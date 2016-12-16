Alex Lewis | Guard | #72 Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (25) / 4/21/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 315 College: Nebraska Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (130) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 5/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.831 million contract. The deal included a $491,896 signing bonus. 2017: $603,500, 2018: $728,000, 2019: $828,539, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Ravens LG Alex Lewis is out for the season with a torn labrum in his shoulder. He needs surgery. The Ravens continue to reel with injuries, having lost three potential offensive line starters (also John Urschel and Nico Siragusa) since the beginning of camp. Lewis was viewed internally as a future star at left guard. Baltimore also lost RT Rick Wagner and C Jeremy Zuttah in the offseason. The Ravens will field one of 2017's very worst offenses.

The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec did not see Alex Lewis take a snap at right tackle during the offseason program. The Ravens reportedly believe Lewis' best position is left guard, and it looks like they are keeping him there despite serious questions at right tackle. That could suggest Baltimore plans to bring someone in before training camp, but James Hurst looks like the favorite for now. In addition to right tackle, the Ravens have a big hole at center. Source: Baltimore Sun

The Ravens believe fourth-round sophomore Alex Lewis' best position is left guard. In a perfect world that is where Lewis would play this season, but the Ravens have questions to answer at both center and right tackle. If they sign someone like recently released G Orlando Franklin, Baltimore could move Lewis to right tackle in order to get their best five linemen on the field, but that may hurt Lewis' long-term development at his natural position. The Ravens also do not have much room under the cap to add a veteran like Franklin, C Nick Mangold, or OT Ryan Clady, so they may simply have to stick with what they have. Source: Baltimore Sun