcus Robinson when discussing the Chiefs' Jeremy Maclin-less receiver corps.
"He’s the young one that has come up here a little bit and had a pretty good offseason," Reid said. "We’ll see how he does once we get going in the preseason … he can go after (the ball) and he’s physical. He can run and he can do the short stuff, too." Robinson was active for all 16 games as a rookie, but didn't draw a target on offense, primarily playing special teams. Robinson will battle with Albert Wilson for targets behind Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley.
Jun 6 - 3:24 PM
Source:
Kansas City Star
Chiefs signed fourth-round WR Demarcus Robinson to a four-year contract.
Robinson comes out of Florida with some big off-field concerns after being suspended four times in college. He also disappointed in pre-draft workouts. Robinson will compete for a backup job year one and doesn't seem to have a very high ceiling behind Jeremy Maclin, Chris Conley, and Albert Wilson.
Fri, May 6, 2016 10:14:00 AM
Chiefs selected Florida WR Demarcus Robinson with the No. 126 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.
Robinson (6'1/203) spent three years with the Gators before going pro, totaling a 106-1,355-9 (12.8 YPR) receiving line across 20 starts. He led the Gators in catches in each of his final two seasons. Robinson's Combine workout disappointed, running 4.59 with a 34 1/2-inch vertical. The nephew of ex-Bears and Vikings WR Marcus Robinson, Demarcus was suspended four times in college, lacks route-running polish, and isn't quite the athlete he was billed to be. Albeit an exciting college player, Robinson probably has a third-receiver ceiling in the NFL.
Sat, Apr 30, 2016 01:33:00 PM
Chiefs give Demarcus Robinson 1st-team reps
Jul 29 - 10:46 AM
Andy Reid offers praise for Demarcus Robinson
Jun 6 - 3:24 PM
Chiefs get 4th-round WR Robinson signed
Fri, May 6, 2016 10:14:00 AM
Chiefs take WR Demarcus Robinson at 126
Sat, Apr 30, 2016 01:33:00 PM
More Demarcus Robinson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Hyde
SF
(2764)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(2728)
3
S. Watkins
BUF
(2563)
4
L. Whitehead
NYJ
(2539)
5
J. Reed
WAS
(2526)
6
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2460)
7
K. Dixon
BAL
(2434)
8
L. Bell
PIT
(2410)
9
D. Martin
TB
(2258)
10
M. Bryant
PIT
(2249)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
KC
16
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Demarcus Robinson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Demarcus Robinson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Demarcus Robinson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Demarcus Robinson's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
LAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
NYJ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@PIT
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@OAK
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NO
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@IND
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
JAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@CAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
TB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@DEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@ATL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 8
OAK
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
TEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
DEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@LAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Patrick Mahomes
3
Tyler Bray
4
Joel Stave
RB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Charcandrick West
3
Kareem Hunt
4
C.J. Spiller
5
Devine Redding
GLB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Charcandrick West
3RB
1
Charcandrick West
2
Spencer Ware
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
WR1
1
Tyreek Hill
2
Demarcus Robinson
3
De'Anthony Thomas
4
Tevin Jones
5
Gehrig Dieter
WR2
1
Chris Conley
2
Albert Wilson
3
Jehu Chesson
4
Seantavius Jones
5
Marcus Kemp
WR3
1
Albert Wilson
TE
1
Travis Kelce
2
Demetrius Harris
3
Ross Travis
4
Gavin Escobar
5
Emanuel Byrd
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Isaiah Battle
3
Donald Hawkins
LG
1
Bryan Witzmann
2
Parker Ehinger
Sidelined
Coach Andy Reid isn't expecting LG Parker Ehinger to be ready when training camp begins.
"I think it'll be a race for him to be ready to go (at camp). I'm not counting on it," said Reid. The Chiefs plan to take Ehinger's return slowly after he tore his ACL last Week 8. The rookie had a positive impact in year one, with Spencer Ware averaging 5.3 yards per carry in games in which Ehinger was active as opposed to 3.8 YPC in games with him on the sidelines.
Jun 15
3
Andrew Tiller
C
1
Mitch Morse
2
Zach Fulton
3
Mike Person
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2
Jah Reid
3
Jordan Devey
4
Damien Mama
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
2
Josh James
3
Joseph Cheek
K
1
Cairo Santos
Headlines
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
Josh Norris, Roto Pat and Rich Hribar dish on the Ravens' backfield as well as starting QB odds for the worst teams in the NFL.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
»
Dose: Drama In The Steel City
Jul 28
»
Titans Fantasy Preview
Jul 27
»
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
»
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
»
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
»
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 27
»
Buccaneers Fantasy Preview
Jul 26
NFL Headlines
»
Mike Gillislee gets 1st GL carry at Pats camp
»
Andrew Luck noncommittal on playing Week 1
»
Chiefs give Demarcus Robinson 1st-team reps
»
Ravens looking at free agent OL Austin Howard
»
Many fans 'staunchly opposed' to Kaepernick
»
Broncos could have interest in Dwight Freeney
»
Shane Ray out 6-8 weeks after wrist surgery
»
Raiders agree to terms with CB Gareon Conley
»
Titans extend Jurrell Casey at 4 years, $60M
»
Bernard practices fully to open Bengals camp
»
Isaiah Crowell in extension talks with Browns
»
Falcons, Freeman negotiating 5-year extension
NFL Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved