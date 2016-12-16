Player Page

Alex Lewis | Guard | #72

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/21/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 315
College: Nebraska
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (130) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Ravens LG Alex Lewis is out for the season with a torn labrum in his shoulder.
He needs surgery. The Ravens continue to reel with injuries, having lost three potential offensive line starters (also John Urschel and Nico Siragusa) since the beginning of camp. Lewis was viewed internally as a future star at left guard. Baltimore also lost RT Rick Wagner and C Jeremy Zuttah in the offseason. The Ravens will field one of 2017's very worst offenses. Aug 11 - 4:15 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL91010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
3Dustin Vaughan
4Josh Woodrum
RB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3Buck Allen
4Bobby Rainey
5Ricky Ortiz
GLB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2Terrance West
FB1Lorenzo Taliaferro
2Ricky Ortiz
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Chris Matthews
5Quincy Adeboyejo
WR21Mike Wallace
2Breshad Perriman
3Chris Moore
4Tim White
5Vince Mayle
WR31Breshad Perriman
TE1Ben Watson
2Ryan Malleck
3Maxx Williams
4Larry Donnell
5Crockett Gillmore
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2Stephane Nembot
3Roubbens Joseph
LG1Austin Howard
2Jarell Broxton
3Maurquice Shakir
C1Ryan Jensen
2Matt Skura
3Brandon Kublanow
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Jermaine Eluemunor
3Jarrod Pughsley
RT1James Hurst
2De'Ondre Wesley
K1Justin Tucker
 

 