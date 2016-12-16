Welcome,
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
Aug 11
Dose: Preseason Heating Up
Aug 11
Aug 11
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
Aug 10
Podcast: The Winning Formula
Aug 10
Aug 10
Dose: Andrew Luck in Limbo
Aug 10
Aug 10
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
Aug 9
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
Aug 8
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
Aug 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ravens expect to have Flacco for Week 1
Ravens lose LG Lewis to year-ending injury
Jaguars finally cut ties with Branden Albert
Orleans Darkwa 'splitting first-team reps'
As expected: Zeke to appeal six-game ban
Skins lose OLB Murphy (ACL/MCL) for season
Report: Rams aren't shopping Tavon Austin
NFL: Elliott violated personal conduct policy
Eagles get CB Darby from Bills for Matthews
Bills add CB EJ Gaines from Rams for Watkins
Bills get Jordan Matthews from PHI for Darby
Stunner: Rams get Sammy Watkins from Bills
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Quincy Adeboyejo
(WR)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Bobby Rainey
(RB)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Keenan Reynolds
(WR)
Terrance West
(RB)
Kenny Allen
(K)
Larry Donnell
(TE)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Griff Whalen
(WR)
Aaron Bailey
(WR)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Taquan Mizzell
(RB)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Tim White
(WR)
Kenny Bell
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Dustin Vaughan
(QB)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
C.J. Board
(WR)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Ricky Ortiz
(RB)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Ryan Malleck
(TE)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Josh Woodrum
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Alex Lewis | Guard | #72
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 4/21/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 315
College:
Nebraska
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 4 (130) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.831 million contract. The deal included a $491,896 signing bonus. 2017: $603,500, 2018: $728,000, 2019: $828,539, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ravens LG Alex Lewis is out for the season with a torn labrum in his shoulder.
He needs surgery. The Ravens continue to reel with injuries, having lost three potential offensive line starters (also John Urschel and Nico Siragusa) since the beginning of camp. Lewis was viewed internally as a future star at left guard. Baltimore also lost RT Rick Wagner and C Jeremy Zuttah in the offseason. The Ravens will field one of 2017's very worst offenses.
Aug 11 - 4:15 PM
The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec did not see Alex Lewis take a snap at right tackle during the offseason program.
The Ravens reportedly believe Lewis' best position is left guard, and it looks like they are keeping him there despite serious questions at right tackle. That could suggest Baltimore plans to bring someone in before training camp, but James Hurst looks like the favorite for now. In addition to right tackle, the Ravens have a big hole at center.
Jun 22 - 9:57 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
The Ravens believe fourth-round sophomore Alex Lewis' best position is left guard.
In a perfect world that is where Lewis would play this season, but the Ravens have questions to answer at both center and right tackle. If they sign someone like recently released G Orlando Franklin, Baltimore could move Lewis to right tackle in order to get their best five linemen on the field, but that may hurt Lewis' long-term development at his natural position. The Ravens also do not have much room under the cap to add a veteran like Franklin, C Nick Mangold, or OT Ryan Clady, so they may simply have to stick with what they have.
May 16 - 9:35 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Ravens LG Alex Lewis (ankle) is questionable for Week 15.
Lewis practiced fully all week and should play for the first time since Week 10. His return is an upgrade to Baltimore's running game.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 05:25:00 PM
Ravens lose LG Lewis to year-ending injury
Aug 11 - 4:15 PM
Alex Lewis did not work at RT in offseason
Jun 22 - 9:57 AM
Ravens think Alex Lewis' best position is LG
May 16 - 9:35 AM
Ravens LG Alex Lewis on track to play Sunday
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 05:25:00 PM
More Alex Lewis Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Ravens Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BAL
9
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
Sidelined
Joe Flacco (back) will not play in the preseason but is expected to start Week 1 against the Bengals.
Flacco received good news after having his back reexamined. He'll miss the Ravens' preseason slate as a precaution but should resume practicing at some point during camp and expects to be a go for Week 1. Flacco's improvement should come as a huge relief to Baltimore's pass-catching corps including Jeremy Maclin, Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman and Danny Woodhead.
Aug 11
2
Ryan Mallett
3
Dustin Vaughan
4
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3
Buck Allen
4
Bobby Rainey
5
Ricky Ortiz
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Terrance West
FB
1
Lorenzo Taliaferro
2
Ricky Ortiz
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Michael Campanaro
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Chris Matthews
5
Quincy Adeboyejo
WR2
1
Mike Wallace
2
Breshad Perriman
Sidelined
Breshad Perriman (hamstring) hasn't practiced for nine days, and is inactive for Thursday's preseason opener.
It's the last thing Perriman needed after what was supposedly an impressive offseason program. He's day to day, but we've heard that one before with the No. 26 overall pick of the 2015 draft.
Aug 10
3
Chris Moore
4
Tim White
5
Vince Mayle
WR3
1
Breshad Perriman
TE
1
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Ravens TE Ben Watson has agreed to a pay cut.
Watson has agreed to slash his salary from $3 million to $1.25 million, of which just $750,000 is fully guaranteed. He can earn back the missing $1.75 million through incentives. It's hardly surprising, as Watson is 36 and recovering from a torn Achilles'. The move greatly enhances his odds of cracking the Ravens' 53-man roster. The team would like Watson's veteran presence in an otherwise young, injury prone and inexperienced tight end group.
Jun 13
2
Ryan Malleck
3
Maxx Williams
4
Larry Donnell
5
Crockett Gillmore
I.L.
Ravens waived/injured TE Crockett Gillmore.
Out indefinitely following MCL/meniscus surgery, Gillmore will revert to the Ravens' injured reserve list if he passes through waivers unclaimed. The Ravens might also consider releasing Gillmore with an injury settlement.
Aug 4
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
Stephane Nembot
3
Roubbens Joseph
LG
1
Austin Howard
2
Jarell Broxton
3
Maurquice Shakir
C
1
Ryan Jensen
2
Matt Skura
3
Brandon Kublanow
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda (shoulder) guaranteed he will be ready for Week 1.
Yanda wouldn't say if he'll be ready for training camp as he continues to rehab from labrum surgery. He's heading into his age-33 season and doesn't necessarily need to practice to be ready to play in the opener. Yanda has been Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall guard in back-to-back-to-back years.
Jun 14
2
Jermaine Eluemunor
3
Jarrod Pughsley
RT
1
James Hurst
2
De'Ondre Wesley
K
1
Justin Tucker
