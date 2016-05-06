Demarcus Robinson | Wide Receiver | #14 Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (22) / 9/21/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 203 College: Florida Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (126) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 5/4/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.85 million contract. The deal included a $517,172 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Chiefs second-year WR Demarcus Robinson has received first-team reps in practice alongside Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley. Robinson was previously given praise by coach Andy Reed and is looking to crack the rotation on offense after contributing on special teams last season. With Jeremy Maclin gone, Robinson will battle for the underwhelming role as the Chiefs' third wide receiver. A 2016 fourth-round pick out of Florida, Robinson stands out neither in the size (6'1/203) nor speed (4.59) departments but excelled after the catch on college tape. Source: The Kansas City Star

Coach Andy Reid praised second-year fourth-rounder Demarcus Robinson when discussing the Chiefs' Jeremy Maclin-less receiver corps. "He’s the young one that has come up here a little bit and had a pretty good offseason," Reid said. "We’ll see how he does once we get going in the preseason … he can go after (the ball) and he’s physical. He can run and he can do the short stuff, too." Robinson was active for all 16 games as a rookie, but didn't draw a target on offense, primarily playing special teams. Robinson will battle with Albert Wilson for targets behind Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley. Source: Kansas City Star

Chiefs signed fourth-round WR Demarcus Robinson to a four-year contract. Robinson comes out of Florida with some big off-field concerns after being suspended four times in college. He also disappointed in pre-draft workouts. Robinson will compete for a backup job year one and doesn't seem to have a very high ceiling behind Jeremy Maclin, Chris Conley, and Albert Wilson.